Nevecón LG Side by Side Color Platinum Silver (PCM) Capacidad Total Almacenamiento 519 Litros

Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Nevecón LG Side by Side 519L Plata con multiples salidas de aire

Nevecón LG Side by Side 519L Plata con multiples salidas de aire

GS51BPP
Vista frontal de Nevecón LG Side by Side 519L Plata con multiples salidas de aire GS51BPP
Vista frontal con puertas abiertas Nevecon LG Side By Side LG GS51BPP
Compartimiento interior de nevecón LG GS51BPP
Vista lateral de control temperatura nevecon LG GS51BPP
Vista interior baja nevecon LG GS51BPP
Detalle de estantes del nevecón LG GS51BPP
Nevecón LG GS51BPP con puerta abierta
Nevecón LG GS51BPP con puerta abierta vista desde arriba
Nevecón LG GS51BPP con puertas abiertas
Nevecón LG GS51BPP con puertas abiertas desde abajo
Nevecón LG GS51BPP vista frontal izquierda
Nevecón LG GS51BPP vista frontal derecha
Nevecón LG GS51BPP vista lateral
Nevecón LG GS51BPP vista trasera
Consumo energetico Nevecón LG GS51BPP
Vista frontal de Nevecón LG Side by Side 519L Plata con multiples salidas de aire GS51BPP
Vista frontal con puertas abiertas Nevecon LG Side By Side LG GS51BPP
Compartimiento interior de nevecón LG GS51BPP
Vista lateral de control temperatura nevecon LG GS51BPP
Vista interior baja nevecon LG GS51BPP
Detalle de estantes del nevecón LG GS51BPP
Nevecón LG GS51BPP con puerta abierta
Nevecón LG GS51BPP con puerta abierta vista desde arriba
Nevecón LG GS51BPP con puertas abiertas
Nevecón LG GS51BPP con puertas abiertas desde abajo
Nevecón LG GS51BPP vista frontal izquierda
Nevecón LG GS51BPP vista frontal derecha
Nevecón LG GS51BPP vista lateral
Nevecón LG GS51BPP vista trasera
Consumo energetico Nevecón LG GS51BPP

Características principales:

  • Total No Frost, Acumula menos escarcha y evita el descongelamiento manual
  • Flujo de aire múltiple, Mantén tus alimentos más frescos en todos los compartimientos de tu nevecón
  • Pantalla LED táctil, Accede con un toque a los ajustes de tu nevecón
  • Iluminación LED, Más brillante y más agradable a la vista
  • Vidrio templado, Estantes fuertes para sostener objetos pesados
  • Inverter compressor - 3 años de garantía
Más

Beneficios de este producto

  • Multi Air Flow: Enfriamiento en cada anaquel
  • Pantalla LED Táctil: Añade un toque de clase a su refrigerador
  • Iluminación LED: Es más brillante
  • Estantes vidrio templado: suficientemente fuertes como para sostener sus objetos pesados
  • Compresor Smart Inverter: Eficiencia energética

Descubre más sobre este producto

Nevecón LG tipo Side by Side, con la tecnología Multi Air Flow la circulación de aire frío a cada esquina del refrigerador es constante asegurando que cada uno de los alimentos se enfríen adecuadamente, su pantalla LED (panel) externa le da un toque minimalista y proporciona una manera cómoda de modificar sus funciones, Ahorra energía y disfruta de la tranquilidad con Smart Inverter Compressor. ¡Compra Ahora!

Expresión de la función frost-free de un refrigerador sin escarcha con fresas.

Total No Frost

El sistema de enfriamiento frost-free de LG evita la acumulación de escarcha, ahorrándote la molestia de descongelar manualmente.

 

 

Video ilustrativo del funcionamiento de la tecnología No Frost, las imágenes no corresponden a la realidad del producto.

El interior del nevecón LG GS51BPP

Multi Air Flow

El aire fluye en todas las direcciones para
mantener los alimentos frescos, sin
importar dónde los coloque.

