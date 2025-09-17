Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
70" LG UHD AI 4K Smart TV - UR7410 + de 160 canales gratis

70UR7410PSA
front view
Características principales:

Más

Beneficios de este producto

  • TV LG 4K UH con procesador de inteligencia Artificial, mejora calidad de imagen y sonido
  • Ajuste de brillo IA, el brillo se ajusta según la iluminación ambiente
  • +160 canales gratuitos, LG Channels
  • Notificaciones deportivas en vivo

Descubre más sobre este producto

Nuevo LG UHD 4K de 70” + de 160 canales gratis, Con inteligencia artificial que reconoce quién lo usa, recomienda contenido, ajusta imagen y sonido automáticamente y responde a tu voz. Un TV de grandes pulgadas sin perder definición, para vivir una experiencia visual envolvente en casa.

*Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación son solo para fines representativos.
*Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

La imagen de la naturaleza con la montaña rocosa reflejada muestra el contraste y los detalles.

La imagen de la naturaleza con la montaña rocosa reflejada muestra el contraste y los detalles.

Disfruta todos los detalles

LG UHD TV tiene HDR10, experimenta un mayor nivel de brillo, visualiza colores vivos y detalles increíbles.

*HDR10 Pro no es un formato propio de LG Dynamic Tone Mapping aplicado cuadro por cuadro para contenido HDR10.
*Revisa en las especificaciones que modelos UHD tienen HDR10 Pro - Las especificaciones de cada modelo pueden cambiar según país o región

Procesador IA α5 Gen6 4K

Mejora tu experiencia visual

El procesador α5 IA 4K Gen6 mejora el televisor LG UHD para brindarte una experiencia inmersiva.

*El televisor de 86 pulgadas UR80 cuenta con el procesador α7 4K con AI de sexta generación.

Una vista de la naturaleza, comparando la calidad de la imagen que el contenido no 4K y el contenido 4K escalado.

Una vista de la naturaleza, comparando la calidad de la imagen que el contenido no 4K y el contenido 4K escalado.

Tus contenidos en un 4K real

Los TVs LG UHD mejorar la calidad de imagen de los contenidos, disfrutar mayor claridad y precisión en todo momento.

*La calidad de imagen del contenido mejorado variará según la resolución de la imagen original.

Control de brillo AI

Control de brillo AI
AI Brightness Control garantiza el nivel de brillo perfecto para cualquier entorno, adaptándose al brillo de la iluminación ambiental.

Una pantalla, que muestra una imagen de un bosque, cuyo brillo se ajusta según el entorno.

Un televisor UHD montado en la pared detrás de una mesa con ambientación de estilo zen.

Un televisor UHD montado en la pared detrás de una mesa con ambientación de estilo zen.

Encuentra el tamaño perfecto

Experimenta tu contenido favorito de cerca con un televisor 4K UHD ultragrande.

La combinación perfecta para un sonido más potente

Complementa todo lo que te gusta ver con el sonido nítido de las barras de sonido LG

La mitad de la pantalla inferior y la mitad de la barra de sonido. El televisor muestra caballos blancos corriendo sobre el agua.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Se ajusta a ti

Desde tu contenido favorito hasta tu forma preferida de verlo, webOS 23 new Home, te da recomendaciones según tus gustos y tendencias
*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país.
*Se requieren suscripciones separadas para los servicios de streaming.

Mi perfil

Obtén recomendaciones de películas personalizadas, una descripción general de los próximos juegos de tu equipo y sus propias notificaciones, todo desde un espacio dedicado para ti
*Se puede mostrar contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de la red.
*Se puede crear una cantidad ilimitada de perfiles; sin embargo, la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

Accesos rapidos

Cree tarjetas dedicadas para sus aplicaciones y servicios favoritos. Organícelos como desee, cámbielos y salte rápidamente a su contenido.

Cámara inteligente LG

Cámara inteligente LG
Con una fácil instalación de TV y un diseño delgado, Cámara inteligente LG Smart Cam hace que tus reuniones remotas sean muy fáciles de poner en la pantalla grande.

Una mujer está sentada en el reposabrazos de un sofá, con un ordenador portátil en la mano y viendo la televisión. Dentro del televisor, en la gran pantalla, se ven cuatro personajes y una videoconferencia.

A woman is sitting on an armrest of a sofa, holding a laptop and watching TV. Inside the TV on the big screen, you can see four characters and a video conference.

*LG Smart Cam se vende por separado.
*La disponibilidad puede variar según país/región.

Asistente inteligente y conectividad

LG UHD TV lleva la comodidad a un nuevo nivel con soporte para Apple AirPlay y HomeKit. Controle convenientemente los dispositivos conectados, verifique la información casi al instante con su voz.

