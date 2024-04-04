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Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC7 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP

Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC7 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP

RNC7
Vista frontal de Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC7 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP RNC7
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC7 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC7
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC7 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC7
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC7 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC7
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC7 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC7
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC7 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC7
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC7 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC7
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC7 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC7
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC7 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC7
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC7 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC7
Vista frontal de Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC7 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP RNC7
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC7 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC7
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC7 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC7
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC7 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC7
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC7 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC7
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC7 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC7
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC7 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC7
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC7 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC7
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC7 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC7
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC7 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC7

Características principales:

  • Subwoofer + Doble bocinas de medios + Tweeter + Potenciador de bajos
  • Wireless Party link, interconecta con otras bocinas LG
  • Radio FM
  • Iluminación multicolor / Party Strobe
  • DJ App + DJ Pad
  • Karaoke Star + Cambiador y cancelador de Voz.
Más

Beneficios de este producto

  • Vive una experiencia auditiva increíble en tu casa
  • Lleva la fiesta a todo lugar con sus luces LED
  • Conviértete en el DJ de la fiesta con DJ APP

Descubre más sobre este producto

Sumérgete en un mundo de sonido envolvente con la torre de sonido LG RNC7. Diseñada para ofrecer una experiencia auditiva excepcional, esta torre combina potencia y claridad para llenar tu espacio con música vibrante. Incluye luces LED de colores que cambian al ritmo de la música, y con su función de DJ APP haz que la fiesta pase a otro nivel, aplica efectos de sonido directamente desde la aplicación DJ en Android o IOS. Lleva tu fiesta a otro nivel

*Por expresa instrucción de la superintendencia de industria y comercio se informar a los consumidores que para comparar el desempeño de los equipos reproductores de sonido, se debe utilizar la potencia expresada en términos RMS, debido a que la potencia PMPO no es comparable entre productos similares de fábricas diferentes.

Una vista de ángulo bajo del lado derecho de LG XBOOM RNC7 sobre un fondo púrpura. La luz de XBOOM también es morada. Y una pantalla de TV muestra una escena de concierto.

Una vista de ángulo bajo del lado derecho de LG XBOOM RNC7 sobre un fondo púrpura. La luz de XBOOM también es morada. Y una pantalla de TV muestra una escena de concierto.

Siente el fuerte
sonido de la fiesta

Super Bass Boost, X-Shiny Woofer y otras características sorprendentes aportan un ritmo potente que animará la fiesta.

*Las imágenes del producto son sólo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

Haz que la fiesta sea más divertida- LG RNC7 ofrece graves intensos que revolucionan la fiesta.

Haz que la fiesta sea más divertida- LG RNC7 ofrece graves intensos que revolucionan la fiesta.

Super Bass Boost

Dale a la música un
super refuerzo

Haz que la fiesta sea más divertida- LG RNC7 ofrece graves intensos que revolucionan la fiesta.

*Las imágenes del producto son sólo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

Party Lighting

Ilumina la pista de baile

Las luces LED de colores varían y cambian al ritmo de la música para añadir más diversión a tus fiestas.

*Las imágenes del producto son sólo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

Una vista de primer plano de la parte superior de LG XBOOM. Dos teléfonos inteligentes parpadeantes flotan a su alrededor.

Una vista de primer plano de la parte superior de LG XBOOM. Dos teléfonos inteligentes parpadeantes flotan a su alrededor.

av-xboom-rnc7-desktop-05-phone

av-xboom-rnc7-desktop-05-phone

* Esta característica sólo funciona en Android.
*Las imágenes del producto son sólo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

Un hombre hace girar la mesa del DJ.

Un hombre hace girar la mesa del DJ.

Toma el control de la pista de baile a través de DJ App

Haz que la fiesta baile. Aplica efectos de sonido directamente desde la aplicación DJ en Android o iOS, o controla el DJ Pad en el altavoz.

Una mano sostiene un smartphone, mostrando la aplicación DJ.

* Las actualizaciones de la aplicación estarán disponibles.

Conectividad

Más opciones para disfrutar de la fiesta

Conéctalo a la entrada de guitarra y haz bailar a los invitados. O utiliza un USB y la radio para reproducir música.

Entrada de guitarra, entrada de micrófono, USB, Bluetooth y radio

*El micrófono no está incluido.
**El sonido vocal es el volumen del micrófono para tu voz.
*Las imágenes del producto son sólo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

Convierte tu fiesta en un karaoke

Canta alto y claro

Ajusta el volumen de la música y del micrófono por separado, reduce las voces de las pistas con el cancelador de voz y sintoniza la música con tu voz con el intercambiador de tonos.

* Micrófono no incluido.
** Sonido de la voz es el volumen del micrófono para su propia voz .

