Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Combo Nevecon - 519 Multi Air Flow & Microondas - 20lts - NeoChef

Funciones

Galería

Especificaciones

Opiniones

Dónde comprar

Soporte

Combo Nevecon - 519 Multi Air Flow & Microondas - 20lts - NeoChef

Combo Nevecon - 519 Multi Air Flow & Microondas - 20lts - NeoChef

GS51MPD.MS2032G
  • Bundle Image
  • Front view1
  • Front view2
Bundle Image
Front view1
Front view2

Características principales:

  • Multi Air Flow: Enfriamiento en cada anaquel
  • Pantalla LED Táctil: Añade un toque de clase a su refrigerador
  • Compresor Smart Inverter: Eficiencia energética
  • EasyClean: limpieza fácil y antibacterial
  • Luz Led: Ilumina el interior del horno
  • Diseño Compacto: Practico y espacioso
Más
2 Productos en este paquete
vista frontal

GS51MPD

Nevecón SxS LG 519 lts Multi Air Flow Negro
Front view

MS2032GAS

Horno Microondas - MS2032GAS NeoChef Slim - 20 lt - Solo

Beneficios de este producto

  • Multi Air Flow: Enfriamiento en cada anaquel
  • Pantalla LED Táctil: Añade un toque de clase a su refrigerador
  • Compresor Smart Inverter: Eficiencia energética
  • EasyClean: limpieza fácil y antibacterial
  • Luz Led: Ilumina el interior del horno
  • Diseño Compacto: Practico y espacioso

Descubre más sobre este producto

Nevecón LG tipo Side by Side, con la tecnología Multi Air Flow la circulación de aire frío a cada esquina del refrigerador es constante asegurando que cada uno de los alimentos se enfríen adecuadamente, Ahorra energía y disfruta de la tranquilidad con Smart Inverter Compressor, Horno Microondas LG Neo Chef, ofrece una cocción más rápida, descongela los alimentos de manera uniforme, limpia el interior del horno fácilmente eliminando posibles bacterias sin necesidad de elementos abrasivos con la tecnología Easy Clean¡Compra Ahora!

El interior del refrigerador expresando el frío.

Multi Air Flow

El aire fluye en todas las direcciones para
mantener los alimentos frescos, sin
importar dónde los coloque.

*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Imagen de la vista superior de la puerta del frigorífico abierta

Pantalla LED táctil

La pantalla LED añade un toque de clase a su refrigerador, a la vez que proporciona una forma cómoda de modificar los ajustes.

*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Inverter Compressor

Inverter Compressor

Eficiencia energetica

*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Hay un horno de microondas en la cocina e íconos que representan tres características clave.

Limpieza sin esfuerzo,
resultados impecables

EasyClean™ elimina el 99.99% de las bacterias. Simplemente rocía el interior con agua y elimina cualquier residuo sin esfuerzo, sin necesidad de detergentes o productos químicos agresivos.

Hay un microondas con la puerta abierta, y una explicación que indica lo fácil de limpiar por dentro.

*Basado en la prueba de actividad y eficacia antibacteriana de SGS (2017.08) siguiendo el estándar de producto antibacteriano JIS Z 2801:2010, se ha confirmado que el valor de actividad antibacteriana contra Escherichia coli y Staphylococcus aureus es de al menos 5,9 (equivalente a 99,999%).

Diseño minimalista, Práctico
espacio

Con su diseño elegante y tamaño compacto, se integra a la perfección en la decoración de cualquier cocina, al mismo tiempo que ofrece un amplio espacio para platos altos o anchos.

