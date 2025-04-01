Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Características principales:

  • Control por voz con la app LG ThinQ
  • Refrigerante altamente eficiente con un menor impacto en el calentamiento global,utiliza un 20% menos de gas que el R410a
  • Incluye kit de instalación (Tuberia 3 metros, control y manual)
  • Tecnologia Dual Inverter
  • Garantia de 10 años en el compresor
  • Capacidad maxima de enfriamiento 12500 BTU
Más

¿Por qué amar el aire acondicionado DualCool Standard Plus V121WIN?

The picture when the air conditioner manage the house

Aplicación LG ThinQ™

Desde cualquier parte puedes controlar tú aire acondicionado a través del celular

The picture where the aire conditioner expel the refrigeran R32

Refrigerante R32

Ecoamigable con el ambiente y eficiente, utiliza un 20% menos de gas que el R410a.

The picture where the air codnitioner cleaning

Auto Limpieza

Se autolimpia, bajando la humedad del aire y eliminando los malos olores.

The picture with save voltage

Proteccion de voltaje

10 year warranty

10 años

Garantia en el compresor Dual Inverter por 10 años

Imagenes de referencia, el modelo puede variar segun el país.

¿Qué puede hacer la app LG THINQ en mí aire acondicionado?

A woman lounges on a sofa smiling as the air conditioner blows air above her. To the right of the woman is the Dual Inverter logo and an image of the Dual Dual Inverter. Further to the right is a bar graph. The bars go up indicating more money spent and then go down to show that the dual inverter saves customers money.

Ahorra en la factura de la energía electrica  y protege el planeta

Reduce el consumo y la factura de energía con un enfríamiento más eficiente.

Verificado por TUV

Los aires acondicionados LG inverter (US-Q242K*) ahorran hasta un 70% más de energía que los aires acondicionados LG no inverter (TS-H2465DAO). *Temperatura inicial (exterior 35℃, interior 33℃), temperatura de ajuste (26℃), tiempo de prueba (8 horas).

A woman is stretching on the floor. In the background is the air conditioner and blue air flows out over the woman and the room. The Dual Inverter logo is in the bottom right corner.

Enfriamiento más rápido, mayor confort

Consigue un clima de confort más rápido con el LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

Verificado por TUV

Los aires acondicionados LG inverter(US-Q242K*) enfrían hasta un 40% más rápido que los aires acondicionados LG no inverter(TS-H2465DAO). *Temperatura inicial (exterior 35℃, interior 33℃), temperatura de ajuste (26℃). 

A woman lounges on a couch in a living room with the LG air conditioner installed above her on the wall. Blue streams of air are on the image to indicate it is on and cooling the room.

El trabajo bien hecho pasa desapercibido

Sin molestías, duerme a pierna suelta con un aire acondicionado que hace menos ruido.

*Según las pruebas internas de LG, el aire acondicionado LG DUAL Inverter es inferior a 19dBA. (Modelo - V10API)

The inner workings of the DUAL Inverter Compressor are visible through the almost invisible exterior. Nearby is the DUAL Inverter logo and two icons representing the fan and the compressor.
DUAL Inverter Compressor™

Eficiente, más rápido, duradero y silencioso

Impulsado por la tecnología DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

10 Años de Garantia

Con una garantía de 10 años en el compresor, seguirá rindiendo al máximo durante más tiempo.

The picture shows the outdoor unit qith the information of voltage

Seguridad contra las fluctuaciones de tensión

Disfruta de un aire acondicionado duradero con capacidad para soportar fluctuaciones de tensión

La PCB SPIKE, es una mejora dentro de los componentes para poder resistir los diferentes cambios de voltaje.

Tensión nominal probada internamente por LG (220 / 115V) ± 25% de fluctuación y puede variar dependiendo del entorno.

La tensión a la que el producto funciona normalmente según el comportamiento previsto está dentro de ± 15% de la tensión nominal (Tensión garantizada). El funcionamiento continuo es posible en el rango de tensión de ± 15% o más, pero el rendimiento del producto puede ser degradado.

Condición de prueba : Modo refrigeración, Temp. de ajuste 19℃, Condición ambiente 32℃ (Interior) / 48℃ (Exterior)

Modelo de prueba : S4-C12TZCAA, S4-Q09AA31C, S4-W12JA31A

The front view of the LG air conditioner with the exterior completely invisible so the inner workings of the machine can be seen. The machine is working and then a blue light, the auto cleaning mechanism, turns on and washes across the machine with a blue light. The AutoCleaning logo is in the upper right corner.

