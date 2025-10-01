About Cookies on This Site

Réfrigérateur à profondeur standard MAXᴹᑦ de 29 pi³ à 4 portes avec porte à deux battants avec Mini Craft Iceᴹᴰ et Full-Convert Drawerᴹᴰ

LF29S9730S
Front view
Ice dispenser
Left angled view
Front view
principales caractéristiques

  • Grande capacité de 29 pieds cubes
  • Machine à glaçons double Craft Iceᴹᴰ
  • Éclairage DEL de la paroi arrière
  • Full-Convert Drawerᴹᴰ
  • Portes à fermeture silencieuse
Plus

Rangez plus avec plus d’espace intérieur

29 pieds cubes pour être exact. Faites le plein de tout ce dont vous avez besoin et profitez de plus d’espace pour conserver les aliments et les boissons préférés des membres de votre famille.

Divertissez avec style

Mini Craft IceMD est notre toute dernière innovation en matière de glace, conçue pour vous offrir encore plus de votre glace ronde préférée — en format plus petit — directement à partir du distributeur dans la porte ! Sa taille réduite est idéale pour rafraîchir tous types de boissons et convient parfaitement aux gobelets pour des boissons bien froides à emporter. Mini Craft IceMD ajoute une touche de plaisir et de raffinement qui impressionnera vos invités. Une mini glace artisanale qui crée un effet vraiment grandiose.

Réfrigérateur ou congélateur ? À vous de choisir

MAXimisez votre espace de rangement pour les aliments frais ou congelés grâce au polyvalent tiroir Full-Convert DrawerMD. Choisissez parmi cinq réglages de température pour une conservation optimale du vin, des produits de charcuterie, des boissons froides, des viandes et des fruits de mer, ou des produits surgelés. D’une simple pression du doigt, vous pouvez convertir le réfrigérateur en congélateur et vice versa. Que ce soit votre dernière épicerie ou un gâteau à la crème glacée surdimensionné, vous pouvez facilement tout ranger, puisque des séparateurs réglables permettent de tout organiser.

Éclairez votre frigo avec un éclairage mural LED

L’éclairage DEL illumine la paroi arrière de votre réfrigérateur, ce qui vous permet de trouver facilement exactement ce que vous cherchez — les restes ne restent plus dans l’ombre. Vous pouvez régler l’intensité de l’éclairage DEL de la paroi arrière à l’aide de l’application ThinQMD. Chaque fois que vous ouvrez la porte, vous profitez d’un look haut de gamme.

Montrez fièrement votre style avec MyColourᴹᴰ

MAXimisez votre style en changeant la couleur de l’éclairage à DEL intérieur de la fenêtre InstaViewᴹᴰ* pour l’adapter à votre cuisine et à votre style de vie. Choisissez parmi cinq couleurs vives (rouge rubis, bleu saphir, orange citrine, violet améthyste et vert émeraude) grâce à l’application ThinQᴹᴰ*.

Montrez fièrement votre style avec MyColor(MD).
*Cinq couleurs sont offertes par défaut. La couleur et la luminosité de la DEL MyColourᴹᴰ peuvent varier en fonction de l’environnement d’installation du réfrigérateur. Laisser l’éclairage à DEL MyColourᴹᴰ allumé pendant des périodes prolongées peut réduire sa durée de vie. Veuillez consulter le manuel d’utilisation pour obtenir de plus amples renseignements sur la programmation et le nombre maximum d’heures.

Plus facile d’accès et plus frais, plus longtemps

Le concept de Porte dans la porteᴹᴰ vous offre un accès facile aux boissons et aux collations. Grâce à la technologie Cold Saverᴹᴰ, la perte d’air froid peut être réduite jusqu’à 47 %*, ce qui signifie que vos aliments restent plus frais, plus longtemps. Les modèles Porte dans la porteᴹᴰ de LG offrent des balconnets supplémentaires pour une meilleure organisation et plus d’espace de rangement.

