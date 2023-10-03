About Cookies on This Site

Moniteur de jeu vidéo UltraGearMC IPS Nano 1ms 31,5 po. avec compatibilité NVIDIAMD G-SyncMD

Moniteur de jeu vidéo UltraGear<sup>MC</sup> IPS Nano 1ms 31,5 po. avec compatibilité NVIDIA<sup>MD</sup> G-Sync<sup>MD</sup>

32GP850-B

Moniteur de jeu vidéo UltraGearMC IPS Nano 1ms 31,5 po. avec compatibilité NVIDIAMD G-SyncMD

LG Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming

Changez les règles du jeu

LG UltraGearMC, du matériel extrêmement puissant pour augmenter vos chances de gagner.

 

Vitesse

IPS 1ms (GàG)*
165Hz (Surcadence à 180Hz)**

Écran

QHD 31,5 po. (2560 x 1440)IPS Nano et HDR10

Technologie

Compatible avec NVIDIAᴹᴰ G-SYNCᴹᴰFreeSyncᴹᶜ Premium d'AMD

*Sélectionnez ’Mode plus rapide’ pour utiliser le temps de réponse 1 ms (Mode jeu → Temps de réponse → Mode plus rapide)
**Il vous faut une carte graphique qui prend en charge DisplayPort 1.4 afin de permettre la surcadence à 180 Hz.

Moniteur de jeu vidéo optimisé pour la vitesse et la qualité d’image.
IPS Nano 1ms

Moniteur de jeu vidéo optimisé pour la vitesse et la qualité d’image.

Vous pouvez faire l’expérience de performances de jeu époustouflantes et d’une immersion totale grâce à la technologie IPS Nano 1ms qui vous assure une vitesse ultrarapide avec une qualité graphique exceptionnelle.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques. Elles peuvent différer de l'utilisation réelle.

Temps de réponse IPS de 1ms (GàG)

Conçu pour une vitesse extraordinaire

Grâce à une vitesse IPS 1ms comparable à celle de la TN, une post-image minimisée et un temps de réponse rapide, vous pourrez profiter d’une toute nouvelle expérience des jeux vidéos.

*Comparaison de la vitesse avec IPS 5ms (image de gauche) et IPS 1ms (GàG).
*Comparaison de la vitesse avec IPS 5ms (image de gauche) et IPS 1ms (GàG).

La scène de jeu en couleurs et contrastes riches sur le moniteur prenant en charge la Hdr10 avec DCI-P3 de 98% (Typ.).
IPS Nano et HDR10

Soyez au cœur du combat avec des couleurs réalistes

Ce moniteur prend en charge une grande gamme de couleurs, 98% de la gamme de couleurs DCI-P3*, afin d’exprimer des couleurs de grande fidélité pour la reproduction via le HDR10, permettant ainsi une immersion visuelle réaliste. Il peut aider les joueurs à voir les couleurs spectaculaires voulues par les développeurs, peu importe le champ de bataille.

*DCI-P3 : Typique 98%, minimum 90%
*DCI-P3 : Typique 98%, minimum 90%

Faites l’expérience de mouvements de jeu vidéo lisses grâce au taux de rafraîchissement de 165Hz.
Taux de rafraîchissement 165 Hz (Surcadencé à 180Hz)

Mouvement de jeu fluide

Une vitesse ultrarapide de 165Hz (surcadencé à 180Hz) permet aux joueurs de voir rapidement l’image suivante et offre un rendu visuel plus lisse. Les joueurs peuvent réagir plus rapidement à leurs adversaires et viser plus facilement leurs cibles.

*Il vous faut une carte graphique qui prend en charge DisplayPort 1.4 afin de permettre la surcadence à 180Hz.
*Il vous faut une carte graphique qui prend en charge DisplayPort 1.4 afin de permettre la surcadence à 180Hz.

Compatible avec NVIDIAMD G-SYNCMD

Compatibilité avec G-SyncMD vérifiée par NVIDIA

Le 32GP850 est un moniteur compatible avec G-SYNCMD officiellement vérifié par NVIDIA, éliminant les déchirures d’écran et minimisant les saccades pour une expérience de jeu plus fluide et rapide.

*Comparaison du mode « OFF » (image de gauche) et de la compatibilité avec NVIDIAMD G-SYNCMD.
*Comparaison du mode « OFF » (image de gauche) et de la compatibilité avec NVIDIAMD G-SYNCMD.

FreeSyncMC Premium d'AMD

Plus clair, plus fluide et plus rapide

Avec la technologie FreeSyncMC Premium, les joueurs peuvent expérimenter des mouvements fluides en haute résolution et des jeux rapides. Elle minimise virtuellement les déchirures et les saccades.

*Comparaison entre le mode « ÉTEINT » (image de gauche) et FreeSyncMC Premium d'AMD.
*Comparaison entre le mode « ÉTEINT » (image de gauche) et FreeSyncMC Premium d'AMD.

Conception élégante

Soyez élégant, chic et immersif

Améliorez votre expérience de jeu grâce à une conception surprenante et une forme pratiquement sans bordure. Son socle peut être ajusté pour changer l’inclinaison, la hauteur et l’orientation de l’écran afin de vous aider à jouer plus confortablement.

