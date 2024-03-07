Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
55NANO80TSA

Front view of LG NanoCell TV, NANO80 with text of LG NanoCell, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen
Un remolino de texturas con los colores del arco iris en un televisor LG NanoCell.

Las imágenes cobran vida con los colores puros de LG Nanocell

Descubre un mundo lleno de color y claridad gracias a la tecnología de LG NanoCell.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Colores puros y reales en una imágen 4k

Con LG Nanocell las imágenes son más nítidas y reales

Sumérgete en el mundo 4k donde los colores son los protagonistas, dando mayor claridad en la imagen para vivir una experiencia visual inolvidable

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

Procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4k Alpha 5 Gen 7

El procesador de inteligencia artificial de LG Nanocell, optimiza automáticamente los contenidos, el nivel de brillo y sonido te lleven a una experiencia inmersiva, logrando que te sientas parte de tu película favorita, con LG Nanocell las imágenes se sienten más reales

El Procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4k Alpha 5 Gen 7 de LG con luz amarilla que emana debajo y coloridas líneas de placa de circuito que se ramifican desde el procesador de Inteligencia artificial.

El procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4k Alpha 5 Gen 7, optimiza automaticamente el audio y el  brillo para una experiencia inmersiva completa.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Personalización IA

Se adapta a tu forma de mirar

Televisor LG montado en la pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista mostrado en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras

Ajuste acústico de IA

El audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta cómo está distribuida tu habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear un sonido envolvente a tu alrededor, adaptado perfectamente a la acústica única de tu espacio. Por ejemplo, si estás viendo una película desde el sofá, el sistema ajustará el sonido para que te sientas inmerso en la acción, sin importar dónde estés sentado.

LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Noche

LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Día

Control de brillo con inteligencia artificial

Ya sea de día o de noche, el control de brillo detecta la luz en tu espacio y equilibra la imagen en consecuencia para obtener imágenes nítidas y claras.

AI Sound Pro

Escucha cada detalle del sonido. Con esta función, podrás captar cada nota de una canción o cada sonido ambiental en una película, disfrutando así de una experiencia auditiva completa y envolvente.

El TV LG Nanocell mientras burbujas de sonido y ondas salen de la pantalla y llenan el espacio.

El audio realista se eleva a través de tu espacio

Disfruta de una experiencia de audio increíblemente realista mientras el sonido llena tu habitación, haciéndote sentir como si estuvieras en la película o en un concierto en vivo gracias a su sonido envolvente virtual de 9.1.2

Un hombre conduciendo una motocicleta por una pista de tierra con gráficos circulares brillantes alrededor de la motocicleta.

El sonido impactante resuena

Las mejoras en el procesador de inteligencia artificial potencian tu sonido con un impulso dinámico lleno de energía

Un TV LG Nanocell muestra a músicos tocando, con gráficos de círculos brillantes alrededor deL espacio

El sonido se ajusta según el contenido que estés visualizando

El Control de Sonido Adaptativo ajusta automáticamente el sonido cuando estás viendo una película de acción, resaltando los efectos de sonido y proporcionando una experiencia más inmersiva, mientras que para una película dramática, realza los diálogos para una claridad óptima sin sacrificar los detalles de fondo.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Debe activarse a través del menú del modo de sonido.

***El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

El logotipo de webOS Re:New Program aparece sobre un fondo negro con una esfera circular amarilla y naranja y morada en la parte inferior.

Siempre como nuevo gracias a WebOS 

Cada año tu TV LG Nanocell como nueva por 5 años

Mantente al tanto de las últimas características y tecnologías con 4 actualizaciones programadas de webOS en un periodo de 5 años

*El programa webOS Re:New admite un total de 4 actualizaciones de webOS durante cinco años.

**El umbral de actualización de cinco años para el programa webOS Re:New es el lanzamiento global de un nuevo producto.

***La primera actualización a webOS se realizará dos años después del momento de la compra.

****Los clientes reciben 5 versiones de webOS, incluida la versión actual, en el momento de la compra.

Hay actualizaciones disponibles para los modelos de lanzamiento de 2022, incluidos todos los OLED y 8K QNED, y los modelos lanzados después de 2023 incluyen UHD, NanoCell, QNED y OLED.

******Las funciones están sujetas a cambios y algunas actualizaciones de funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo.

webOS 24

Con LG tu experiencia televisiva es única

Experimenta una televisión diseñada para ti con Mi Perfil, Asistente de Imagen AI, Conserje de AI y Tarjetas Rápidas.

La pantalla de inicio de webOS 24 con las categorías Home Office, Juegos, Música, Home Hub y Deportes. La parte inferior de la pantalla muestra recomendaciones personalizadas en "Mejores opciones para ti".

