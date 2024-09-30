25 cu. ft. French 3-Door Standard-Depth Refrigerator with Single Ice Maker

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LF25H6200S

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

Factory Installed Automatic Ice Make

Notre machine à glaçons intégrée produit automatiquement des glaçons afin que vous puissiez toujours avoir de la glace à portée de main pour les journées chaudes d’été ou lorsque vous recevez des invités.

Premium Style, Easy Opening

MAX out your fit with our hybrid handle design for easy opening and premium style. Restyled bar handles are slightly contoured to comfortably fit your hand while offering quick access. Discreet pocket handle on the freezer drawer makes it easy to slide it open, even when fully loaded. Together, they create a sleek look that complements the flat panel design.

Save money. Save energy.

When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.

DIMENSIONS

LF25H6200S

Key Spec

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    25.1

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    35 1/8" x 71 7/16" x 37 5/8"

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    608

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless Steel

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Door Basket_Moving Basket

    No

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Cantilevered

    Yes (Hybrid)

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2 Full

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Wide Pantry

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174079263

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR

  • Product Type

    French Door (3Door)

  • Standard/Counter Depth

    Standard Depth

CAPACITY

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    25.1

  • Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

    8.2

  • Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

    16.8

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    236.6

  • Depth without door (inch)

    29 1/2"

  • Depth without handle (inch)

    33 1/4"

  • Depth with handle (inch)

    35 3/8"

  • Gross Weight (lb.)

    245.9

  • Height to Top of Case (inch)

    68 1/2"

  • Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

    69 7/8"

  • Installation Clearance

    Back 2"

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    35 1/8" x 71 7/16" x 37 5/8"

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    32 15/16" x 69 15/16" x 35 15/16"

  • Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

    46 5/8"

  • Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

    36 11/16"

  • Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

    41 5/8"

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Auto Closing Door Hinge

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Type

    Pull Drawer

  • Drawer Divider

    No

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2 Non-Transparent

  • Durabase Solid Drawer Base

    Yes

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)

  • Daily Ice Production (lb.)

    3.5 / 3.8 (IcePlus)

  • Dispenser Light

    No

  • Dual lce Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 1 Tray

  • Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

    N/A

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Water Filter Model Name

    LT1000P

  • Water Filtration System

    Internal (1 stage)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    Bar + Pocket (Hybrid)

  • Contour Door

    Flat

  • Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless Steel

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT

  • Convertible Drawer

    No

  • Full-Convert Drawer

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    608

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Learner Ver.

    No

