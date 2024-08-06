Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Combo Nevecón -519 lts & Microondas - 25lts -Smart Inverter

GS51BPP.MS0936G

Combo Nevecón -519 lts & Microondas - 25lts -Smart Inverter

Front view with bundle
2 Productos en este paquete
vista frontal

GS51BPP

Nevecón SxS - 519lts - GS51BPP - Color Plata

MS0936GIR

Horno Microondas - MS0936GIR NeoChef - 25 lt - Smart Inverter

Características destacadas

  • Multi Air Flow : Enfriamiento en cada anaquel
  • Pantalla LED Tactil : Añade un toque de clase a su refrigerador
  • Compresor Smart Inverter : Eficiencia energetica
  • Smart Inverter : Mayor Potencia, Control Preciso para cada cocción 
  • EasyClean : limpieza facíl e Antibacterial
  • Descongelamiento Automatico : Descongela alimentos de manera uniforme

 

Resumen del producto

Lleva a tu hogar combo Nevecón SxS más Horno Microondas y disfuta de la innovacion; Nevecon con tecnologia Multi Air Flow la circulacón de aire frío a cada esquina del refrigerador es constante asegurando que cada uno de los alimentos se enfríen adecuadamente, Ahorra energía y disfruta de la tranquilidad con la tecnologia del motor Smart Inverter Compressor,  LG Neo Chef con mayor potencia y control preciso con su tecnología Smart Inverter ofrece una cocción más rápida, descongela los alimentos de manera uniforme, limpia el interior del horno fácilmente eliminando posibles bacterias sin necesidad de elementos abrasivos con la tecnología Easy Clean ¡Compra Ahora!

Expresión de la función frost-free de un refrigerador sin escarcha con fresas.

Total No Frost

El sistema de enfriamiento frost-free de LG evita la acumulación de escarcha, ahorrándote la molestia de descongelar manualmente.

 

 

Video ilustrativo del funcionamiento de la tecnología No Frost, las imágenes no corresponden a la realidad del producto.

El interior del nevecón LG GS51BPP

Multi Air Flow

El aire fluye en todas las direcciones para
mantener los alimentos frescos, sin
importar dónde los coloque.

Se muestra el icono del inversor Smart.

Inverter Compressor

Eficiencia energetica

Horno microondas con tecnología Smart Inverter la cual controla la temperatura y hace más eficiente el tiempo de cocción

Smart Inverter

NeoChef™ con Tecnología Smart Inverter ofrece una cocción más rápida y uniforme gracias al control precisio de temperatura y mayor potencia (de hasta 1200W), lo cual te permitirá cocinar diversas recetas.
Porcentaje de descongelación de la carne convencional y con la tecnología LG NeoChef de LG

Descongela Uniformemente

Solamente ajusta la temperatura

*Muestra: Modelo LG Solo (NeoChefTM : MS32XX vs Convencional : MS404).
*Pruebas realizadas por Intertek.
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

EasyClean™ 99.99% Antibacterial Limpieza de Horno LG más rápida y sin esfuerzoEasyClean™ 99.99% Antibacterial<br>3

EasyClean™ 99.99% Antibacterial

El recubrimiento EasyClean™ Antibacterial elimina el 99.99% de bacterias. Además es 2 veces más fácil de limpiar que un modelo convencional. Sólo rocíe el interior con agua y remueva cualquier residuo.

*Pruebas realizadas por SGS.
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

Dimension (mm)

gs51bpp
Tipo de producto
Side by Side
Grado de Consumo de Energía
B
Tipo de Compresor
Inverter Compressor
Dimensiones del Producto Anc. Alt. x Prof.
910 x 1786 x 643 mm

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Grado de Consumo de Energía

B

Tipo de producto

Side by Side

Estándar/Profundidad del Estante

Profundidad del Estante

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Express Freeze

Pantalla LED externa

Táctil-88-blanco

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso de paquete (kg)

93

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

910 x 643 x 1 786

Peso del producto (kg)

83

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+

No

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Puerta de cesta_Transparente

4

Cajón_de_congelador

2 no transparentes

Luz del Congelador

Luz LED superior

Estante_Vidrio Templado

3

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Máquina de hielo automática

No

Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

N/A

Luz del dispensador

No

Máquina de hielo doble

No

Manual_Ice Maker

No

Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

N/A

Dispensador de hielo y agua

No

Nombre de Modelo del Filtro de Agua

No

Dispensador solo de agua

No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Puerta (Material)

VCM

Acabado (puerta)

P/S3

Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

No

Tipo de manija

Bolsillo horizontal

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de Compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Smart Diagnosis

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

CAPACIDAD

Volumen de almacenamiento de refrigerador (Lts)

334

Capacidad de almacenamiento de congelador (L)

185

Total capacidad de almacenamiento (L)

519

RESUMEN

Imprimir

Dimension (mm)

Capacidad
0,9 Pies Cúbicos
Dimensiones ancho x alto x profundo
272 mm x 476 mm x 369 mm
Tecnología Principal
Mayor Potencia y Control Preciso por su Tecnología Smart Inverter
Beneficio Adicional
EasyClean™ 99.99% Antibacterial

Todas las especificaciones

PRODUCTO

Tipo de Horno

Solo Microondas

Uso

Doméstico

CAPACIDAD

Pies Cúbicos

0,9

Litros

25

ESPECIFICACIONES GENERALES

Color

Negro

Acabado (tipo de carcasa externa)

Espejo

Tipo de apertura de puerta

Manija Oculta

Apertura Puerta

Lateral

Pantalla del controlador

LED

Interior

Easy Clean™

Panel de Control

Touch

Tipo Luz Interior

LED

Anillo Estable Hexagonal

Si

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Smart Inverter

Si

Fácil Limpieza EasyClean Antibacterial

Si

Temporizador de cocina

Ahorro de Energía Eco-on

Si

Tipo de cavidad

Si

TIPOS DE COCCIÓN

Microondas

Si

Grill (Dorador)

No

POTENCIA DE SALIDA

Potencia eléctrica (vataje: W)

1000

Potencia Eléctrica en Microondas

1150W

ENERGÍA

Requerimientos Eléctricos

110V-127V / 60Hz

FUNCIONES ADICIONALES

Reloj

Ajuste del tiempo

Bloqueo para niños

Inicio rápido

Mas/Menos

Mantener Caliente

Si

Nivel de Potencia

Si

Descongelado Inverter

Si

Menú Gourmet

Si

Cocina Inverter

Si

FUNCIÓN COCINAR/DESCONGELAR

Recalentar

8

Ablandar

3

Derretir

3

Leudar y Calentar

2

Descongelación Inverter

4

Menús Populares

8

SISTEMA

Smart Inverter

Si

Smart Diagnosis

Si

PESO

Neto (kg)

9,46 Kg

Empacado (kg)

11 Kg

DIMENSIONES(A X ALT. X P)MM

Interior

322 x 228 x 335

Exterior

476 x 272x 369

Empacado

540 x 294 x 417

ACCESORIOS

Diámetro plato giratorio (mm)

292

Base Plato Giratorio

Hexagonal