Wireless Party Link

Diversión por partida doble

Conecta de forma inalámbrica dos LG XBOOM RNC7 para duplicar la salida de sonido. Mayor sonido solo significa una cosa: mejores fiestas y más diversión.

Party Saver

Reviva la diversión con sus amigos

Graba tus listas de reproducción y mezclas de DJ en una USB para poder escucharlas en cualquier momento. Cópialas en otra USB o envíaselas a tus amigos por Bluetooth®.

* No tiene almacenamiento interno.

Multi Bluetooth y XBOOM App

Compartir listas de
reproducción en una aplicación

Vincula tres dispositivos al mismo tiempo a través de la aplicación XBOOM. Utiliza cualquiera de los dispositivos conectados para controlar a la perfección una lista de reproducción sin interrumpir la música.

 

Un smartphone está en un LG XBOOM RNC7 con otros dos smartphones flotando a su alrededor. Un logotipo de Bluetooth se muestra en bewteen smartphones.

* Esta característica sólo funciona en Android.
* App XBOOM es compatible con versiones Android 6.0 & IOS 10.0.
* Las actualizaciones de la aplicación estarán disponibles.

Sincronización de sonido del TV

Siente la emoción de una
actuación en directo

Conecte el RNC7 a su televisor LG mediante cable óptico o Bluetooth® para disfrutar de un sonido más potente y envolvente.

Personas viendo la TV en una pared con una LG XBOOM RNC7 a su derecha. El televisor muestra una película.

RESUMEN

Imprimir
Potencia
1000W
Entrada Guitarra y Microfono
Emisora
Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec
Sí (Solo Bluetooth)

Todas las especificaciones

FUNCION KARAOKE

  • Volumen de Micrófono

  • Entrada para Micrófono (Φ6.3)

  • Micrófono Eco

FORMATOS DE REPRODUCCION

  • MP3

  • WMA

  • Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

    Sí (Solo Bluetooth)

ENTRADAS DE AUDIO

  • USB1

  • USB2

  • Conexión para Guitarra (Φ6.3)

    Sí (1)

KARAOKE

  • Modo Eco

  • Efectos Vocales

    Si

  • Cancelación de Voz (Voice Canceller)

  • Ajuste de Tonalidad (Key changer)

CONTROL DE AUDIO

  • Dolby Audio

  • Mute

CONEXIÓN CON TV

  • Control con control remoto de TV

    Sí (Vol + , - , Mute)

  • Sound Sync (Bluetooth (LG TV))

  • Sound Sync (Optico Digital)

  • Encendido Automático (Bluetooth (LG TV))

  • Encendido Automático (Optico Digital)

CONFORT

  • Repeat 1/All

  • Juke Box

  • Suffle

  • Skip - Fwd/Rev

  • Scan - Fwd/Rev

  • Grabación Directa a USB

  • Copiar a USB

  • Bluetooth

  • App. Remota Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

  • Cambio Automático función Bluetooth

  • Bluetooth Activo (Stand by)

  • Multi Bluetooth (Android)

  • Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

  • Party Strobe

    Sí(Solo App)

  • MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

  • Buscar Archivo o Carpeta con música en reproducción

  • Borrar Archivos

  • FOTA

  • Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android)

  • Wireless Party Link (Modo Twin)

  • Manijas

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

  • Control Remoto

  • Manual de Usuario

  • Tarjeta de Garantía

  • Cable de Poder

SELECTOR DE FUNCIONES

  • USB1

  • Optico Digital

  • USB2

  • Bluetooth

ECUALIZADOR DE SONIDO

  • User EQ

  • Cluster2 EQ

  • Standard

  • Pop

  • Classic

  • Rock

  • Jazz

  • Football

  • Bass Blast

ECUALIZADORES ESPECIALES

  • Dangdut

  • Arabic

  • Afro Hip-hop

  • India

  • Merengue

  • Regueton

  • Salsa

  • Samba

  • Axe

  • Forro

  • Funk

  • Sertanejo

EMISORA

  • Reloj/Alarma/Sleep/Set

FUNCIONES DJ

  • Efectos DJ

    Sí (Solo App.)

  • DJ Loop

    Sí (Solo App.)

  • DJ PAD

  • DJ scratcher

    Sí (Solo App.)

  • Multi Juke box

  • Sampler Creator

    Sí (Solo App.)

  • Auto DJ

APLICACIÓN

  • LG XBOOM

CONEXIÓN ELECTRICA

  • Cable

    200-240V 50/60Hz ~ 110-240V 50/60Hz

  • Consumo de Energía (Standby)

    ↓0.5W

DIMENSIONES CM(ANCHO X ALTURA X PROFUNDO)

  • Producto

    33 x 78.5 x 34.4

  • Caja

    43.6 x 86.1 x 39.6

PESO KG

  • Producto

    16

  • Caja

    19

Qué opina la gente

Principales ofertas

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Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.