Alrededor del producto se representa un gráfico formado por líneas que describen el tamaño reducido del producto.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

Dimension (mm)

COTA NEVERA GS51MPD
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
910 x 1 786 x 643
Total capacidad de almacenamiento (L)
519
Caja de las verduras
Sí (2)
Tipo de Compresor
Compresor Smart Inverter

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Grado de Consumo de Energía

B

Tipo de producto

Side by Side

Estándar/Profundidad del Estante

Profundidad del Estante

CAPACIDAD

Volumen de almacenamiento de refrigerador (Lts)

334

Total capacidad de almacenamiento (L)

519

Volumen de almacenamiento del congelador (L) (Total)

185

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Express Freeze

Pantalla LED externa

Táctil-88-blanco

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso de paquete (kg)

93

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

910 x 1 786 x 643

Peso del producto (kg)

83

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

UV Nano

No

Cleaning Time

No

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Puerta de cesta_Transparente

4

Cajón_de_congelador

2 no transparentes

Luz del Congelador

Luz LED superior

Estante_Vidrio Templado

3

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Máquina de hielo automática

No

Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

N/A

Luz del dispensador

No

Máquina de hielo doble

No

Manual_Ice Maker

1 palanca 1 bandeja (puerta)

Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

N/A

Dispensador de hielo y agua

No

Nombre de Modelo del Filtro de Agua

No

Dispensador solo de agua

No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Puerta (Material)

VCM

Acabado (puerta)

Acero negro

Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

No

Tipo de manija

Bolsillo horizontal

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de Compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Puerta de cesta_Transparente

4

Hygiene Fresh+

No

Luz del refrigerador

Luz LED superior

Estante_Vidrio Templado

4

Caja de las verduras

Sí (2)

Cajón de vegetales (Fresh Converter)

No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Smart Diagnosis

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

RESUMEN

Imprimir

Dimension (mm)

MS2032GAS
Capacidad del horno (L)
20
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof.) (mm)
454 x 261 x 328
EasyClean
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
Luz LED y diseño práctico

Todas las especificaciones

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

SmartDiagnosis

Etiqueta NFC

No

MODOS DE COCCIÓN

Recalentamiento del sensor

No

Sensor de cocción

No

Calentamiento automático

Cocina automatica

Memoria de cocción

No

Descongelar

Descongelar inverter

No

Freír al aire

No

Derretir

No

Ablandar

No

Asar

No

Gratinar

No

Parrilla rápida

No

Hornear

No

Horneado por convección

No

Convección rápida

No

Deshidratar

No

Calentar

No

Probar

No

Etapa de cocción

No

Cocción lenta

No

Cocción al vapor

No

ACCESORIOS

Bandeja de vidrio (ea)

1

Aro de rotación (ea)

1

Manual del usuario (ea)

1

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

8806084128102

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Marca

LG

Tipo

Solo

Tipo de instalación

Para mesadas

Diseño de la puerta

Dividido

Color de la caja

Negro

Color de la puerta

Negro

EasyClean

Capacidad del horno (L)

20

País de origen

China

CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL HORNO MICROONDAS

Potencia de salida de microondas (W)

700

Niveles de energía de microondas (W)

10

Consumo total de energía (vatios)

1 050

Consumo de energía de microondas (vatios)

1 050

Capacidad del horno (L)

20

Tipo de luz de la cavidad

LED

Tamaño de la plataforma giratoria (mm)

245

Smart Inverter

No

Cómo cocinar

Automático+Manual

POTENCIA/CALIFICACIONES

Potencia (W)

700

Suministro de energía requerido (voltios/Hz)

120V / 60Hz

CARACTERÍSTICAS DE CONTROL

Tipo de control

Táctil con panel

Pantalla de control

LED

Ubicación del control

Lado derecho

CARACTERÍSTICAS DE CONVENIENCIA

Ajuste del tiempo

No

Señal acústica de finalización

Activación/desactivación de la plataforma giratoria

No

Añadir 30 segundos

EasyClean

Temporizador de cocina

No

Bloqueo para niños

DISEÑO/ACABADO

Diseño exterior

WideView tradicional

Diseño de cavidad

Cuadrado

Diseño de la puerta de cristal

Smog

Color de la puerta

Negro

Color interior

Gris

Acabado resistente a la corrosión

No

Color de la caja

Negro

DIMENSIONES/PESO

Peso del producto (kg)

11,5

Peso de envío (kg)

13

Dimensión de la cavidad (An. x Alt. x Prof.) (mm)

319 x 218 x 294

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof.) (mm)

454 x 261 x 328

Dimensiones del embalaje (An. x Alt. x Prof.) (mm)

540 x 386 x 292

Qué opina la gente

Busca localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.

Principales ofertas