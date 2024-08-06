Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
75 Inch LG UHD AI UT80 4K Smart TV 2024

Funciones

Galería

Especificaciones

Opiniones

Dónde comprar

Soporte

75 Inch LG UHD AI UT80 4K Smart TV 2024

75UT8000PSB

75 Inch LG UHD AI UT80 4K Smart TV 2024

Front view of LG UHD TV, UT80 with text of LG UHD AI, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

Características destacadas

  • Disfruta tus contenidos con imágenes nitidas
  • Tu TV como NUEVO 5 años: Actualizaciones sistema operativo.
  • Notificaciones de tus equipos favoritos en tiempo real 

Resumen del producto

Disfruta de imágenes nitidas y claridad en todos los detalles con tu TV LG de 75 pulgadas con resolución 4K. Conoce un mundo en el que cada color resalta y el brillo se ajusta con precisión. Ahora tu TV estará como nuevo con el sistema operativo webOS de LG, disfruta de actualizaciones automáticas cada 5 años, tal cual como tu celular. Además, podrás disfrutar de notificaciones deportivas en tiempo real,  de tus equipos favoritos.

Las imágenes utilizadas en el resumen del producto a continuación son solo para fines representativos. Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para una representación precisa.

webOS

Pocket-lint

webOS de LG, el mejor sistema operativo para televisiones inteligentes

Saber Más

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

“Ganadora” de iF Design Award

Saber Más

Un tramo largo de suelo de madera con colores vibrantes se muestra en un televisor LG UHD.

Haz que cada detalle sea claramente visible

Ultra HD aporta a cada color una viveza vibrante. Disfruta de imágenes nítidas con una claridad realista..

*Imagenn de la pantalla simulada

HDR10 Pro

Resalta los detalles finos

Entra en un mundo donde cada color resalta y el brillo está ajustado para vistas impresionantes, todo logrado con el brillante HDR10 Pro

Una Imagenn en pantalla dividida en primer plano del rostro de un hombre se muestra en una habitación sombria con un tinte púrpura. A la izquierda, se muestra "SDR" y la Imagenn está borrosa. A la derecha, se muestra "HDR10 Pro" y la Imagenn es clara y nítidamente definida

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de Imagenn estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10*

Procesador AI alpha 5 4K Gen7

Disfrute de un magnífico entretenimiento mejorado desde dentro

El Procesador AI alpha 5 4K Gen7 inteligente auto-optimiza el audio y el brillo, para una inmersión total en la acción.

*Imagenn de la pantalla simulada

Personalización de la AI

Se sincroniza con tu forma de ver

Televisor LG montado en la pared de un salón con un guitarrista en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan onda

Afinación acústica AI

El audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta la distribución de la habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a tu alrededor, perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de tu habitación.

Televisor LG y barra de sonido LG en un espacio moderno durante la noche. La Imagenn en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Noche

Televisor LG y barra de sonido LG en un espacio moderno durante el día. La Imagenn en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales

Día

Inteligencia que brilla con cualquier luz

Ya sea de día o de noche, el control de brillo detecta la luz en su espacio y equilibra la Imagenn en consecuencia para obtener imágenes nítidas y claras.

AI Sound Pro

Escucha cada detalle del paisaje sonoro

LG TV mientras las ondas y burbujas de sonido salen de la pantalla y llenan el espacio.

El audio realista que se eleva a través de tu espacio

Escuche cada respiración y latido, ya que el sistema de sonido envolvente virtual 9.1.2 llena su espacio con un audio rico y de calidad de escenario sonoro

Un hombre conduciendo una moto por un camino de tierra con gráficos de círculos brillantes alrededor de la moto.

El sonido impactante resuena

Los refinamientos del procesador IA le dan a tu sonido un impulso dinámico lleno de potencia

TV LG que muestra a los músicos actuando, con gráficos en círculos brillantes alrededor del espacio.

El sonido se adapta a lo que sea que veas

El control de sonido adaptativo equilibra el audio según el género en tiempo real para una gran claridad.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Debe activarse a través del menú de modo de sonido. El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

webOS 24

Haz tuya tu experiencia televisiva

Disfruta de la televisión hecha para ti con Mi perfil, AI Concierge y Quick Card

Haz tuya tu experiencia televisiva Para saber más

*Los menús y las aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día, y sólo se ofrecen en los países que admiten PNL en su lengua materna. 

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

El logotipo de webOS flotando en el centro sobre un fondo negro, y el espacio inferior iluminado con los colores del logotipo, rojo, naranja y amarillo. Debajo del logotipo se lee «webOS Re:New Program».

webOS Re:New Programa

Cada año, un televisor nuevo durante 5 años

Siempre está como nuevo, incluso cuando agregamos nuevas funciones y conveniencia.