Conception ergonomique avec fonctions d’ajustement de hauteur, d’inclinaison et de pivotement.

Moniteur de conception pratiquement sans bordure

Conception pratiquement sans bordure

Moniteur à inclinaison réglable

Inclinaison

Moniteur à hauteur réglable

Hauteur

Moniteur à orientation réglable

Pivot

Modes personnalisés pour tout type de jeu
Interface utilisateur graphique de jeu améliorée

Modes personnalisés pour tout type de jeu

Les joueurs peuvent choisir le mode Jeu, FPS ou RTS et personnaliser leur expérience. Les paramètres peuvent être ajustés et optimisés pour n’importe quel type de jeu.
  • Mode conventionnel
  • SAD
Synchronisation à action dynamique

Réagissez plus rapidement aux opposants

Réduisez la latence d’entrée grâce à la synchronisation à action dynamique afin d’aider à observer les moments critiques en temps réel.

*Le mode conventionnel montre que le modèle de LG n'est pas pris en charge par la fonction synchronisation à action dynamique (SAD).
*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

  • Désactivé
  • Activé
Stabilisateur de noir

Attaquez le premier dans le noir

Le stabilisateur de noir permet aux joueurs d’éviter les tireurs embusqués dans les endroits les plus sombres et de s’échapper rapidement en situation dangereuse.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

  • Désactivé
  • Activé
Réticule

Visez mieux

Le réticule est fixé au centre pour améliorer la précision de tir.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

Caractéristique clé

Écran

31.5

Écran

2 560 x 1 440

Écran

IPS

Écran

16:9

Écran

DCI-P3 de 98 % (CIE1976)

Écran

350

Écran

180 (surcadençage)

Écran

1 ms (GàG à Plus rapide)

Mécanique

Inclinaison/hauteur/pivotement

Toutes les spécifications

INFORMATION

Nom du produit

UltraGear

Année

2021

NORMAL

RoHS

OUI

ÉCRAN

Format d’image

16:9

Luminosité (min.) [cd/m²]

280

Luminosité (typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Profondeur des couleurs (nombre de couleurs)

1,07 milliard

Gamme de couleurs (typ.)

DCI-P3 de 98 % (CIE1976)

Rapport de contraste (min.)

700:1

Rapport de contraste (typ.)

1000:1

Type de panneau

IPS

Pas de pixel [mm]

0,2724 x 0,2724  

Taux de rafraîchissement (max.) [Hz]

180 (surcadençage)

Résolution

2 560 x 1 440

Temps de réponse

1 ms (GàG à Plus rapide)

Taille [cm]

80

Taille [pouces]

31.5

Angle de visionnement (CR ≥ 10)

178º (D/G), 178° (H/B)

Gamme de couleurs (min.)

DCI-P3 de 90 % (CIE1976)

FONCTIONNALITÉS

FreeSyncMC d’AMD

FreeSync Premium

Stabilisateur de noir

OUI

Réticule

OUI

Synchronisation à action dynamique

OUI

Protection contre le scintillement

OUI

Mode Lecture

OUI

Économie d’énergie intelligente

OUI

Technologie de réduction du flou de mouvement

OUI

Changement d’entrée automatique

OUI

Couleur calibrée en usine

OUI

HDR10

OUI

Effet HDR

OUI

Compteur d’ips

OUI

Touche définie par l’utilisateur

OUI

G-SyncMC de NVIDIA

Prise en charge de G-Sync

Technologie Nano IPSMC

OUI

Surcadençable

OUI

APPLICATION LOGICIELLE

OnScreen Control (gestionnaire d’écran de LG)

OUI

ACCESSOIRES

HDMI

OUI

Autres (accessoires)

Câble HDMI (ver. 2.0) Câble DP (ver. 1.4) Support pour souris

DisplayPort

OUI

USB de type A vers USB de type B

OUI

ALIMENTATION

Entrée c.a.

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Consommation d’énergie (c. c. éteint)

Moins de 0,3 W

Consommation d’énergie (max.)

65 W

Consommation d’énergie (mode Veille)

Moins de 0,5 W

Consommation d’énergie (typ.)

48 W

Type

Alimentation externe (adaptateur)

MÉCANIQUE

Ajustements de la position de l’écran

Inclinaison/hauteur/pivotement

Installation murale [mm]

100 x 100 

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

Dimensions à l’expédition (L x H x P) [mm]

793 x 227 x 557

Dimensions sans le socle (L x H x P) [mm]

714,7 x 428 x 50,9 

Dimensions avec le socle (L x H x P) [mm]

714.7 x 600.3 x 292.1(↑) 714.7 x 490.3 x 292.1(↓)

Poids à l’expédition [kg]

10.1

Poids sans le socle [kg]

4.8

Poids avec le socle [kg]

7.2

CONNECTIVITÉ

HDMI

OUI (2)

Sortie pour casque d’écoute

3 pôles (son uniquement)

DisplayPort

OUI (1)

Version du DP

1.4

Port USB descendant

OUI (2/ver. 3.0)

Port USB ascendant

OUI (1/ver. 3.0)

32GP850-B

Moniteur de jeu vidéo UltraGearMC IPS Nano 1ms 31,5 po. avec compatibilité NVIDIAMD G-SyncMD