Logotipo de Apple AirPlay. Logotipo de funciona con Apple Home

*Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.
*Los menús y las aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.
*La disponibilidad de Voice Command puede variar según el producto y el país.
*Los menús que se muestran pueden ser diferentes al momento del lanzamiento.
*La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2 y HomeKit puede variar según la región.

Imagen que muestra a una pareja viendo un programa con un televisor LG UHD.

Imagen que muestra a una pareja viendo un programa con un televisor LG UHD.

Experiencia cinematográfica con LG UHD

Disfruta en 4K de una experiencia visual como la del cine.

FILMMAKER MODE™

FILMMAKER MODE™
Disfruta de las películas como las concibió el director, sin ajustes en la textura ni en otros ajustes visuales de la película.

Un director de cine está mirando un gran monitor de televisión, editando algo. La pantalla de televisión muestra una grúa torre en un cielo violeta. El logotipo del modo FILMAKER se encuentra en la esquina inferior derecha.

*La compatibilidad con FILMMAKER MODE™ puede variar según el país.

Hay logotipos de plataformas de servicios de transmisión y metrajes coincidentes justo al lado de cada logotipo. Hay imágenes de Merlina de Netflix, Tesoro Nacional de Disney Plus y Los Anillos del Poder de PRIME VIDEO.

Hay logotipos de plataformas de servicios de transmisión y metrajes coincidentes justo al lado de cada logotipo. Hay imágenes de Merlina de Netflix, Tesoro Nacional de Disney Plus y Los Anillos del Poder de PRIME VIDEO.

Entretenimiento

Contenido on demand sin fin

Disfruta fácilmente del contenido de las mayores plataformas de transmisión directamente en el televisor UHD de LG.

*Se requiere membresía de transmisión de Netflix.
*La disponibilidad del contenido y la aplicación puede variar según el país o la región. Se requiere suscripción por separado para Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney y sus entidades relacionadas.
*Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados. Se aplican tarifas de membresía de Amazon Prime y/o Prime Video. Visite primevideo.com/terms para obtener más detalles.
*Los servicios admitidos pueden diferir según el país.

Optimizador de juegos y Game Dashboard

Optimiza tu experiencia de juego. Accede a una variedad de configuraciones en un solo menú para un juego más rápido e intuitivo

HGiG

LG está asociado con algunos de los grandes nombres de la industria de los juegos, lo que le permite disfrutar de los últimos juegos HDR y sumergirse en su juego.

Juegos en la nube

Obtén acceso ampliado a tus juegos favoritos con compatibilidad con Cloud Gaming a través de GeForce Now.

*La disponibilidad de actualizaciones de software puede variar según el modelo y la región.
*Los elementos del menú Game Optimizer pueden variar según la serie.
*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de las industrias de juegos y pantallas de TV que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público pautas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.
*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden variar según el país.

Una caja de flores reciclada utilizando el embalaje de una caja de televisor UHD de LG.

Una caja de flores reciclada utilizando el embalaje de una caja de televisor UHD de LG.

Sostenibilidad

Pensamos en un mundo más verde

El empaque rediseñado de LG UHD TV utiliza impresión de un solo color y una caja reciclable.

*El contenido de la caja puede variar según el modelo o el país.

Especificaciones clave

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Tasa de Refresco

    60Hz

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

  • HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Salida de Audio

    20W

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Ch

Todas las especificaciones

SONIDO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Afinación acústica IA

    Listo (requiere Magic Remote)

  • Codificador de audio

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

  • Salida de Audio

    20W

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Si (Nivelación automática de volumen)

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Salida de Audio Simultánea

    Si

  • Modo audio Compartido

    Si

  • Dirección de Altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Ch

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Canal HDMI de retorno de audio

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Si (v 5.1)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    3ea (soporte eARC, ALLM)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

    1ea

  • Entrada USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Sí (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESIBILIDAD

  • Escala de Grises

    Si

  • Contraste Alto

    Si

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

  • Tipo de Retroiluminación

    Directa

  • Resolución de Pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Tasa de Refresco

    60Hz

VIDEOJUEGOS

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Sí (Panel de Juego)

  • ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

    Si

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

  • Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

    Si

  • Escalador AI

    Escalado a 4K

  • Calibración Automática

    Sí (excepto a Europa Central)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Modo Imagen

    9 modos (Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Cineasta, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Luminosa), (ISF)Experto(Habitación Oscura))

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Por debajo 0.5W

SMART TV

  • Configuración Familiar

    Si

  • Navegador Web Completo

    Si

  • Panel de Control

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

    Listo (requiere Magic Remote)

  • Canales LG

    Si

  • Control Magic Remote

    Listo (requiere Magic Remote)

  • Sistema Operativo (OS)

    WebOS 24

  • Aplicación remota para smartphone

    Sí (LG ThinQ)

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Si

  • Cámara USB Compatible

    Si

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Compatible con Apple Home

    Si

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

  • Cable de alimentación

    Sí (incluido)

  • Remoto

    Control remoto estándar