Cognez deux fois pour voir à l’intérieur

Notre toute dernière fenêtre Mirror InstaViewᴹᴰ offre une conception élégante qui s’agence à votre style. Il suffit de cogner deux fois rapidement sur le panneau en verre pour illuminer le contenu et voir l’intérieur de votre réfrigérateur. Voyez vos aliments favoris en un instant sans jamais ouvrir la porte, qu’il s’agisse de boissons, de condiments fréquemment utilisés ou de collations pour les enfants. Lorsque vous avez terminé, le panneau reprend sa finition miroir ultra-élégante qui mérite d’être admirée.

*Basé sur des tests réalisés par Intertek avec la porte ouverte pendant 10 secondes. Modèles testés : LFX31945ST (F/D), SX5534WB (SxS), GR-S632GLRC (T/F)

Machine à glaçons double avec Craft Iceᴹᴰ

La machine à glaçons double dotée de la technologie Craft Iceᴹᴰ exclusive de LG produit des glaçons sphériques qui fondent lentement, et ce, sans effort. Rehaussez vos réceptions en ajoutant des glaçons parfaits à vos boissons, que ce soit un cocktail maison, du whisky, une boisson gazeuse, de la limonade ou du café glacé. Pour obtenir encore plus de glaçons Craft Iceᴹᴰ, activez la fonction Craft Ice+ dans l’application ThinQᴹᴰ pour produire deux fois plus vite des glaçons qui fondent lentement.

Mini Craft Iceᴹᴰ



Mini Craft Iceᴹᴰ

Le format plus compact est parfait pour rafraîchir toutes sortes de boissons et convient aussi très bien aux gobelets isothermes pour des boissons fraîches à emporter.

Craft Iceᴹᴰ
Idéal pour les spiritueux, le whisky, les cocktails haut de gamme ou même les cafés et thés glacés du matin*

 

 

Glace concassée
Parfaite pour un refroidissement rapide et pour vos boissons glacées préférées, telles que les smoothies

 

 

Portes à fermeture silencieuse

Portes à panneaux plats avec poignées dissimulées

Résistant aux taches

Une vie plus intelligente, moins d’énergie consommée

Restez connecté

Qu’il s’agisse de fabriquer des glaçons supplémentaires pour le souper ou de recevoir des notifications sur votre téléphone intelligent lorsque la porte est laissée ouverte, vous pouvez utiliser l’application ThinQᴹᴰ pour contrôler des fonctionnalités clés et obtenir des notifications importantes, où que vous soyez, en tout temps. Cette application fonctionne même avec l’Assistant Google ou Alexa d’Amazon pour que vous puissiez lancer des fonctions intelligentes avec votre voix.

Tranquillité d’esprit intégrée

La fonction Smart Diagnosisᴹᶜpermet au centre de services de diagnostiquer les problèmes par téléphone ou avec une simple application sur votre téléphone intelligent, ce qui vous aide à éviter les désagréables et coûteux appels de service.

Économisez de l’argent. Économisez de l’énergie.

Avec un réfrigérateur qui consomme au moins 20 % moins d’énergie que ne l’exigent les normes fédérales, vous verrez tout un impact : sur votre consommation énergétique et sur votre facture d’électricité.

Caractéristique clé

  • CAPACITÉ - Total du volume (pi³)

    28,6

  • DIMENSIONS et POIDS - Dimensions de l’emballage (L x H x P, pouces)

    37 7/8" x 72 3/8" x 36 3/8"

  • PERFORMANCE - Consommation d’énergie (kWh/année)

    785

  • CARACTÉRISTIQUES DE BASE - NIVEAU D’EFFICACITÉ ÉNERGÉTIQUE

    Homologué ENERGY STARMD

  • PERFORMANCE - Type de compresseur

    Compresseur intelligent à inversion

  • CARACTÉRISTIQUES - InstaView

    Non

  • CARACTÉRISTIQUES - Porte dans la porte

    Non

  • TECHNOLOGIE INTELLIGENTE - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Oui

  • MATÉRIAU et FINITION - finir (porte)

    Acier inoxydable résistant aux taches

Toutes les spécifications

CARACTÉRISTIQUES DE BASE

  • Marque

    LG

  • NIVEAU D’EFFICACITÉ ÉNERGÉTIQUE

    Homologué ENERGY STARMD

  • Type de produit

    Portes françaises (4 portes)