Cinco rectángulos de diferentes colores están escalonados hacia arriba, cada uno etiquetado con un año desde «webOS 24» hasta «webOS 28». Entre los rectángulos hay flechas que apuntan hacia arriba, etiquetadas de «Actualización 1» a «Actualización 4».

Con el programa webOS Re:New, los clientes pueden disfrutar de cuatro actualizaciones a lo largo de cinco años, lo que garantiza un total de cinco versiones de webOS, incluida la actual en el momento de la compra.

*El programa webOS Re:Nuevo Programa admite un total de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años, el umbral es la versión preinstalada de webOS y el programa de actualización varía de fin de mes a principios de año. 

**Las actualizaciones y el cronograma de algunas funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo y la región. Las actualizaciones disponibles para 2023 incluyen modelos UHD y superiores.

Tu TV sabe lo que amas

Mi Perfil

Tu espacio está dedicado a ti

Con Mi perfil, puede crear fácilmente un perfil para cada miembro de la familia. Todo el mundo tiene una pantalla de inicio personal, con recomendaciones de contenido personalizadas.

Tarjeta rápida

Toma un acceso directo a tus favoritos

Un solo clic. La tarjeta rápida te lleva a donde quieras en un segundo, ya sea tu centro de juegos, tus listas de reproducción favoritas o tu oficina en casa. 

Un televisor LG muestra la Imagenn de una mujer y un perro en un vasto campo. En la parte inferior de la pantalla aparece el texto «Recomienda nuevas palabras clave cada vez que pulses el botón mic del mando a distancia» junto a un gráfico circular rosa-morado. Las barras rosas muestran las siguientes palabras clave: Películas con perros, Perro, Otoño, Relajación, Amistad. Delante del televisor LG, el mando a distancia LG Magic Remote apunta hacia el televisor con círculos concéntricos de color morado neón alrededor del botón del micrófono. Junto al mando, aparece un gráfico de un dedo pulsando un botón y el texto «Pulsación corta».

AI Conserje

Tus favoritos a tu servicio

Ai Conserje lo conoce a través de su historial de búsqueda y le recomienda contenido y ajustes preestablecidos de palabras clave que incluyen "Para usted", "Recomendado", "Tendencias ahora" y "Consejos". 

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas. 

**Es posible que se muestre contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de red.

***Se puede crear un número ilimitado de perfiles, sin embargo, la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

****Las funciones, los menús y las aplicaciones compatibles anteriores pueden variar según el país y el momento del lanzamiento. La palabra clave 'For you' en AI Concierge solo se puede proporcionar en países que admitan NLP en su idioma nativo. 

*****Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día. 

*****+*La función Always Ready está disponible con LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80.

Un mando a distancia LG Magic Remote con el botón circular central, mientras una luz púrpura de neón emana alrededor del botón para resaltarlos. Un suave resplandor púrpura rodea el mando sobre un fondo negro.

Magic Remote

La magia está
en tus manos

Libérate de las limitaciones de los botones anticuados. LG Magic Remote desbloquea todas las funciones inteligentes de tu televisor LG con un clic, desplazamiento o tu voz.

*Las funciones y características del Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma.

Obtén conectividad total desde tu TV

Un televisor LG montado en la pared de un salón muestra un león y su cachorro. Un hombre sentado en primer plano con un smartphone en la mano muestra la misma Imagenn de leones. Un gráfico de tres barras curvas de color rojo neón aparece justo encima del smartphone apuntando hacia el televisor.

Conectividad móvil

Transmita sus aplicaciones directamente a su televisor

Vea el contenido de su disposito Iphone o Android en la pantalla de su TV LG sin esfuerzo con Apple Airplay y Chromecast integrados

Home Hub 

Controla tu hogar inteligente desde un solo lugar

Home Hub permite un control perfecto de su ecosistema inteligente desde su televisor, incluidos dispositivos móviles, barras de sonido e Lot como iluminación inteligente, calefacción, ventilación y aire acondicionado, etc. 

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países. 

***Es compatible con AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in, y puede variar según la región y el idioma. LG es compatible con los dispositivos Wi-Fi 'Matter'. 

****Los servicios y funciones compatibles con "Matter" pueden variar en función de los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse a través de la aplicación móvil ThinQ. 

*****El uso de la función de voz manos libres sin mando a distancia solo es posible con el procesador Alpha 9 AI y puede variar en función de los productos y las regiones. 

