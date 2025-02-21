Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Climatiseur portatif de 10 000 BTU SACC

Climatiseur portatif de 10 000 BTU SACC

LP1025WSSM

Climatiseur portatif de 10 000 BTU SACC

()
Vue avant du climatiseur portatif {Code du modèle de vente} de 14 000 BTU de LG
principales caractéristiques

  • Refroidissement optimal
  • Fonctionnement silencieux
  • Fonctionnement 3-en-1

Le climatiseur portatif de LG refroidit un salon avec un canapé et une plante, démontrant le refroidissement puissant et avancé du produit.

Restez au frais

Bénéficiez d’un refroidissement puissant et restez à l’aise même lorsqu’il fait chaud grâce à notre technologie avancée.

Fonctionnement silencieux

Fonctionnant à des niveaux sonores aussi bas que 53 dB (en mode silencieux), il élimine les bruits inutiles pour un fonctionnement en douceur que vous remarquerez à peine.

Climatiseur portatif de LG fonctionnant à 53 dB, plus silencieux qu’une voiture, présenté à côté d’une mère et d’un enfant dormant paisiblement.

Fonctionnement 3-en-1

Trois modes pour convenir à votre style de vie

Le mode « Refroidissement » permet de rafraîchir et de déshumidifier lorsqu’il fait chaud. Le mode ventilateur fait circuler l’air pour un environnement intérieur agréable, tandis que le mode sec assure une atmosphère confortable les jours humides et pluvieux.

Illustration des modes 3-en-1 (refroidissement, ventilateur et sec) d’un climatiseur portatif de LG avec des illustrations de glace, de vent et d’eau.

Facilité d’utilisation maximale

Le panneau de commande simple comprend un écran à DEL et des réglages de température haut/bas et de vitesse du ventilateur. Vient également avec une télécommande pour vous permettre de commander l’appareil sans quitter votre lit, votre espace de travail ou votre canapé.

Gros plan sur le panneau de commande d’un climatiseur portatif de LG doté d’un écran à DEL et d’une télécommande pour une utilisation pratique.

Minuterie 24 h Marche/Arrêt

La durée de fonctionnement peut être réglée jusqu’à 24 heures pour que votre climatiseur s’arrête lorsque vous le souhaitez.

Redémarrage automatique

En cas de coupure de courant, l’appareil reprend son fonctionnement quelques minutes après le rétablissement du courant.

Système d’évaporation automatique

Après l’utilisation du climatiseur, la fonction de séchage fonctionne automatiquement pendant 10 minutes lorsque le climatiseur est éteint.

* Les images du produit ci-dessus sont présentées à titre d’illustration seulement et peuvent différer du produit réel.

Foire aux questions

Q.

Quelles sont les caractéristiques d’efficacité énergétique à rechercher dans un climatiseur portatif?

A.

L’efficacité énergétique est un critère essentiel lors de l’achat d’un climatiseur portatif. Les climatiseurs portatifs de LG sont dotés d’un indice EER (Energy Efficiency Ratio, taux de rendement énergétique) élevé, garantissant une consommation d’énergie réduite et des factures d’électricité moins importantes. Des fonctions telles que la minuterie, le mode veille et le mode économie d’énergie vous permettent de gérer le refroidissement en fonction de votre emploi du temps et de vos préférences.

 

* Les fonctionnalités peuvent varier en fonction du produit et de la région. Veuillez donc vérifier les spécifications du produit avant de l’acheter.

Q.

Les climatiseurs portatifs sont-ils faciles à installer?

A.

L’installation d’un climatiseur portatif est simple et sans souci, en particulier grâce à la conception centrée sur l’utilisateur de LG. Les climatiseurs portatifs de LG sont livrés avec une trousse d’installation complète dotée d’adaptateurs pour fenêtres, de tuyaux d’évacuation et d’instructions claires. L’installation consiste généralement à raccorder le tuyau d’évacuation à une fenêtre à l’aide de l’adaptateur fourni, à le fixer en place et à positionner l’appareil dans la pièce.

 

* Les composants fournis dans la trousse d'installation peuvent varier en fonction du produit et de la région. Veuillez donc vérifier les spécifications du produit avant de l’acheter.

* Pour garantir la sécurité de l’utilisateur et la bonne installation du produit, vérifiez l’équipement et les procédures nécessaires avant l’installation. Pour obtenir de plus amples renseignements, consultez le manuel d’installation fourni avec le produit et respectez les normes et les précautions d’installation.

Q.

Quelles sont les fonctions intelligentes des climatiseurs portatifs de LG?

A.

Les climatiseurs portatifs de LG sont dotés de technologies intelligentes telles que LG ThinQ (connectivité Wi-Fi requise), en plus de prendre en charge la commande vocale avec les assistants virtuels et les applications mobiles. Ces fonctions vous permettent de commander votre climatiseur à distance, de programmer des cycles de refroidissement et de surveiller la consommation d’énergie à partir de votre téléphone intelligent.

 

* Cette fonction n’est disponible que pour les produits nécessitant une connectivité Wi-Fi. Les fonctionnalités peuvent varier en fonction du produit et de la région. Veuillez donc vérifier les spécifications du produit avant de l’acheter.

Toutes les spécifications

Ce que les gens disent

