Lavadora Carga Superior Motor Inverter AI DD (Inteligencia Artificial) con 6 Motion DD 19 Kg - Negro

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Lavadora LG Carga Superior 19Kg Negro AIDD™ Mayor capacidad

Lavadora LG Carga Superior 19Kg Negro AIDD™ Mayor capacidad

WT19MV6
Vista frontal de Lavadora LG Carga Superior 19Kg Negro AIDD™ Mayor capacidad WT19MV6
Lavadora negra de carga superior, vista frontal - derecha, puerta de carga abierta.
Lavadora negra de carga superior, vista frontal - derecha, puerta de carga abierta.
Panel de control de lavadora negra, vista diagonal - arriba.
Panel de control de lavadora negra, vista superior.
Tambor de lavado gris claro - vista superior.
Vista detalle de material del tambor de lavado.
Vista desde arriba del detalle de material del tambor de lavado.
Lavadora de carga superior WT19MV6 vista frontal izquierda desde arriba.
Lavadora negra carga superior, con puerta de carga abierta, vista diagonal - arriba.
Lavadora negra carga superior, con puerta de carga abierta, vista lateral.
Lavadora negra carga superior, vista lateral.
Etiqueta amarilla de consumo y eficiencia de energía de la lavadora.
Vista frontal de Lavadora LG Carga Superior 19Kg Negro AIDD™ Mayor capacidad WT19MV6
Lavadora negra de carga superior, vista frontal - derecha, puerta de carga abierta.
Lavadora negra de carga superior, vista frontal - derecha, puerta de carga abierta.
Panel de control de lavadora negra, vista diagonal - arriba.
Panel de control de lavadora negra, vista superior.
Tambor de lavado gris claro - vista superior.
Vista detalle de material del tambor de lavado.
Vista desde arriba del detalle de material del tambor de lavado.
Lavadora de carga superior WT19MV6 vista frontal izquierda desde arriba.
Lavadora negra carga superior, con puerta de carga abierta, vista diagonal - arriba.
Lavadora negra carga superior, con puerta de carga abierta, vista lateral.
Lavadora negra carga superior, vista lateral.
Etiqueta amarilla de consumo y eficiencia de energía de la lavadora.

Características principales:

  • Tecnología AI DD™ (con Inteligencia Artificial)
  • Sistema 6 Motion DD
  • Filtro atrapa pelusas más ancho
  • Scent+ Maximiza el aroma del suavizante
  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive™
Más

Beneficios de este producto

  • AIDD: Identifica ciclos óptimos de lavado
  • 6 Motion DD: Óptimo lavado de las prendas
  • Scent: Aroma en las prendas por más tiempo
  • Filtro atrapa pelusas más ancho
  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive: Durabilidad y confianza

Descubre más sobre este producto

Lavadora LG carga superior con Inteligencia artificial AI DD™ cuidado inteligente para mayor protección de las prendas, gracias a su nueva función +Aroma, tus prendas olerán más frescas por más tiempo, con nuevo diseño de filtro atrapa pelusas que elimina mayor porcentaje de polvo proporcionando una mejor limpieza dentro de la tina, Obtén 6 movimientos de lavado impulsados por el Motor Inverter Direct Drive™ para lavar diferentes tipos de tela. Su tamaño es acorde a las nuevas exigencias de diseño y arquitectura para tu cuarto de lavado.

Características destacadas

  • AIDD: Identifica ciclos óptimos de lavado
  • 6 Motion DD: Óptimo lavado de las prendas
  • Scent: Aroma en las prendas por más tiempo
  • Filtro atrapa pelusas más ancho
  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive: Durabilidad y confianza

Resumen del producto

Lavadora LG carga superior con Inteligencia artificial AI DD™ cuidado inteligente para mayor protección de las prendas, gracias a su nueva función +Aroma, tus prendas olerán más frescas por más tiempo, con nuevo diseño de filtro atrapa pelusas que elimina mayor porcentaje de polvo proporcionando una mejor limpieza dentro de la tina, Obtén 6 movimientos de lavado impulsados por el Motor Inverter Direct Drive™ para lavar diferentes tipos de tela. Su tamaño es acorde a las nuevas exigencias de diseño y arquitectura para tu cuarto de lavado.

