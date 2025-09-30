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Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow

Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow

GS51MPD
Vista frontal de Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow GS51MPD
Vista frontal con puertas abiertas con comida Nevecon LG Side By Side LG GS51MPD
LG Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow, GS51MPD
LG Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow, GS51MPD
LG Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow, GS51MPD
LG Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow, GS51MPD
LG Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow, GS51MPD
LG Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow, GS51MPD
LG Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow, GS51MPD
LG Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow, GS51MPD
LG Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow, GS51MPD
LG Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow, GS51MPD
LG Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow, GS51MPD
LG Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow, GS51MPD
RETIQ
Vista frontal de Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow GS51MPD
Vista frontal con puertas abiertas con comida Nevecon LG Side By Side LG GS51MPD
LG Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow, GS51MPD
LG Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow, GS51MPD
LG Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow, GS51MPD
LG Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow, GS51MPD
LG Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow, GS51MPD
LG Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow, GS51MPD
LG Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow, GS51MPD
LG Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow, GS51MPD
LG Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow, GS51MPD
LG Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow, GS51MPD
LG Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow, GS51MPD
LG Nevecon LG Side by Side 519L Negro, Multi Air Flow, GS51MPD
RETIQ

Características principales:

  • Total No Frost, Acumula menos escarcha y evita el descongelamiento man
  • Flujo de aire múltiple, Mantén tus alimentos más frescos en todos los com partimientos de tu nevecón
  • Pantalla LED táctil, Accede con un toque a los ajustes de tu nevecón
  • Iluminación LED, Más brillante y más agradable a la vista
  • Vidrio templado, Estantes fuertes para sostener objetos pesados
  • Inverter Compressor, Eficiencia energetica
Más

Beneficios de este producto

  • Multi Air Flow: Enfriamiento en cada anaquel
  • Pantalla LED Táctil: Añade un toque de clase a su refrigerador
  • Iluminación LED: Es más brillante
  • Estantes vidrio templado: suficientemente fuertes como para sostener sus objetos pesados
  • Compresor Smart Inverter: Eficiencia energética

Descubre más sobre este producto

Nevecón LG tipo Side by Side, con la tecnología Multi Air Flow la circulación de aire frío a cada esquina del refrigerador es constante asegurando que cada uno de los alimentos se enfríen adecuadamente, su pantalla LED (panel) externa le da un toque minimalista y proporciona una manera cómoda de modificar sus funciones, Ahorra energía y disfruta de la tranquilidad con Smart Inverter Compressor. ¡Compra Ahora!

Expresión de la función frost-free de un refrigerador sin escarcha con fresas.

Total No Frost

El sistema de enfriamiento frost-free de LG evita la acumulación de escarcha, ahorrándote la molestia de descongelar manualmente.



Este es un video ilustrativo del funcionamiento de la tecnología No Frost, las imágenes no son las reales del producto.

*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

El interior del refrigerador expresando el frío.

Multi Air Flow

El aire fluye en todas las direcciones para
mantener los alimentos frescos, sin
importar dónde los coloque.

*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Imagen de la vista superior de la puerta del frigorífico abierta

Pantalla LED táctil

La pantalla LED añade un toque de clase a su refrigerador, a la vez que proporciona una forma cómoda de modificar los ajustes.

*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Una luz blanca brilla dentro del refrigerador.

Iluminación
suave del
panel LED

La iluminación LED es más brillante y más
agradable para los ojos.

*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Una imagen que muestra todo el interior del refrigerador.

Estantes de vidrio templado

Los vidrios templados son lo suficientemente fuertes como para sostener sus objetos pesados.

*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Inverter Compressor

Inverter Compressor

Eficiencia energetica

*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

COTA NEVERA GS51MPD

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Grado de Consumo de Energía

    B

  • Tipo de producto

    Side by Side

  • Estándar/Profundidad del Estante

    Profundidad del Estante

CAPACIDAD

  • Total Capacidad de almacenamiento de congelador (L)

    334

  • Total capacidad de almacenamiento (L)

    519

  • Volumen de almacenamiento del congelador (L) (Total)

    185

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Express Freeze

  • Pantalla LED externa

    Táctil-88-blanco

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso de paquete (kg)