  • Profondeur standard/de comptoir

    Profondeur standard

CODE À BARRE

  • Code à barre

    195174122860

CAPACITÉ

  • Total du volume (pi³)

    28,6

  • Volume du congélateur (pi³)

    8,4

  • Volume du réfrigérateur (pi³)

    17,0

COMMANDES ET AFFICHAGE

  • Écran à DEL interne

    Écran à DEL

  • Avertisseur de porte

    Oui

  • Gel express

    Oui

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Poids du produit (lb)

    326

  • Profondeur sans la porte (po)

    30 1/8"

  • Profondeur sans la poignée (po)

    34 3/8"

  • Poids brut (lb)

    348

  • Hauteur jusqu’au-dessus du caisson (po)

    68 7/8"

  • Hauteur à la charnière ou à la décoration de couvercle de porte (po)

    70 1/4"

  • Dégagement pour l’installation

    Arrière 2 po

  • Dimensions de l’emballage (L x H x P, pouces)

    37 7/8" x 72 3/8" x 36 3/8"

  • DIMENSIONS DE L'APPAREIL (L x H x P)

    35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 34 3/8"

  • Profondeur totale avec la porte ouverte à 90° (po)

    48 7/8"

  • Largeur avec la porte ouverte à 90° sans la poignée (po)

    40 1/2"

CARACTÉRISTIQUES

  • Door Cooling+

    Oui

  • Charnières de porte à fermeture automatique

    Oui

  • Porte dans la porte

    Non

  • InstaView

    Non

  • Mode sabbat

    Oui

  • Portes sans déport

    Non

COMPARTIMENT DE CONGÉLATEUR

  • Type de porte

    Tiroir coulissant

  • Séparateur de tiroir

    Non

  • Tiroir_Congélateur

    2 non transparents

  • Tiroir en plastique DuraBase

    Oui

  • Éclairage du congélateur

    DEL sur le dessus

SYSTÈME DE DISTRIBUTION D’EAU ET DE GLAÇONS

  • Distributeur d’eau uniquement

    Non

  • Machine à glaçons automatique

    Oui (Slim SpacePlus)

  • Production de glaçons quotidienne (lb)

    3.0 / 3.3 (IcePlus)

  • Témoin du distributeur

    Oui

  • Machine à glaçons double

    Oui (Craft Ice)

  • Machine à glaçons_Manuelle

    Non

  • Capacité de stockage de glaçons (lb)

    3,0

  • Distributeur d’eau et de glaçons

    Mini Craft IceMD et glace concassée

  • Nom du modèle du filtre à eau

    LT1000P

  • Système de filtration d’eau

    Interne (une étape)

MATÉRIAU ET FINITION

  • Type de poignée

    Poignée dissimulée (F ouverture facile)

  • Porte arrondie

    Plate

  • Extérieur résistant aux empreintes et aux taches

    Oui

  • finir (porte)

    Acier inoxydable résistant aux taches

  • Conduit plat en métal (Metal Fresh)

    Non

COMPARTIMENT MULTIPIÈCE

  • Tiroir convertible

    Non

  • Tiroir complètement convertible

    Yes (-1 / 1 / 3 / 5℃ / Freezer)

PERFORMANCE

  • Consommation d’énergie (kWh/année)

    785

  • Type de compresseur

    Compresseur intelligent à inversion

COMPARTIMENT DE RÉFRIGÉRATEUR

  • Éclairage du réfrigérateur

    DEL sur le dessus

  • en mouvement panier de porte

    Non

  • Balconnet_Transparent

    6

  • Tablette en porte-à-faux

    Oui (hybride)

  • Tablette_Pliante

    pliante en une étape

  • Tablette_Verre trempé

    4 divisibles

  • Bac à légumes

    Oui (2)

  • Grand tiroir garde-manger

    Non

TECHNOLOGIE INTELLIGENTE

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Oui

  • Service à la clientèle proactif

    Non

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Oui

  • Ver. de Smart Learner

    Non

