Lavadora Carga Superior, capacidad 19Kg, color Negro Medio

WT19MVTB

WT19MVTB

Lavadora Carga Superior, capacidad 19Kg, color Negro Medio

Vue de face

Muestra la imagen del interior de la lavadora

Eficiencia en cada lavado, funcionamiento silencioso en cada centrifugado

El Motor™ LG Smart Inverter proporciona un lavado silencioso y potente.

Diseñado para una mejor experiencia de lavado

Una niña está acostada en la cama con un peluche en los brazos.

Reduce las vibraciones y el ruido

Mayor tranquilidad en el hogar

El tambor de la lavadora muestra cómo funciona

TurboDrum™

Potente y suave a la vez

En el fondo, hay una lavadora, y en frente, hay una ropa limpia y un icono de movimiento de la lavadora en él

Smart motion

Lavado con tres movimientos

La tapa de la lavadora se muestra abierta

Durabilidad

Tapa fuerte, suave cierre

Smart Inverter

Reduce las vibraciones y el ruido

Smart Inverter

Reduce las vibraciones y el ruido

El Motor™ LG Smart Inverter funciona de forma suave y silenciosa.

*Probado por el laboratorio interno de LG en septiembre de 2023, el ruido del centrifugado en ciclo normal con 8,8 kg de carga fue de 51 dB (nivel de presión sonora). Los resultados pueden variar en función de la ropa y el entorno.

TurboDrum™

Lavado potente, cuidado suave

TurboDrum™ proporciona un lavado potente, eliminando la suciedad difícil con un poderoso chorro de agua.

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Smart Motion

Lavado avanzado de triple movimiento

Presenta tres movimientos adaptados a cada tipo de tejido: Agitación, Rotación y Balanceo

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Puerta de cierre suave resistente a los rayones

Su diseño delgado y duradero ofrece mayor comodidad, seguridad, eficacia e innovación.

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Filtro de pelusa ancho que proporciona ropa limpia

El filtro de pelusas captura el polvo y las pelusas, manteniendo la ropa y el tambor limpios.

Se muestra el interior de la lavadora

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Silenciosa poderosa, con un diseño elegante, diseñada para durar

FAQ

Q.

¿Cuáles son los mejores kg para una lavadora?

A.

LG recomienda una lavadora con una capacidad de tambor de 8-9 kg para un hogar de tamaño promedio. Considere un modelo más grande de 11-13 kg para una familia numerosa o si genera cargas de ropa especialmente grandes. Los modelos más grandes también pueden hacer frente a un edredón de hasta tamaño king-size. Recuerde que la innovadora tecnología de LG permite que nuestros electrodomésticos ofrezcan una mayor capacidad con el mismo tamaño de lavadora.

Q.

¿Por qué mi Tina está llena de polvo y pelusas? 

A.

1. El polvo generado durante el lavado se filtra a través de un filtro de limpieza. Si el filtro de limpieza está lleno, es posible que el polvo no se filtre correctamente. El filtro de limpieza puede limpiarse manualmente antes de cada lavado para evitar que la máquina deje polvo y pelusas en la ropa.

2. 2. Separe la ropa blanca y de color de la ropa negra y de la que produce pelusa. Lávelas en cargas diferentes para evitar aún más el polvo y las pelusas no deseados en su colada.

Q.

[IE] ¿Qué debo hacer cuando me encuentro con este error?

A.

1. Se produce cuando la tina de lavado no se llena de agua durante un determinado periodo de tiempo.

2. Compruebe si la llave está cerrada o la manguera de agua no está conectada

3. Compruebe si la manguera de suministro de agua está presionada o doblada

4. Compruebe si la manguera de suministro de agua está congelada debido al frío

Q.

[OE] ¿Qué debo hacer cuando me encuentro con este error?

A.

1. Si la manguera de desagüe está enrollada o doblada, o si la manguera de desagüe está instalada demasiado alta, es posible que el flujo de agua se interrumpa y que el agua no drene bien. En este caso, asegúrese de que la manguera de desagüe no esté a más de 6 cm del suelo y colóquela de forma que la parte inferior de la manguera caiga uniformemente, sin obstrucciones.

2. Asegúrese de que la manguera de desagüe no esté obstruida con polvo u otras sustancias.

3. 3. Compruebe si la manguera de desagüe se ha congelado debido al frío.

Q.

[De] ¿Qué debo hacer cuando me encuentro con este error?

A.

Si la válvula donde se suministra el agua de origen o la válvula dispensadora del llave están cerradas, las funciones de esterilización de la tubería de agua y de esterilización de la salida de agua no funcionarán. Abra la válvula de suministro de agua o la válvula dispensadora.

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

632x970x670

Peso (kg)

39,0

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

19

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Temporizador de retraso

No

Tipo de pantalla

Botones Duros y Pantalla LED

Indicación de bloqueo de puerta

No

Indicador de figura

88

CARACTERÍSTICAS

4-Way Agitator

No

6 Motion DD

No

Añadir Prendas

No

AI DD

No

Reinicio automático

ColdWash

Tambor interior grabado

Señal de fin de ciclo

ezDispense

No

Sistema de detección de espuma

No

Inverter DirectDrive

No

JetSpray

No

Patas niveladoras

Filtro de pelusas

Sensor de carga

Tambor de acero semi-inoxidable

Caída de agua lateral

Motor de Smart Inverter

Smart Motion

Puerta con cerrado suave

Filtro de pelusas inoxidable

No

Tambor de acero inoxidable

No

Vapor

No

TurboWash

No

Sistema antivibración TrueBalance

No

TurboDrum

TurboWash 3D

No

Tipo

Lavadora de carga superior

Sensor de Vibración

No

Entrada de agua (caliente/fría)

Calor y frío

Nivel de agua

Auto/Manual

WaveForce

No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Color de cuerpo

Negro

Tipo de tapa

Opacidad

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Ciclo de descarga

No

Monitoreo de energía

No

Arranque remoto y monitor de ciclo

No

Diagnóstico inteligente

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Limpiador Tub Clean

Emparejamiento Inteligente

No

Vue de face

WT19MVTB

Lavadora Carga Superior, capacidad 19Kg, color Negro Medio