Nevecón SxS InstaView DID - 635 lts - LS66SXTC - Color Negro Mate

GS66SXTC

front view

Características destacadas

  • InstaView Door-in-Door : TocToc y mira su interior, evita el 41% perdida de aire
  • HouseFit : El ancho de tu espacio es el ancho de tu nevera
  • Craft Ice : Hielo esferico de difucion lenta
  • Uvnano : Reduce bacterias de la boquilla del dispensador 

Resumen del producto

Nevecon LG tipo Side by Side InstaView solo con un TocToc en la puerta de tu nevera puedes mirar el interior sin necesidad de abrirla evitando la perdida de aire frio dentro del refrigerador, para ti una nevera que encaja con tu espacio mas delgado menos profundo con mayor capacidad de almacenamiento, mantén tus alimentos y bebidas siempre frescos y con la misma temperatura inclusive desde la puerta con la tecnología DoorCooling, disfruta de la exclusividad y la versatilidad de Craft Ice en cada bebida y prolongando el sabor de la misma con el hielo esférico de difusión lenta, protege a todos los que amas con la tecnologia UVNano reduce automáticamente el *99,99% de las bacterias de la boquilla de agua con luz UV. ¡Compra Ahora!

'¿Por qué tener un Nevecon LG?

Toca en la pantalla de la puerta del refrigerador

InstaView™

Obtener agua en un vaso de un purificador de agua del refrigerador

UVnano™

10 años de garantía en el lado derecho del refrigerador, logotipo smart inverter

Smart Inverter™

Hands holding a phone with LG ThinQ app on

ThinQ™

También disponible en varios colores

Color Esencia Negro Mate

Negro Mate

Color Plata Premium

Lata Premium

Color Esencia Blanco Mate

Blanco Mate

InstaView™

Toca dos veces, mira al interior

Con dos rápidos toc toc en el elegante panel de cristal, puedes ver el interior y compruebe sus alimentos de uso diario, sus aperitivos favoritos y sus bebidas sin abrir la puerta, evitando que se escape el aire frío y manteniendo los alimentos frescos durante más tiempo.

Acceso rápido y sencillo a tus alimentos favoritos

Door-in-Door™ te permite acceder fácilmente a tus alimentos favoritos con un solo botón.

Vista frontal de un refrigerador InstaView negro. La puerta del refrigerador está abierta. Hay una pequeña pantalla que explica dónde está un botón de apertura oculto para abrir la puerta.

Ahorra energía y reduce las pérdidas de aire frío

Gracias a InstaView™ y Door-in-Door™, no tendrás que abrir la puerta principal cuando desees un snack o una bebida, reduciendo la pérdida de aire frío del refrigerador.

Vista de medio lado del refrigerador InstaView. Esta es una imagen de un refrigerador lleno de aire frío.

*Comparado con el Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™ convencional de LG (GSX971NEAE).

**La imagen es meramente ilustrativa y puede diferir del producto real. 

Craft Ice™

Disfruta la elegancia

Dale un toque especial a tus bebidas con la máquina Craft Ice™ de LG. Haz esferas de hielo de fusión lenta con facilidad.

*Comparación de la velocidad de fusión entre Craft Ice™ y Cube Ice.

Basada en el tiempo medio de tres pruebas individuales para medir el tiempo que tardan los dos tipos de hielo en desaparecer completamente en el agua dispensada (48℉ / 9℃ ).

**La forma y la claridad del hielo se verán afectadas cuando se active Craft Ice™; pueden variar según la configuración, el uso doméstico y el suministro de agua.

Cuidado de la higiene

No más bacteria

UVnano™ refresca la boquilla de su dispensador de agua siempre, eliminando automáticamente el 99,99% de las bacterias de la boquilla de agua con luz UV.

