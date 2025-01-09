Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
MAX out your choice, FILL your fridge!

Terms & Conditions >

Important Dates

Valid purchase period: Jan 9, 2025 to Jan 29, 2025

Claim until Mar 31 (11:59 PM ET), 2025 (with serial number)

Claim Now

How to Claim Your $200 VISA Prepaid Card

Step 1. Purchase

Buy a qualifying LG refrigerator. Ensure your delivery date is before Mar 31 (11:59 PM ET), 2025.

Step 2. Claim

Click here to submit proof of purchase by Mar 31 (11:59 PM ET), 2025 with unique serial number. Serial numbers are provided on your delivered product.

Step 3. Enjoy

Once all information has been submitted, you will receive your $200 virtual prepaid card via email.


Get More When You Buy the LG.ca Exclusive Refrigerator

• $200 virtual prepaid card

• Free delivery and haul-away

• Select free installation service

26 cu.ft. French 3-Door, Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with InstaView® Door-in-Door®

Buy Now

25 cu. ft. French 3-Door Standard-Depth Refrigerator with Single Ice Maker

Buy Now


How to Claim Your Benefit on
LG.ca exclusive fridge

Refrigerator


Step 1. Add a qualifying LG refrigerator to the cart.

Free delivery


Step 2. At check out, choose the preferred delivery method. Free standard delivery included.

FREE INSTALLATION


Step 3. Select free installation service (Door removal) and Haul Away service if required.

Delivery date

Step 4. Select Delivery Date and complete checkout. Ensure the delivery date is scheduled before March 31 (11:59 PM ET), 2025. Make sure to claim here.

Your One-Stop Shop - LG.ca

Discover the difference of shopping direct from LG.ca!

Sign in Join us

Welcome Coupon

New LG Members can use the Welcome Coupon towards their next purchase over $500.

Free Installation

Enjoy free connection services for selected products.

Free Haul-away

Get free haul-away straight from your door.

 

0%* Financing

Affordable payments with no interest.

Free Shipping

Enjoy hassle-free shopping with free delivery.**

Shop confidently with our price match program.*** 

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support