******Es posible que el servicio integrado de Chromecast aún no esté disponible en el momento de la compra de OLED CS4, pero podrá disfrutar del servicio después de instalar las actualizaciones de software de webOS

Una amplia gama de contenido listo para ver

Un televisor LG en primer plano que muestra una selección de miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión. En la Imagenn aparecen los textos «Action Collection», «Bloomberg TV+» y «Visto recientemente». El espacio delante del televisor está ligeramente iluminado, como si fuera la luz del televisor. Detrás del televisor, en la oscuridad, hay más miniaturas de películas y programas de TV.

Canales LG 

Ahora se muestra gratis en LG

Sintoniza LG Channels 3.0 para conocer las últimas noticias, deportes favoritos, películas populares y series de televisión, incluso contenido exclusivo solo en LG TV.

Aparecen seis miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión y, debajo, los logotipos de LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ y Apple TV+.

Servicios OTT

Explora fácilmente tus servicios de streaming favoritos

Sumérfete directamente en una nueva serie lo más fácilmente posible, con acceso directo integrado a tus servicios y aplicaciones de streaming favoritas

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región. Se requiere una suscripción independiente y sus entidades relacionadas para Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime y Apple TV+. 

***Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países. 

****Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus filiales.

Un rinoceronte en un ambiente de safari se muestra en un televisor LG Ultra Big, montado en la pared marrón de un salón rodeado de muebles modulares de color crema.

Pantalla ultra grande

Sobredimensiona tus emociones

Una pantalla ultra grande transforma todo su entretenimiento en una escala y claridad de gran éxito.

Interfaz WOW

Simplicidad al alcance de tu mano

Accede al control de la barra de sonido en el TV LG para un control sencillo de la barra de sonido, como modos, perfiles y funciones prácticas, incluso mientras miras.

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado, y el control del modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.

**El uso del control remoto de LG TV está limitado solo a ciertas funciones. 

***Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones. 

****UHD es compatible con el control de la barra de sonido.

Sumérgete en éxitos de taquilla y batallas contra jefes

Modo Filmmaker

Véalo tal como lo soñaron los directores

Sumérgete en el corte más auténtico. El modo FILMMAKER ofrece películas tal y como las concibió el director con ajustes precisos.

Un hombre en un oscuro estudio de edición mirando un televisor LG que muestra la puesta de sol. En la parte inferior derecha de la Imagenn aparece el logotipo de FILMMAKER Mode.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**FILMMAKER Mode es una marca comercial de UHD Alliance, Inc.

Experiencia de cine en casa

La magia del cine en la comodidad de su casa

Ambiente de cine recreado en casa. HDR10 Pro garantiza que todas las películas se presenten en todo su esplendor, con colores y contrastes excepcionalmente precisos para disfrutar de un cine más envolvente.

Una familia sentada en el suelo de un salón poco iluminado junto a una pequeña mesa, mirando hacia un televisor LG montado en la pared que muestra la Tierra desde el espacio.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de Imagenn estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Potente jugabilidad

Sumérgete a toda velocidad en la acción

La reproducción inmersiva HGiG se mantiene fluida a alta velocidad con ALLM, y eARC garantiza que todo suene increíble.

Un juego de carreras de coches en la línea de meta, con el cartel que dice «¡GANA!», mientras el jugador aprieta el joystick del juego. El logotipo de ALLM, eARC y HGiG está situado en la esquina inferior izquierda.

*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de las industrias de juegos y pantallas de televisión que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público pautas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

**La compatibilidad con HGiG puede variar según el país.

Controles justo donde los necesitas

No te detengas para usar Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard.

Una escena de juego FPS con el panel de control del juego apareciendo sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego..

*El Game Dashboard sólo se activa cuando «Game Optimizer» y «Game Dashboard» están activados. 

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Accede a todos tus juegos favoritos

Miles de universos de juego al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.

 

Una imagen de la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid mostrando «Trine 4: El precio de la pesadilla». Una pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW mostrando cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes a la derecha.

*Las asociaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.

**Puede ser necesaria la suscripción a GeForce NOW.

***Puede ser necesaria la suscripción a Boosteroid.

Sostenibilidad

Descubre la visión de LG UHD para el mañana

Elije lo que es mejor para el planeta con envases ligeros, biológicos y credenciales de sostenibilidad global.

Embalaje LG UHD sobre fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden variar según el país. 

**Los siguientes modelos están fabricados con plástico reciclado: Pedalier UT90 (75/65/55/50") y UT80 (86/75/70").

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Qué opina la gente

Busca localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.