El agua sale del purificador de agua y cae en la taza

*El UVnano (nombre de la función: Self Care) fue evaluado mediante pruebas de laboratorio por TÜV Rheinland utilizando métodos de prueba internos para medir la reducción de E. coli, S. aureus y P. aeruginosa en muestras de agua destilada tras la exposición al LED UV del producto durante 10 minutos cada hora, después de un total de 24 horas de uso doméstico normal. Los resultados reales pueden variar en función de las condiciones ambientales y del uso. El producto no trata ni cura afecciones relacionadas con la salud y no garantiza que el agua filtrada por el producto esté libre de contaminantes como partículas microbiológicas que puedan afectar a la salud de sus usuarios.

**UVnano es un compuesto de las palabras UV (ultravioleta) y nanómetro (unidad de longitud).

frescura

Conserva la frescura del campo por más tiempo

Disfruta de alimentos frescos con la tecnología de control de temperatura y refrigeración de LG que mantiene tus alimentos frescos durante más tiempo.

La parte superior de la imagen muestra la recolección de lechugas en el campo. La parte inferior de la imagen es una ensalada fresca en un plato redondo. Las verduras de estas dos imágenes están conectadas de forma natural como si fueran una sola imagen.

Enfría por la parte delantera y trasera

El aire frío rodea los alimentos por la parte delantera y trasera para enfriarlos eficazmente, reduciendo rápidamente la temperatura de los alimentos almacenados ayudando a mantenerlos frescos durante más tiempo.

Vista frontal de un nevecon InstaView negro con la luz encendida en el interior. El contenido del nevecon puede verse a través de la puerta InstaView. La función DoorCooling emite rayos de luz azul sobre el contenido.

*La imagen sólo tiene fines ilustrativos y puede diferir del producto real.

**La imagen es solo ilustrativa y puede diferir del producto real. 

 

Reduce los olores al interior de la nevera

Reduzca al mínimo los olores al interior refrigerador con este sistema de filtración de aire. Un ventilador expulsa activamente los olores a través del desodorizador de carbono y hace recircular el aire tratado.

La parte Pure N Fresh del interior del producto brilla

Mayor frescura para una humedad adecuada

FRESHBalancer™ mantiene un nivel de humedad adecuado para conservar las frutas y verduras frescas durante más tiempo.

Los cajones inferiores del refrigerador están llenos de coloridos productos frescos. Una imagen ampliada muestra la palanca de control para elegir el nivel de humedad óptimo para mantener los productos frescos.

Una vida inteligente comienza con LG ThinQ™.

Conéctate con un altavoz Google para un control por voz manos libres. Oye Google, activa la congelación exprés del frigorífico».

El producto y el celular se conectan vía Wi-Fi

*Aplicación LG ThinQ® disponible en smartphones Android o iOS compatibles. Se requiere conexión telefónica y de datos Wi-Fi doméstica y registro del producto con LG ThinQ®. Visita lg.com/au/lg-thinq para conocer las características, la compatibilidad del sistema y la disponibilidad del servicio, que puede variar según el país y el modelo.

**Google y Google Home son marcas comerciales de Google LLC. No se incluye el dispositivo de altavoz inteligente con voz.

***Las imágenes del producto son solo ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Conecta tu nevera y tu dispositivo movil

La aplicación LG ThinQ™ te permite conectar fácilmente con tu refrigerador. Activa la función «Express Freeze» con solo pulsar un botón.

La imagen de la derecha muestra a una mujer de pie en un supermercado mirando su celular. La imagen de la izquierda muestra la vista frontal del refrigerador. En el centro de las imágenes hay un icono que muestra la conectividad entre el teléfono y el refrigerador.

*La imagen es meramente ilustrativa y puede diferir del producto real.

Alerta de puerta abierta

¿No sabe si se ha dejado la puerta de la nevera abierta? ¡No te preocupes! La aplicación LG ThinQ™ enviará una notificación directamente a tu teléfono para avisarte.

