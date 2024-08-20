Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
LG Streaming Week Qu’est-ce que webOS ? Caractéristiques clés Écran d’accueil et applications LG Channels Gaming et Mode de vie Promotions

Image de la célébration des 10 ans de webOS pendant la LG Streaming Week, avec des partenaires de contenu mondiaux

LG Streaming Week

9 septembre ~ 13 octobre

Profitez d’une offre hebdomadaire limitée

Célébration des 10 ans de webOS

Découvrez vos films, séries, événements sportifs, animes, jeux préférés et plus encore. 

Découvrez les dernières offres de la LG Streaming Week sur votre LG TV.

Profitez des offres hebdomadaires limitées

Il vous suffit d’obtenir l’application LG Streaming Week sur la LG TV pour profiter des offres.

Profitez de 3 mois gratuit

Apple TV+

Profitez de 3 mois gratuit

Apple Music

Profitez de 1 mois gratuit

Baby Shark World

Obtenez votre premier mois pour 1 $

et 30 minutes d’essai gratuit de Blacknut

Profitez de 30 jours gratuitement

Crunchyroll

Profitez d’une remise sur le NFL Game Pass

Season Pro & Weekly Pro DAZN

Profitez de 70 % de réduction pendant 6 mois

Mubi

Économisez 50 % sur le plan annuel standard

Paramount+

Jusqu’à 50 % de remise sur l’accès à la location/l’achat 

Prime Video

Profitez de -20 % sur la TVOD sélective

RakutenTV

Image d’une LG OLED TV

Plus d’offres produit

Durant la LG Streaming Week

Plus d’offres produit En savoir plus

*Le contenu, les applications et les offres disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région. Les conditions générales s’appliquent.

**LG a lancé ses premières TV LCD et OLED avec la plateforme webOS en 2014.

***Les offres hebdomadaires limitées peuvent être obtenues seulement avant la fin de chaque semaine promotionnelle. Découvrez l’application LG Streaming Week sur la LG TV pour des offres hebdomadaires. Les offres peuvent prendre fin rapidement en raison du nombre limité de bons promotionnels.

Apple TV+: Offre valable jusqu’au 17/11/2024, disponible sur les Smart TV LG 4K et 8K (modèles de 2018 à 2024) ainsi que sur les modèles StanbyME et StanbyME GO sur l’app Apple TV. Offre valable uniquement pour les nouveaux abonnements et les réabonnements éligibles à Apple TV+ dans votre région. Offre limitée à une seule par téléviseur et par identifiant Apple. L’abonnement est automatiquement renouvelé au prix mensuel en vigueur dans votre région jusqu’à sa résiliation. Nécessite un identifiant Apple avec un mode de paiement enregistré. Le paiement sera facturé sur le mode de paiement enregistré et peut être annulé à tout moment au moins un jour avant chaque date de renouvellement dans les paramètres de votre compte lié au service. Offre soumise aux conditions générales et à la politique de confidentialité d’Apple ; pour consulter les conditions générales en vigueur, rendez-vous sur https://www.apple.com/fr/legal/internet-services/itunes/fr/terms.html. Vous devez avoir l’âge minimum requis dans votre pays et dans le pays correspondant à la boutique sur laquelle vous bénéficiez de l’offre. Produits et services compatibles requis. Offre non cumulable avec d’autres offres donnant accès au même service. Apple TV+ est une marque de service d’Apple Inc.

Apple Music: L’offre expire le 30/04/2025. L’offre est disponible dans l’app Apple Music sur une sélection de Smart TV LG 4K et 8K de 2018 à 2024, ainsi que sur les TV StanbyME et StandbyME Go. Nouveaux abonnements et anciens membres éligibles uniquement. L’abonnement à Apple Music se renouvelle automatiquement au prix mensuel en vigueur dans votre région à partir de la fin de la promotion et jusqu’à sa résiliation. Des produits et services compatibles, ainsi que l’âge minimum sont requis. Offre soumise à conditions.

Baby Shark World : L'offre se termine le 14/10/2024. Offre disponible sur les modèles LG 2018-2024 dans l'application LG Streaming Weeks. L'essai gratuit de 1 mois est valable uniquement pour les nouveaux abonnés à l'application Baby Shark World dans votre région. Le plan se renouvelle au prix de votre région par mois jusqu'à annulation. Des conditions s'appliquent.

Blacknut : L'offre se termine le 13/10/2024 et est disponible sur les modèles LG Smart TV 2021-2024. Valable uniquement pour les nouveaux abonnés Blacknut. Annulez à tout moment, des conditions s'appliquent.

Crunchyroll: L'offre se termine le 13/10/2024. Offre disponible sur les modèles de téléviseurs LG de 2018 à 2024. Valable uniquement pour les nouveaux abonnés. Le plan se renouvelle au prix de votre région par mois après la période promotionnelle. Les CGV s'appliquent.

DAZN: Week 1) L'offre prend fin le 22 septembre 2024 et n'est valable que pour les nouveaux abonnés. Votre abonnement NFL Game Pass Season Pro sera automatiquement renouvelé le 1er août 2025, sauf si vous procédez à sa résiliation dans Mon compte. Les conditions générales s'appliquent. / Week 2) L'offre prend fin le 29 septembre 2024 et n'est valable que pour les nouveaux abonnés. Les conditions générales s'appliquent.

Mubi: Profitez de 70% de réduction pendant 6 mois. L'offre prend fin le 6 octobre 2024. Cette offre est applicable à tous les appareils LG de 2018 à 2024 ainsi qu'aux modèles webOS 4.0 à webOS 24. Elle n'est valable que pour les nouveaux membres de MUBI de votre région. Une fois la période de l'offre expirée, les participants se verront automatiquement facturer le tarif d'abonnement correspondant au forfait choisi sur la page d'inscription de cette promo MUBI. Des conditions s'appliquent.

Paramount+: Abonnement Standard seulement. Après la première année, auto-renouvellement au tarif annuel standard alors en vigueur (actuellement 79.90€/an) jusqu’à la résiliation. Durée min. de 12 mois. Nouveaux abonnés et anciens abonnés éligibles seulement. 18+. Les CGV s'appliquent.

Prime Video : Les offres sont susceptibles de changer. Veuillez consulter nos conditions sur primevideo.com/help pour plus de détails. Amazon.com Inc et ses affiliés ne sont pas sponsors de cette promotion. Amazon, Prime Video et tous les logos associés sont des marques déposées d'Amazon.com, Inc ou de ses affiliés.

RakutenTV: L'offre se termine le 22/09/2024. Offre disponible sur les modèles LG TV au-dessus de UHD, StandbyMe et StandbymeGo de 2018 à 2024. Valable uniquement pour les nouveaux abonnés. Le plan se renouvelle au prix de votre région par mois après la période promotionnelle. Détails ici: https://www.rakuten.tv/fr/terms_conditions/4096