Control tactil del nevecón LG GS51BPP

Pantalla LED táctil

La pantalla LED añade un toque de clase a su refrigerador, a la vez que proporciona una forma cómoda de modificar los ajustes.

Iluminación suave panel LED nevecón LG GS51BPP

Iluminación
suave del
panel LED

La iluminación LED es más brillante y más
agradable para los ojos.

El nevecón LG GS51BPP cuenta con estantes de vidrio templado

Estantes de vidrio templado

Los vidrios templados son lo suficientemente fuertes como para sostener sus objetos pesados.

Se muestra el icono del inversor Smart.

Se muestra el icono del inversor Smart.

Inverter Compressor

Eficiencia energetica

RESUMEN

Imprimir
Tipo de producto
Side by Side
Grado de Consumo de Energía
B
Tipo de Compresor
Inverter Compressor
Dimensiones del Producto Anc. Alt. x Prof.
910 x 1786 x 643 mm

Todas las especificaciones

Qué opina la gente

FAQ

Q.

¿Cómo puedo cambiar la temperatura de mi nevecon LG? 

A.

Aunque depende de su estilo de vida, como regla general: la nevera LG Combi (capacidad: 340-384L) suele ser suficiente para una familia pequeña de 1-2 personas; los modelos Slim Multi-Door (506-508L) son adecuados para una familia de 3-4 personas; para una familia más numerosa, recomendamos los modelos LG Multi-Door o tipo americano (capacidad 625-705L). Los modelos Multi-Door ofrecen un espacio extra ancho para almacenar objetos como bandejas o utensilios.

En LG queremos que cada cliente obtenga el refrigerador Congelador que más le convenga, por lo que ofrecemos una selección de tamaños dentro de cada gama. 

Q.

Q2. ¿Qué tener en cuenta al comprar un refrigerador?

A.

LG ofrece una amplia gama de neveras elegantes y energéticamente eficientes con múltiples funciones inteligentes. Desde el espacioso estilo americano y el práctico Multi-Door, hasta la tecnología InstaView™ Door-in-Door™, pasando por los modelos Combi y Slim, LG ofrece la nevera perfecta para cada hogar. Si estás diseñando una cocina desde cero, es fácil integrar el electrodoméstico de tus sueños; si tienes que llenar un hueco existente, puede que tu elección venga dictada por el espacio.Una vez que te hayas decidido por la nevera que mejor se adapte a tu estilo de vida, fíjate en el espacio de almacenamiento, las innovadoras tecnologías de refrigeración que mantienen tus alimentos frescos durante más tiempo, las prácticas funciones como Total No Frost, el dispensador de agua y hielo con autolimpieza UVNano, los estantes abatibles y el sistema de cajones FRESHConverter™. No olvides comprobar la eficiencia energética y la garantía del producto. 

Q.

Q3. ¿Qué tamaño de refrigerador necesito?

A.

Aunque depende de su estilo de vida, como regla general: la nevera LG Combi (capacidad: 340-384L) suele ser suficiente para una familia pequeña de 1-2 personas; los modelos Slim Multi-Door (506-508L) son adecuados para una familia de 3-4 personas; para una familia más numerosa, recomendamos los modelos LG Multi-Door o tipo americano (capacidad 625-705L). Los modelos Multi-Door ofrecen un espacio extra ancho para almacenar objetos como bandejas o utensilios.

En LG queremos que cada cliente obtenga el refrigerador Congelador que más le convenga, por lo que ofrecemos una selección de tamaños dentro de cada gama. 

Q.

Cual es la diferencia entre refrigerador con conexion a agua y sin conexion?

A.

LG le ofrece la máxima libertad a la hora de ubicar su refrigerador/congelador, ofreciéndole modelos con y sin conexion de agua. Un refrigerador con conexion de agua se conecta directamente al suministro de agua para alimentar el dispensador de hielo y agua. Un refrigerador sin conexion de agua tiene un tanque de agua rellenable integrado, conectado al dispensador montado en la puerta. Basta con mantener el recipiente lleno para disfrutar del lujo del agua fría en el refrigerador.

Principales ofertas

Busca localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.