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día y solo se brindan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

***Aplicado al modelo OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD fabricado en el año 2023 y posteriores.

****Se proporcionará un total de 4 actualizaciones en el período de 5 años y el cronograma puede variar según la región o el país.

*****Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

A rhinoceros in a safari setting is shown on an Ultra Big LG TV, mounted on the brown wall of a living room surrounded by cream-colored modular furniture.

LG TV NanoCell Ultra Grande

Tu LG Nanocell en todos los tamaños

Las pantallas Ultra Grandes de LG Nanocell transforman  tu entretenimiento para  tener una experiencia inmersiva en casa

Un control remoto apuntando a un televisor LG Nanocell que muestra la configuración de control de la barra de sonido al lado derecho de la pantalla.

WOW Interface

Simplicidad a tu alcance

Accede  a la interfaz WOW en el televisor LG para un control simple de la barra de sonido, como modos, perfiles y funciones útiles

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado y el control del modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

***Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

****NANO80 es compatible con la interfaz WOW.

Tu casa se convertirá en una sala de cine y juegos

FILMMAKER Mode

Disfruta de la película como el director lo imaginó

Disfruta del montaje cinematográfico más auténtico.Con FILMMAKER Mode conserva la visión original del director,pensada con los ajustes adecuados

Un hombre en un oscuro estudio de edición mirando un televisor LG que muestra la puesta de sol. En la parte inferior derecha de la imagen aparece el logotipo de FILMMAKER Mode.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

**FILMMAKER MODE es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc.

La experiencia del cine en casa

La Magia del cine en la comodidad de tu casa

Ten una experiencia cinematográfica en casa. HDR10 Pro garantiza que todas las películas se presenten en todo su esplendor, con colores y contrastes excepcionalmente precisos para disfrutar de tus películas con sonidos e imágenes envolventes 

A family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'. 

Mucho más poder para jugar

Disfruta de la velocidad de cada acción

Con HGiG podrás disfrutar de una mejor experiencia de juego inmersivo de alta velocidad con ALLM, y eARC garantizando  que todo suene increíble.

Un juego de carreras de coches en la línea de meta, con el cartel que dice "¡GANA!", mientras el jugador aprieta el joystick del juego. El logotipo de ALLM, eARC y HGiG aparece en la esquina inferior izquierda.

*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de los sectores de los juegos y las pantallas de TV que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público directrices para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

**El apoyo a HGiG puede variar según el país.

Controla y configura fácilmente

No pauses el juego, accede rápidamente a Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard para maximizar tu experiencia gaming

Una escena de juego FPS con el Panel de Control del Juego apareciendo sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego.

*El Panel de juego se activa solo cuando tanto "Optimizador de juego" como "Panel de juego" están activados.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Accede a todos tus juegos favoritos

Miles de universos de juego al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.

La pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid que muestra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" y otra imagen de la pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden variar según el país.

**Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a GeForce NOW.

***Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a refuerzos.

Sostenibilidad

Descubre la visión de LG Nanocell para el mañana

Elige lo que es mejor para el planeta con empaques livianos, biodegradables y credenciales globales de sostenibilidad.

El empaque de LG Nanocell sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados

*Las asociaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.

**El soporte inferior para NANO80 está fabricado con plástico reciclado.

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K NanoCell

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

Nano Color

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K NanoCell

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Directa

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

Nano Color

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

Escalador AI

Escalado a 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

Control de Brillo AI

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Modo Imagen

9 modos (Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Cineasta, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Luminosa), (ISF)Experto(Habitación Oscura))

VIDEOJUEGOS

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Sí (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

WebOS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Compatible con cámara USB

Si

Amazon Alexa

Sí (Incorporado)

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Sí (Entrada)

Aplicación remota para smartphone

Sí (LG ThinQ)

SONIDO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Si (Nivelación automática de volumen)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Afinación acústica IA

Si

Codificador de audio

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Salida de Audio

20W

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad, mm)

1 235 x 715 x 57,5

Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad, mm)

1 235 x 780 x 230

Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad, mm)

1 360 x 810 x 162

Base de TV (ancho x profundidad, mm)

948 x 230

Peso del televisor sin soporte (kg)

14,0

Peso del televisor con soporte (kg)

14,1

Peso del embalaje (kg)

18,9

Montaje VESA (ancho x alto, mm)

300 x 300

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806091881533

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal HDMI de retorno de audio

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Sí (V5.0)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporte eARC, ALLM)

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sí  (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Desmontable)

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Baterías de control remoto

Sí (AA x 2EA)

55NANO80TSA

55 Pulgadas LG NanoCell| 4k Smart TV | TV 55Nano80 | Colores puros y reales