Limpieza automática

Una limpieza interna automática

Seca automáticamente la humedad del interior del aire acondicionado para garantizar que siempre esté limpio.

Refrigerante R32

Refrigerante R32

El R32 utiliza  un 20% menos de gas que el R410a y es altamente eficiente  con un menor impacto en el calentamiento global.

Gold Fin inside of out-door unit

Gold FinTM

Revestimiento anticorrosivo de mayor duración

Gold Fin™ garantiza que la superficie sea más resistente a la corrosión y mejora la durabilidad del intercambiador de calor durante mucho más tiempo.

Verificado por TUV

TUV ha verificado que el área de corrosión de Gold Fin™ no es superior al 0,05% (sobre R.N. 9,5)

<Condición de prueba>

- Norma de ensayo : ISO9227:2017, ISO10289:1999, ASTM B 117 Ensayo de niebla salina.

- Muestra de prueba : Hoja de aleta AI (100㎛, 70 X 150㎜) + Recubrimiento orgánico(1,65g/㎡).

- Condición de ajuste : (35±2)℃, 6,5 ~ 7,2 pH, (5±1)% NaCl niebla salina, 5000 h

- Resultado de la prueba : No más de 0,05% de relación de área de corrosión. (sobre R.N. 9.5)

LED lights appear.

Luces LED naturales y suaves

Las suaves luces LED se activan solamente  cuando lo enciendes ó utilizas el modo de reserva.

Manejo simple con tu asistente de voz

Dile a tú aire acondicionado exactamente lo que necesitas, cuando tú digas " Enciende/ Apaga el aire acondicionado" La AI del parlante te escuchara y encendera/apagara el aire acondicionado.

Conectate y contrólalo desde cualquier lado

La aplicación  LG ThinQ™ facilita conectarte con tú aire acondicionado desde cualquier lugar, permitiendo encenderlo para climatizar la habitación antes de volver o  incluso apagarlo.

Monitorea la eficiencia

Con la apliacíon de LG ThinQ™ se puede monitorear diariamente el estado de tú aire y seguir de cerca el consumo de energía, entre otras cosas.

FAQ

Q.

¿Cuál es la temperatura adecuada para mi aire acondicionado?

A.

Cuando encienda el aire acondicionado por primera vez, ajústelo a una temperatura baja y utilice un ajuste de viento fuerte para bajar rápidamente la temperatura de la habitación. Una vez que la habitación se haya enfriado lo suficiente, 25℃ es la temperatura óptima para mantener la casa fresca y ahorrar energía.

La tecnología DUAL Inverter Compressor™ permite una refrigeración un 40%1) más rápida y ahorra hasta un 70%2) más de energía que los modelos no LG o no Inverter.

1) Verificado por TUV: Los aires acondicionados LG inverter(US-Q242K*) enfrían hasta un 40% más rápido que los aires acondicionados LG no inverter(TS-H2465DAO). *Temperatura inicial (exterior 35℃, interior 33℃), temperatura de ajuste (26℃).

2) Verificado por TUV: Los aires acondicionados LG inverter (US-Q242K*) ahorran hasta un 70% más de energía que los aires acondicionados LG no inverter (TS-H2465DAO). *Temperatura inicial (exterior 35℃, interior 33℃), temperatura de ajuste (26℃), tiempo de prueba (8 horas).

Q.

¿Cuál es la diferencia entre un aire acondicionado con tecnología Inverter y uno sin tecnología inverter?

A.

Los aires acondicionados inverter funcionan de forma más eficiente que los no inverter. Los aire acondicionados no inverter tienen compresores que funcionan a la misma velocidad independientemente de la temperatura interior, apagándose cuando se alcanza la temperatura deseada y encendiéndose de nuevo cuando la temperatura sube. Los aire acondicionados inverter funcionan ajustando la velocidad del compresor más rápidamente a temperaturas más altas y más lentamente a temperaturas más bajas, lo que significa que ahorran más energía que los aire acondicionados no inverter y permiten una refrigeración más rápida y un funcionamiento más silencioso.

Q.

¿Cómo puedo limpiar y gestionar el aire acondicionado?