    93

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    910 x 1 786 x 643

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    83

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • UV Nano

    No

  • Cleaning Time

    No

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Puerta de cesta_Transparente

    4

  • Cajón_de_congelador

    2 no transparentes

  • Luz del Congelador

    Luz LED superior

  • Estante_Vidrio Templado

    3

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Máquina de hielo automática

    No

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    N/A

  • Luz del dispensador

    No

  • Máquina de hielo doble

    No

  • Manual_Ice Maker

    1 palanca 1 bandeja (puerta)

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    N/A

  • Dispensador de hielo y agua

    No

  • Nombre de Modelo del Filtro de Agua

    No

  • Dispensador solo de agua

    No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Puerta (Material)

    VCM

  • Acabado (puerta)

    Acero negro

  • Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

    No

  • Tipo de manija

    Bolsillo horizontal

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Compresor Smart Inverter

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Puerta de cesta_Transparente

    4

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Luz del refrigerador

    Luz LED superior

  • Estante_Vidrio Templado

    4

  • Caja de las verduras

    Sí (2)

  • Cajón de vegetales (Fresh Converter)

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

Qué opina la gente

Preguntas Frecuentes

Q.

¿Cómo puedo cambiar la temperatura de mi nevecon LG? 

A.

Aunque depende de su estilo de vida, como regla general: la nevera LG Combi (capacidad: 340-384L) suele ser suficiente para una familia pequeña de 1-2 personas; los modelos Slim Multi-Door (506-508L) son adecuados para una familia de 3-4 personas; para una familia más numerosa, recomendamos los modelos LG Multi-Door o tipo americano (capacidad 625-705L). Los modelos Multi-Door ofrecen un espacio extra ancho para almacenar objetos como bandejas o utensilios.

En LG queremos que cada cliente obtenga el refrigerador Congelador que más le convenga, por lo que ofrecemos una selección de tamaños dentro de cada gama. 

Q.

Q2. ¿Qué tener en cuenta al comprar un refrigerador?

A.

LG ofrece una amplia gama de neveras elegantes y energéticamente eficientes con múltiples funciones inteligentes. Desde el espacioso estilo americano y el práctico Multi-Door, hasta la tecnología InstaView™ Door-in-Door™, pasando por los modelos Combi y Slim, LG ofrece la nevera perfecta para cada hogar. Si estás diseñando una cocina desde cero, es fácil integrar el electrodoméstico de tus sueños; si tienes que llenar un hueco existente, puede que tu elección venga dictada por el espacio.Una vez que te hayas decidido por la nevera que mejor se adapte a tu estilo de vida, fíjate en el espacio de almacenamiento, las innovadoras tecnologías de refrigeración que mantienen tus alimentos frescos durante más tiempo, las prácticas funciones como Total No Frost, el dispensador de agua y hielo con autolimpieza UVNano, los estantes abatibles y el sistema de cajones FRESHConverter™. No olvides comprobar la eficiencia energética y la garantía del producto. 

Q.

Q3. ¿Qué tamaño de refrigerador necesito?

A.

Aunque depende de su estilo de vida, como regla general: la nevera LG Combi (capacidad: 340-384L) suele ser suficiente para una familia pequeña de 1-2 personas; los modelos Slim Multi-Door (506-508L) son adecuados para una familia de 3-4 personas; para una familia más numerosa, recomendamos los modelos LG Multi-Door o tipo americano (capacidad 625-705L). Los modelos Multi-Door ofrecen un espacio extra ancho para almacenar objetos como bandejas o utensilios.

En LG queremos que cada cliente obtenga el refrigerador Congelador que más le convenga, por lo que ofrecemos una selección de tamaños dentro de cada gama. 

Q.

Cual es la diferencia entre refrigerador con conexion a agua y sin conexion?

A.

LG le ofrece la máxima libertad a la hora de ubicar su refrigerador/congelador, ofreciéndole modelos con y sin conexion de agua. Un refrigerador con conexion de agua se conecta directamente al suministro de agua para alimentar el dispensador de hielo y agua. Un refrigerador sin conexion de agua tiene un tanque de agua rellenable integrado, conectado al dispensador montado en la puerta. Basta con mantener el recipiente lleno para disfrutar del lujo del agua fría en el refrigerador.

Principales ofertas

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