Vista superior de lavadora de carga superior. mostrando panel de control y puerta de carga.

Cuidado inteligente con 24% más de protección de la tela

Optimiza automáticamente el movimiento en función del peso y el tipo de tejido en cada carga.

*Probado por Intertek; se colocaron 3kg de diferentes tipos de ropa (carga IEC 3kg) (como camisas, shorts, etc) en ciclo 'Normal' en la lavadora T13H7EHDSTP. Se colocó la misma ropa en el mismo modelo en ciclo 'AI Wash", al terminar, el daño de la tela se comparó. El daño de la tela en ciclo AI Wash se reduce 24.8% comparado con un ciclo Normal.

Una manera óptima de lavado con 6 Motion DD

Los 6 movimientos de lavado impulsados por el Motor Inverter Direct Drive™ crean 6 ciclos optimizados para lavar diferentes tipos de tela.
Detalle de la tina o tambor resaltando su limpieza.

Filtro atrapa pelusas más ancho, mantiene la tina y tu ropa más limpia

Gracias a su nuevo diseño, elimina mayor porcentaje de polvo proporcionando más limpieza en el lavado y mayor limpieza de la tina.

*Se comparó cada filtro atrapa pelusa de los modelos T13H7EHDSTP y T1166NEQTP.

Botón 'Scent' en lavadora LG, madre e hija disfrutando el olor de toalla recién lavada.

Disfruta el aroma y prendas más frescas por más tiempo

Maximiza el aroma del suavizante con Scent , tu ropa olerá más fresca por más tiempo, la función Scent agrega un enjuague adicional con mayor concentración de suavizante que mejorará los efectos al finalizar el ciclo.

*Probado por Intertek con modelo T13H7EHDSTP. Ciclo normal con opción Scent+ activa, en comparación con ciclo normal sin opción Scent+. Carga de toallas IEC de 3,5 kg. Los resultados pueden ser diferentes dependiendo de la ropa y el entorno.

Imagen de agua y símbolos de tecnología y garantía.

Máximo Rendimiento, Durabilidad y alta confiaza

El motor Inverter Direct Drive™ es confiable, silencioso y cuenta con una garantía de 10 años.

*La garantía es limitada, no cubre las reparaciones cuando el producto se utiliza en un uso doméstico distinto del normal y habitual (p. ej., uso comercial, en oficinas e instalaciones recreativas, etc) o contrario a las instrucciones descritas en el manual de usuario del producto.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

/co/images/spec/WT19MV6_SPEC_D.jpg

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones del producto(An. x AI. x Prof. mm)

    632 x 1 018 x 670

  • Peso (kg)

    44,5

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    19

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Temporizador de inicio

    3-19 horas

  • Tipo de pantalla

    LED + botones firmes

  • Indicador de bloqueo de puerta

  • Tipo de Indicador

    18:88

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • 4-Way Agitator

    No

  • 6 Motion DD

  • Opción añadir más prendas

    No

  • Inteligencia Artificial: AI DD

  • Reinicio automático

  • ColdWash

    No

  • Tambor texturizado

  • Señal de ciclo finalizado

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Detección de espuma

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

  • JetSpray

    No

  • Patas niveladoras

  • Filtro de pelusa

  • Sensor de carga "LoadSense"

  • Golpe + 3

    No

  • Tambor de acero semi-inoxidable

  • Caída de agua lateral

    No

  • Motor de Smart Inverter

    No

  • Smart Motion

    No

  • Puerta con cerrado suave

  • Filtro de pelusas inoxidable

    No

  • Tambor de acero inoxidable

    No

  • Vapor

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Sistema antivibración TrueBalance

    No

  • TurboDrum

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Tipo de lavadora

    Lavadora de carga superior

  • Sensor de vibración

    No

  • Suministro de agua (caliente/fría)

    Calor y frío

  • Nivel de agua

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color exterior

    Negro

  • Tipo de tapa

    Cristal templado

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Ciclos adicionales descargables

    No

  • Monitoreo de energía

    No

  • Arranque remoto y monitoreo de ciclo

    No

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

    No

  • Conectividad y Smart IoT: ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Asistente de Limpieza de tina

    No

  • Emparejamiento Inteligente

    No

Qué opina la gente

Preguntas frecuentes

Q.