A.

Para obtener un viento limpio y un buen rendimiento, es necesario limpiar el filtro cada dos semanas. Lave el Prefiltro con agua tibia o utilice un detergente neutro para la suciedad más persistente. Después de lavarlo con agua, seque el prefiltro a la sombra, alejado de la luz solar directa. Limpie un filtro opcional (filtro de polvo ultrafino, filtro de polvo fino, etc.) con una aspiradora o un cepillo suave, pero no lo limpie con agua. Para una gestión más cómoda del aire acondicionado, puede utilizar la función de limpieza automática1) que seca automáticamente el interior del aire acondicionado cuando lo apaga2).

1) La configuración inicial de Limpieza Automática requiere la app ThinQ o el mando a distancia. Consulta el manual incluido con el producto para obtener más detalles.

2) Si apagas la unidad, el ventilador sigue funcionando durante 30 minutos.

La función viene desactivada de fábrica.

La función puede cambiar sin previo aviso. Consulte el manual incluido con el producto para obtener más detalles.

 

 

Q.

¿Cómo puedo ahorrar energía utilizando el aire acondicionado?

A.

Puede ahorrar energía seleccionando temperaturas adecuadas al enfriar y calentar y limpiando regularmente los filtros para reducir el gasto innecesario de energía. Se recomienda ajustar el aire acondicionado a 25℃ para refrigeración y 21℃ para calefacción.

Q.

¿Cómo se instala el aire acondicionado?

A.

Among the various types of air conditioners, a professional engineer must install Split type air conditioners because the installation process requires drilling through walls to connect outdoor and indoor units, and electrical wiring work. Para más información https://www.lg.com/co/soporte/soporte-de-producto/manuales-softwares/

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

COTA-121WIN
Capacidad de Enfriamiento Nominal (BTU/h)
11 000
Dimensiones de la unidad interior_WxHxD(mm)
837x302x189
Dimensiones de la unidad exterior_WxHxD(mm)
717x495x230
Volataje nominal de entrada (V, Hz)
115, 50 / 60

Todas las especificaciones

CONVENIENCIA

  • Reinicio automático

  • Modo de ventilador

  • Filtro de alarma

    N / A

  • Detección del cuerpo humano

    N / A

  • Ruido bajo

  • Reserva On/Off (24 horas)

  • Control remoto

  • Reserva

    N / A

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

  • Control por voz (dispositivo de terceros)

    N / A

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de Barras

    8806096193440

ENFRIAMIENTO

  • 4 maneras

    Arriba abajo

  • Control de dirección del flujo de aire (arriba y abajo)

    Sí (6 pasos)

  • Aire cómodo

  • Velocidad del ventilador

    6 pasos

  • Enfriamiento de energía

DESHUMIDIFICACIÓN

  • Deshumidificación

  • Sensor de humedad

    N / A

DISEÑO

  • Color (Cuerpo)

    Blanco

  • Color (descarga)

    Negro

  • Pantalla

    LED

AHORRO DE ENERGÍA

  • Control de energía activo

    N / A

  • Monitoreo de energía

    N / A

  • Ahorro de energía (enfriamiento)

  • ICA (control de amperio I)

    N / A

FILTRAR

  • Filtro de polvo fino

    N / A

  • Filtro para alérgenos

    N / A

  • Prefiltro

  • Filtro micropolvo

    N / A

GENERAL

  • Capacidad de Enfriamiento Nominal (BTU/h)

    11 000

  • tipo de HVAC

    Solo Frio

  • Dimensiones de la unidad interior_WxHxD(mm)

    837x302x189

  • Peso de la unidad interior (kg)

    8,4

  • Dimensiones de la unidad exterior_WxHxD(mm)

    717x495x230

  • Peso de la unidad exterior (kg)

    19,8

  • tipo de producto

    Montado en la pared

  • tipo de producto II

    Inverter

  • Volataje nominal de entrada (V, Hz)

    115, 50 / 60

  • Tipo de refrigerante

    R32

  • Potencia de sonido (enfriamiento) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    45 / 42 / 36 / 28 / 21

GLOBAL_ETC.

  • Modelo Regulado (Energia)

    N / A

HIGIENE

  • Limpieza automática

UNIDAD EXTERIOR

  • Nombre del modelo de la unidad exterior

    S3UQ12JAQ31.EC1GCOL

