Nevecón LG Side by Side Color Platinum Silver (PCM) Capacidad Total Almacenamiento 519 Litros

GS51BPP

vista frontal
Expresión de la función frost-free de un refrigerador sin escarcha con fresas.

Total No Frost

El sistema de enfriamiento frost-free de LG evita la acumulación de escarcha, ahorrándote la molestia de descongelar manualmente.

 

 

Video ilustrativo del funcionamiento de la tecnología No Frost, las imágenes no corresponden a la realidad del producto.

El interior del refrigerador expresando el frío.

Multi Air Flow

El aire fluye en todas las direcciones para
mantener los alimentos frescos, sin
importar dónde los coloque.

Imagen de la vista superior de la puerta del frigorífico abierta

Pantalla LED táctil

La pantalla LED añade un toque de clase a su refrigerador, a la vez que proporciona una forma cómoda de modificar los ajustes.

Una luz blanca brilla dentro del refrigerador.

Iluminación
suave del
panel LED

La iluminación LED es más brillante y más
agradable para los ojos.

Una imagen que muestra todo el interior del refrigerador.

Estantes de vidrio templado

Los vidrios templados son lo suficientemente fuertes como para sostener sus objetos pesados.

Inverter Compressor

Eficiencia energetica

Inverter Compressor

Eficiencia energetica

DIMENSIONES

GS51BPP
Tipo de producto
Side by Side
Grado de Consumo de Energía
B
Tipo de Compresor
Inverter Compressor
Dimensiones del Producto Anc. Alt. x Prof.
910 x 1786 x 643 mm

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Grado de Consumo de Energía

B

Tipo de producto

Side by Side

Estándar/Profundidad del Estante

Profundidad del Estante

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Express Freeze

Pantalla LED externa

Táctil-88-blanco

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso de paquete (kg)

93

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

910 x 643 x 1 786

Peso del producto (kg)

83

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+

No

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Máquina de hielo automática

No

Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

N/A

Luz del dispensador

No

Máquina de hielo doble

No

Manual_Ice Maker

No

Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

N/A

Dispensador de hielo y agua

No

Nombre de Modelo del Filtro de Agua

No

Dispensador solo de agua

No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Puerta (Material)

VCM

Acabado (puerta)

P/S3

Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

No

Tipo de manija

Bolsillo horizontal

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de Compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Puerta de cesta_Transparente

4

Hygiene Fresh+

No

Luz del refrigerador

Luz LED superior

Estante_Vidrio Templado

4

Caja de las verduras

Sí (2)

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Smart Diagnosis

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Puerta de cesta_Transparente

4

Cajón_de_congelador

2 no transparentes

Luz del Congelador

Luz LED superior

Estante_Vidrio Templado

3

vista frontal

GS51BPP

