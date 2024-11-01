Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Nevera Tipo Europeo - 343 lts - GB37SPV - Color Negro mate

Funciones

Galería

Especificaciones

Opiniones

Dónde comprar

Soporte

Nevera Tipo Europeo - 343 lts - GB37SPV - Color Negro mate

GB37SPV

Nevera Tipo Europeo - 343 lts - GB37SPV - Color Negro mate

Front view

Una solución perfecta para modernizar su cocina

Diseño premium, encaje perfecto

Frescura por mas tiempo con NatureFRESH™.

Total no frost con flujo de aire múltiple

Mayor eficiencia energética 

Diseño impecable, encaje perfecto

Su cocina se verá con elegancia y modernidad

Equipa tu cocina minimalista con un diseño de puerta plana, una nevera ajustada al mueble que puede instalarse directamente en la pared para integrarse a la perfección.

Cocina moderna con una nevera que se integra perfectamente en el mueble que la rodea, como si fuera un refrigerador empotrado

También disponible en diferentes colores

Ficha de color para color plata de premium.

Plata Premium

Ficha de color para essence matte balck.

Essence Matte Black

Ficha de color para super blanco

Super Blanco

Vista aérea de la nevera instalada junto a la pared con espacio minino de la bisagra de la puerta.

Distancia mínima

Primer plano de la suave iluminación LED, que distribuye eficazmente la luz por todo la nevera y la hace más agradable a la vista.

Iluminación LED suave

Primer plano de la manilla cuadrada tipo bolsillo con un diseño elegante y minimalista.

Manija tipo bolsillo cuadra

NatureFRESH™

Conserva la frescura del campo durante más tiempo

Disfruta de alimentos frescos con la tecnología de control de temperatura y refrigeración de LG que mantiene tus alimentos frescos durante más tiempo.

Gráfico de enfriamiento lineal con verduras frescas al lado, que muestra las fluctuaciones de temperatura mantenidas dentro de ±0,5℃ para la frescura de los alimentos.

Alimentos frescos hasta 7 días1

Mantiene los alimentos frescos hasta por 7 días más

LinearCooling™ reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura a ±0,5℃, conservando la frescura hasta 7 días.

*La imagen del producto es sólo ilustrativa y puede diferir del producto 

*Basado en los resultados de las pruebas UL utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG para medir el tiempo que se tardó en alcanzar la tasa de reducción de peso del 5% de pak choi en el estante del compartimento de alimentos frescos del modelo LGE Linear Cooling. Sólo modelos aplicables. El resultado puede variar en el uso real.

Imagen de cerca de los orificios de ventilación situados en la parte delantera de la nevera, que garantizan una refrigeración eficaz y uniforme.

Proporciona frescura de manera uniforme y más rápida

DoorCooling+™ proporciona una enfriamiento más rápido que se distribuye uniformemente a los lados de la puerta. Esto no solo mantiene las bebidas más frías, sino que, gracias a las salidas de aire adicionales, permite que los alimentos se mantengan frescos en cualquier parte de la nevera.

*La imagen del producto es sólo para fines ilustrativos y puede diferir del producto real.

*Basado en los resultados de las pruebas UL utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG comparando el tiempo necesario para que la temperatura de la cesta superior de la puerta baje de 24,8℃ a 8℃ entre el modelo sin DoorCooling+ de LGE (GBB60NSZHE) y el modelo DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN).

*DoorCooling+™ se supone que deja de funcionar cuando se abre la puerta.

Temperatura ajustables

FRESHConverter™ conserva la temperatura adecuada para cada alimento o grupo de productos, como carne, pescado y verduras.

Primer plano de un convertidor fresco relleno de carne, ajustado a la temperatura adecuada para la carne entre las opciones de carne, pescado y verduras.

Una corriente de aire frío en un instante

Express Cool refresca y mantiene la frescura con una potente y rápida corriente de aire frío.

Detalle del botón de enfriamiento rápido situado en la parte superior de la nevera.

Congelador no frost con refrigeración uniforme y aire frío circulante para mantener los alimentos frescos en todos los rincones.