La imagen de la izquierda muestra a una mujer de pie fuera de la casa. La imagen de la derecha muestra que la puerta del refrigerador se ha quedado abierta. En el primer plano de las dos imágenes está la pantalla del teléfono, que muestra las notificaciones de la app LG ThinQ y el icono de Wifi encima del teléfono.

Disfrute de un funcionamiento y un ahorro personalizado

Smart Learner aprende de patrones para optimizar la refrigeración, el consumo de energía y el uso de hielo. Enfría dos horas antes del uso activo para evitar el desperdicio de energía. Durante los periodos de inactividad , reduce el desperdicio de energía limitando los movimientos del compresor.

Toda la familia está sentada a la mesa preparando una comida. El refrigerador InstaView instalado en un lado de la cocina está creando aire frío rápidamente.

*La imagen es meramente ilustrativa y puede diferir del producto real.

Vista lateral de una cocina con un refrigerador InstaView negro instalado.

Puerta de diseño elegante

Mejora tu decoración

Vista frontal del panel metálico Metal Fresh con el logotipo «Metal Fresh».

Metal Fresh™

Un acabado duradero

Vista diagonal de la estantería con paneles metálicos del interior del refrigerador.

Diseño Metálico

Acabado metálico elegante y lujoso

Iluminación del producto

Iluminación LED suave

Mayor Iluminación

*Metal Fresh™ es una frase compuesta derivada de las frases 'diseño laminado metálico' aplicada en la salida de aire frío y 'NatureFresh' de SurroundCooling™.

**El uso de componentes metálicos no mantiene por sí mismo más frescos los alimentos del frigorífico.

***La imagen solo tiene fines ilustrativos y puede diferir del producto real. 

La garantía de 10 años del logotipo del compresor Smart Inverter se encuentra junto al logotipo de Smart Inverter.

Eficiencia energética y
durabilidad

'LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ lleva la eficiencia energética al siguiente

nivel para ayudarte a ahorrar más energia y 10 años de tranquilidad.

*10 años de suministro gratuito de repuesto del LG Inverter Linear Compressor™ (Sólo la pieza)

 

FAQ

Q.

Cuál es el beneficio de un refrigerador InstaView™?

A.

Con la innovadora tecnología InstaView™ de LG, no es necesario abrir la puerta de tu nevera LG para ver lo que hay dentro. Simplemente toca dos veces el panel de cristal y se iluminará para que puedas comprobar su contenido. ¿Por qué? Evita la pérdida de aire frío, mantiene estable la temperatura del refrigerador, ahorra energía y conserva tus alimentos frescos durante más tiempo.

Es la forma más sencilla y económica de ver al interior de tu nevera LG sin ni siquiera abrir la puerta.

Q.

Cuál es el beneficio de un refrigerador Door-in-Door™?

A.

El sistema Door-in-Door™ de LG proporciona acceso instantáneo a los alimentos de uso diario sin necesidad de abrir toda la puerta del refrigerador. Guarda las bebidas y snacks más consumidos, como leche, zumo, mantequilla, fruta y yogurt, en el compartimento de fácil acceso, diseñado para minimizar la pérdida de aire frío y reducir así el consumo de energía de tu refrigerador inteligente LG.

Q.

Que debo tener en cuenta para instalacion de mi refrigerador?

A.

Para más información, haga clic en el siguiente enlace.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

¿Cómo cambiar la temperatura de un refrigerador LG?

A.

Utiliza el panel de control de la puerta o del interior del refrigerador para ajustar la temperatura deseada para su refrigerador o congelador.

En los modelos compatibles, también puede utilizar la LG ThinQ™ App en su dispositivo movil para cambiar el ajuste de temperatura de forma remota.

Q.

¿Qué tener en cuenta al comprar un refrigerador?

A.