¿Cómo puedo elegir el ciclo de lavado adecuado?

A.

En general, debe consultar la etiqueta de cuidado de su ropa y seleccionar el ciclo de lavado correspondiente en su lavadora. Si selecciona el ciclo AI Wash, las lavadoras LG con función AI DD pesarán automáticamente la ropa y detectarán la suavidad para determinar un patrón de lavado adecuado y ajustar los movimientos de lavado durante el lavado en consecuencia.

Q.

Cómo beneficia AI DD™ a mi lavado?

A.

Las máquinas AI DD™ de LG utilizan tecnología inteligente para analizar individualmente el peso y el tipo de tejido de tu colada. ¿El resultado? La optimización automática de los movimientos de lavado de tu lavadora ayuda a mejorar la protección de los tejidos para que tus preciadas prendas conserven un aspecto impecable. Los motores DirectDrive™ ofrecen tecnología de 6 movimientos para garantizar una limpieza profunda y eficiente de la ropa.

Q.

Qué es la función TurboWash3D™?

A.

La rápida tecnología TurboWash3D™ de LG proporciona ropa completamente limpia en sólo 30 minutos, con un lavado adaptado a las necesidades de tu ropa. Un potente chorro pulverizador, además de la cuba y el motor que giran de forma independiente y en sentidos opuestos, crean un potente flujo de agua que hace que las prendas se froten entre sí durante todo el ciclo para mejorar el rendimiento del lavado».

 

*Probado por Intertek con 3 kg de carga IEC. El resultado del tiempo de funcionamiento para el ciclo Normal con la opción TurboWash es de 29 minutos. El tiempo de lavado puede retrasarse y los resultados pueden variar en función del tipo y peso de las prendas y del entorno.

Q.

¿Qué es la función de Steam en la lavadora LG?    

A.

La tecnología Steam™ patentada por LG (en modelos seleccionados) combate eficazmente los alérgenos. La función Allergy Care vaporiza la ropa al inicio del ciclo de lavado para aflojar las fibras y disolver los alérgenos, incluidos el polen y los ácaros del polvo.

 

*El ciclo Allergy Care, probado por Intertek, reduce el 99% de los alérgenos de los ácaros del polvo doméstico (Der p1), el 99,9% de los ácaros del polvo vivos (Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus) y el 99% de las bacterias (Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis y Escherichia coli)

Q.

¿Cómo se utiliza el ciclo de Limpieza de Tina en la lavadora?

A.

Si hay pelusa acumulada en la tina o la tina huele a moho, utilice limpiadores de lavadora para limpiar la tina regularmente.

Se recomienda ejecutar el ciclo de Limpieza de Tina una vez al mes para mantener la tina limpia.

Q.

¿Por qué mi prenda está llena de polvo y pelusas?

A.

1. El polvo generado durante el lavado se filtra a través de un filtro de limpieza. Si el filtro de limpieza está lleno, es posible que el polvo no se filtre correctamente. El filtro de limpieza puede limpiarse manualmente antes de cada lavado para evitar que la máquina deje polvo y pelusas en la ropa.

2. Separe la ropa blanca y de color de la ropa negra y de la que produce pelusa. Lávelas en cargas diferentes para evitar aún más el polvo y las pelusas no deseadas en su prenda.

Q.

¿Cómo registro mi producto en ThinQ?

A.

1. Asegúrese de que tanto el producto como el router de Internet están encendidos.

2. Acerque el producto al router de Internet. Si la distancia entre el producto y el router es demasiado grande, la intensidad de la señal puede ser débil y puede tardar mucho tiempo en registrar su producto.

3. Instale la aplicación ThinQ. Consulte la página correspondiente a su país para obtener más instrucciones sobre la instalación de la aplicación ThinQ y el registro de su producto.

Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

Consulta de preinstalación LG

Habla con un experto y asegúrate de que tu producto encaje perfectamente en tu hogar con una instalación segura. 

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