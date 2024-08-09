Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Barre de son LG S60TR pour téléviseur à 5.1 canaux

Caractéristiques

Galerie

Spécifications

Avis

Où acheter

Assistance

Barre de son LG S60TR pour téléviseur à 5.1 canaux

S60TR

Barre de son LG S60TR pour téléviseur à 5.1 canaux

Vue avant de la barre de son S60TR de LG, du caisson de basse et des haut-parleurs arrière

Les images utilisées dans l’aperçu du produit ci-dessous sont à des fins de représentation. Reportez-vous à la galerie d’images en haut de la page pour obtenir une représentation précise.

Barre de son LG sur un fond noir, éclairée par un projecteur.

Le compagnon sonore idéal pour votre téléviseur de LG

Complétez l’expérience du téléviseur de LG avec la barre de son qui s’harmonise magnifiquement à sa conception et à ses performances sonores.

Des paysages sonores époustouflants vous entourent

La télécommande de LG est dirigée vers un téléviseur de LG avec une barre de son LG en dessous. Le téléviseur de LG affiche le menu de l’interface WOW à l’écran. La barre de son LG, le téléviseur de LG, les haut-parleurs arrière et le caisson de basses se trouvent dans un salon. Une performance musicale est diffusée à l’écran. Trois branches d’ondes sonores blanches composées de gouttelettes sont projetées à partir de la barre de son et un caisson de basses crée un effet sonore à partir du bas. Barre de son LG avec trois écrans de télévision différents au-dessus d’elle. Un écran montre un film, l’autre un concert et le dernier un journal télévisé. Sous la barre de son, trois icônes indiquent chaque genre.

*Images d’écran simulées. 

Les barres de son LG complètent l’expérience du téléviseur de LG

Interface WOW

La simplicité au bout des doigts

Accédez à l’interface WOW grâce à votre TV LG pour profiter des commandes simples et claires de la barre de son, comme changer les modes de son, les profils et l’accès aux caractéristiques utiles, et ce, pendant que vous visionnez.

Un concert intime est diffusé sur un téléviseur LG avec une barre de son LG en dessous.

*Images d’écran simulées. 

**L’utilisation de la télécommande du téléviseur de LG est limitée à certaines fonctions seulement. 

***Téléviseurs compatibles avec l’interface WOW : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Les téléviseurs compatibles au FHD 63 peuvent varier par année de sortie.

****** L’interface WOW peut varier selon le modèle de la barre de son.

*** Veuillez noter que le service peut ne pas être disponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.

Ressentez la puissance d’un paysage sonore

Son ambiophonique à 5.1 canaux

Un son enveloppant des plus captivants

Faites partie de la scène grâce au son ambiophonique à 5.1 canaux de 440 W, au caisson de basses et aux haut-parleurs arrière.

La barre de son LG, le téléviseur de LG et le caisson de basses se trouvent dans un salon. Une performance musicale est diffusée à l’écran. Trois branches d’ondes sonores blanches composées de gouttelettes sont projetées à partir de la barre de son et un caisson de basses crée un effet sonore à partir du bas.

*Images d’écran simulées. 

Haut-parleurs arrière à 2 canaux

Profitez de la commodité des haut-parleurs arrière sans fil

Installez les haut-parleurs arrière n’importe où dans votre espace sans vous soucier des fils, grâce au récepteur sans fil intégré. 

*Images d’écran simulées.

**Les haut-parleurs arrière sont connectés par des câbles.

Un son qui s’adapte à vos préférences d’écoute

Une barre de son LG est surmontée de trois écrans de télévision différents. Celle directement au-dessus montre une image tirée d’un film d’action avec une voiture fonçant sur un homme et une femme. Le téléviseur de droite montre un concert de musique avec une femme qui chante. Le téléviseur de gauche montre un présentateur de journal en train de filmer une émission d’actualité à l’extérieur d’un bâtiment orné. Entre le téléviseur et la barre de son, il y a un diagramme bleu représentant une onde sonore.

Son Pro par IA

Chaque humeur et chaque genre s’accompagne d’un son unique

AI Sound Pro classe les différents sons en fonction des effets, de la musique et des voix, puis applique les meilleurs réglages pour créer une expérience audio optimale.

Toutes les spécifications

Ce que les gens disent

