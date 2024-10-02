MAX out your choice, FILL your fridge!

Disclaimer:

*Some exclusions apply. Offer valid on LG.ca. Between October 3, 2024 and November 20, 2024, when you purchase one of the following qualifying counter-depth or standard-depth refrigerators, you can receive a virtual VISA prepaid non-reloadable card (“Card”) valued at C$200: LF25S6330S, LF25S6330D, LF25S6200S, LF25S6200D, LF25S6200V, LF25S6000S, LRFVS2503S, LF25H6200S, LF20C6330S, LF21C6200S and LF21G6200S. Offer available on purchases made in the LG VIP Shop. Commercial sales excluded. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. Returns: If you choose to return your refrigerator, the Card will be subject to forfeiture.

Offer will also be available, from October 3, 2024 to November 20, 2024, at participating Canadian retailers authorized to sell new LG products. See list below and check with retailer for details.

For purchases made on LG.ca and at participating Canadian retailers, you will have until December 23, 2024 (11:59 pm ET) to redeem your Card. To start the redemption process, click here . As part of the redemption process, your name, email, and home address will be shared with Berkeley Payment Solutions Inc. (“Berkeley”). Once your purchase is verified, Berkeley will send you an email with an activation code and instructions on how to redeem and activate your Card. You must follow the indicated steps for redemption and activation. Your Card is virtual and does not come in a physical format. It can only be used for purchases made online or over the phone, anywhere VISA is accepted. Your Card will only be active for 12 months following issuance. When your Card expires, the balance on the Card will revert to zero. Please ensure you use your balance prior to expiry. Purchases made in a foreign currency will be subject to exchange rate conversion and an additional fee.

Offer cannot be applied to previous purchases. Offer only available on purchases of new (not refurbished, reconditioned or resold) refrigerators. Maximum one Card per household (based on home address). A limited number of Cards will be available for redemption; offer only available while supplies last. No rain checks will be offered. LG Electronics Canada, Inc. reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time without notice.