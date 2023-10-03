About Cookies on This Site

Climatiseur de fenêtre de 6 000 BTU

Climatiseur de fenêtre de 6 000 BTU

LW6017R

Climatiseur de fenêtre de 6 000 BTU

Refroidissement maximum


Les climatiseurs de fenêtre de LG offrent une puissance de refroidissement exceptionnelle qui vous gardera, vous et votre famille, au frais, confortable et en contrôle.
Étiquette ÉnerGuide1

Étiquette ÉnerGuide

Le coût exact de votre économie d’énergie dépend de l’utilisation, des tarifs des services publics locaux et de la source de votre énergie.
Adapter la superficie de la pièce aux BTU/h1

Adapter la superficie de la pièce aux BTU/h

Choisir le bon climatiseur domestique est très facile lorsqu’on dispose des bons renseignements. Avant d’acheter un climatiseur, renseignez-vous sur la puissance en BTU dont vous avez besoin.

Fonctionnement silencieux

Les climatiseurs de fenêtre de LG fonctionnent à des niveaux sonores aussi bas que 52 dB (en mode silencieux), ce qui élimine le bruit inutile pour un fonctionnement en douceur que vous remarquerez à peine.

Conception moderne

Conçu à la perfection

Les climatiseurs de fenêtre de LG offrent des performances puissantes et une durabilité stable qui s’harmonisent parfaitement au cadre de votre fenêtre.

Facilité d’utilisation maximale


Utilisez l’écran à DEL et le panneau de commande convivial, les réglages de température vers le haut/bas et la sélection de la vitesse du ventilateur à l’aide de la télécommande complète sans quitter votre lit, votre espace de travail ou votre canapé.

Minuterie 24 h Marche/Arrêt

Ce mode réduit au minimum le bruit de fonctionnement et éteint l’appareil au bout de 1 à 7 heures.

Ventilateur multivitesses

3 réglages de vitesse : basse, moyenne ou élevée.

Redémarrage automatique

Si l’alimentation est coupée, l’appareil se remet vite en marche lorsque le courant est rétabli.

Installation et utilisation faciles

Les climatiseurs de fenêtre de LG sont conçus pour une installation facile et efficace et sont munis d’un filtre à air lavable et réutilisable.

Trousse d’installation

Ce climatiseur de fenêtre est livré avec notre trousse d’installation simple et pratique pour que vous puissiez l’installer en toute simplicité.

Rappel vérification de filtre

Le voyant à DEL Clean Filter (nettoyage du filtre) s’allume pour vous avertir que le filtre doit être nettoyé.

DIMENSIONS

Capacité (BTU)
6 000
Dimensions
440 x 283 x 365 mm
Technologie ThinQ
Non
Garantie de 10 ans
Non

Toutes les spécifications

REFROIDISSEMENT

Vitesse du ventilateur

3

DÉSHUMIDIFICATION

Déshumidification

Oui

UTILISATION/COMMODITÉ

Télécommande

Oui

Redémarrage automatique

Oui

Réservation marche/arrêt (24h/24)

Oui

Alarme de filtre

Oui

Mode Ventilateur

Turbo

DESIGN

Couleur (corps)

White

CODE EAN

CODE EAN

772454068447

ÉCONOMIES D’ÉNERGIE

Économie d’énergie (refroidissement)

Oui

CARACTÉRISTIQUES GÉNÉRALES

Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

520

Tension d’entrée nominale (V, Hz)

115 , 60

Type d’agent frigorigène

R32

Surface de climatisation estimée (pi2)

260

Dimension du produit_L x H x D (mm)

440 x 283 x 365

Poids du produit (kg)

18