LG ofrece una amplia gama de neveras elegantes y energéticamente eficientes con múltiples funciones inteligentes. Desde el espacioso estilo americano y el práctico Multi-Door, hasta la tecnología InstaView™ Door-in-Door™, pasando por los modelos Combi y Slim, LG ofrece la nevera perfecta para cada hogar. Si estás diseñando una cocina desde cero, es fácil integrar el electrodoméstico de tus sueños; si tienes que llenar un hueco existente, puede que tu elección venga dictada por el espacio.Una vez que te hayas decidido por la nevera que mejor se adapte a tu estilo de vida, fíjate en el espacio de almacenamiento, las innovadoras tecnologías de refrigeración que mantienen tus alimentos frescos durante más tiempo, las prácticas funciones como Total No Frost, el dispensador de agua y hielo con autolimpieza UVNano, los estantes abatibles y el sistema de cajones FRESHConverter™. No olvides comprobar la eficiencia energética y la garantía del producto. 

Q.

¿Qué tamaño de refrigerador necesito?

A.

Aunque depende de su estilo de vida, como regla general: la nevera LG Combi (capacidad: 340-384L) suele ser suficiente para una familia pequeña de 1-2 personas; los modelos Slim Multi-Door (506-508L) son adecuados para una familia de 3-4 personas; para una familia más numerosa, recomendamos los modelos LG Multi-Door o tipo americano (capacidad 625-705L). Los modelos Multi-Door ofrecen un espacio extra ancho para almacenar objetos como bandejas o utensilios.

En LG queremos que cada cliente obtenga el refrigerador Congelador que más le convenga, por lo que ofrecemos una selección de tamaños dentro de cada gama. 

Q.

Cual es la diferencia entre refrigerador con conexion a agua y sin conexion?

A.

'LG le ofrece la máxima libertad a la hora de ubicar su refrigerador/congelador, ofreciéndole modelos con y sin conexion de agua. Un refrigerador con conexion de agua se conecta directamente al suministro de agua para alimentar el dispensador de hielo y agua. Un refrigerador sin conexion de agua tiene un tanque de agua rellenable integrado, conectado al dispensador montado en la puerta. Basta con mantener el recipiente lleno para disfrutar del lujo del agua fría en el refrigerador.

RESUMEN

DIMENSIONES

GS66SXTC
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
913 x 1 790 x 735
Door-in-Door
InstaView Door-in-Door (Ventana Polarizada)
Door Cooling+
Capacidad de almacenamiento de congelador (L)
190

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Grado de Consumo de Energía

    B

  • Tipo de producto

    Side by Side

  • Estándar/Profundidad del Estante

    Profundidad del Estante

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad de almacenamiento de congelador (L)

    190

  • Volumen de almacenamiento de refrigerador (Lts)

    416

  • Total capacidad de almacenamiento (L)

    635

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Express Freeze

  • Pantalla Interna LED

    Display LED

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso de paquete (kg)

    154

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    913 x 1 790 x 735

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    144

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

  • Door-in-Door

    InstaView Door-in-Door (Ventana Polarizada)

  • InstaView

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Puerta de cesta_Transparente

    2

  • Cajón_de_congelador

    2 transparentes

  • Luz del Congelador

    Luz LED superior

  • Estante_Vidrio Templado

    3

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Máquina de hielo automática

    Sí (Spaceplus)

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    N/A

  • Luz del dispensador

  • Máquina de hielo doble

    Sí (Hielo esferico)

  • Manual_Ice Maker

    No

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    N/A

  • Dispensador de hielo y agua

    Hielo en esferas y cubos

  • Nombre de Modelo del Filtro de Agua

    No

  • Dispensador solo de agua

    No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Puerta (Material)

    PCM

  • Acabado (puerta)

    Negro mate PCM

  • Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

    F/R Metal

  • Tipo de manija

    Bolsillo horizontal

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Compresor Smart Inverter

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Puerta de cesta_Transparente

    4

  • Hygiene Fresh+

  • Luz del refrigerador

    Luz LED superior

  • Estante_Vidrio Templado

    3

  • Caja de las verduras

    Sí (2)

  • Cajón de vegetales (Fresh Converter)

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