Más fresco y fácil con Multi Air Flow

Total No Frost mantiene la frescura con Multi Air Flow en todos los rincones. Te libera de tener que eliminar la escarcha manualmente.

*La imagen del producto es meramente ilustrativa y puede diferir del producto real.

Mayor eficiencia energética

Enfriamiento y uso eficiente de la energía

Smart Inverter Compressor™ ajusta la velocidad del motor para enfriar de forma eficiente a la vez que ahorra consumo energético y garantiza un rendimiento duradero con su garantía de 10 años.

Nevera con sistema de refrigeración eficiente mediante smart inverter compressor y etiqueta de garantía de 10 años del compresor.

*La prueba se basa en la norma «KS C ISO 15502» (Modelo : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)

*La imagen del producto es meramente ilustrativa y puede diferir del producto real.

FAQ

Q.

¿Qué tamaño de nevera-congelador necesito?

A.

Aunque depende de su estilo de vida, como buena regla general: la nevera con congelador LG Combi (capacidad: 340-384L) es suficiente para un hogar pequeño de 1-2 personas; los modelos Slim Multi-Door (506-508L) son adecuados para una familia de 3-4 personas; para una familia más grande, recomendamos los modelos LG Multi-Door o American Style de gran capacidad (capacidad 625-705L). Los modelos Multi-Door proporcionan una anchura extra para almacenar bandejas, platos, etc. Dado que en LG deseamos que cada cliente encuentre la Nevera con Congelador que mejor se adapte a sus necesidades, ofrecemos una selección de tamaños por gama. 

Q.

¿Es útil un nevera de doble puerta?

A.

También conocidos como neveras Combi, las neveras de doble puerta ofrecen la comodidad de tener una sección de congelador separada para todos sus alimentos congelados. Las neveras Combi de LG tienen un 70% de espacio de nevera y un 30% de congelador, lo que te permite acceder fácilmente a las secciones de uso más frecuente. 

Q.

¿Cómo puedo cambiar la temperatura de mi nevera LG? 

A.

Utilice el panel de control de la puerta o del interior del refrigerador para ajustar la temperatura deseada para su nevera o congelador. En los modelos compatibles, también puede utilizar la aplicación LG ThinQ™ en su smartphone para cambiar el ajuste de temperatura a distancia. 

Q.

¿Qué significa que un congelador esté libre de escarcha?

A.

La escarcha se forma cuando el vapor de agua golpea las bobinas de condensación y se condensa en agua, esta se congela inmediatamente. Una nevera sin escarcha utiliza un temporizador para encender periódicamente una bobina de calefacción alrededor de la bobina de refrigeración para derretir el hielo, evitando automáticamente la acumulación de escarcha.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

gb37spv
Total capacidad de almacenamiento (L)
343
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
595 x 1 860 x 682
Tipo de Compresor
Compresor Smart Inverter
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Grado de Consumo de Energía

    B

  • Tipo de producto

    B/Freezer

  • Estándar/Profundidad del Estante

    Profundidad del Estante

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad de almacenamiento de congelador (L)

    110

  • Volumen de almacenamiento del congelador (L) (Total)

    110

  • Volumen de almacenamiento de refrigerador (Lts)

    189

  • Total capacidad de almacenamiento (L)

    343

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Express Freeze

  • Pantalla LED externa

    Sí [LED Externo]

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso de paquete (kg)

    81

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    595 x 1 860 x 682

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    74

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

  • Sin perdida de espacio

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Cajón_de_congelador

    3 transparentes

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Máquina de hielo automática

    No

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    N/A

  • Manual_Ice Maker

    Bandeja de hielo normal

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    N/A

  • Dispensador solo de agua

    Externo

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Puerta (Material)

    VCM

  • Acabado (puerta)

    Negro mate

  • Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

    R Metal

  • Tipo de manija

    Bolsillo horizontal

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Compresor Smart Inverter

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Puerta de cesta_Transparente

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Luz del refrigerador

    Luz LED superior

  • Estantería_Plegable

    Plegado en 1 paso

  • Estante_Vidrio Templado

    1

  • Caja de las verduras

    Sí (2)

  • Cajón de vegetales (Fresh Converter)

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Qué opina la gente

Busca localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.

Principales ofertas