LG Electronics Earns NVIDIA AI Data Center Validation for Its 600kW Coolant Distribution Unit

News Summary

LG Electronics has achieved NVIDIA certification for its 600kW Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU), meeting over 100 rigorous evaluation criteria for AI data center standardization.

The certification positions LG as an official NVIDIA partner for AI data center infrastructure, serving as a trust signal that helps minimize procurement risks for global data center operators.

LG Electronics offers a comprehensive Chip-to-Chiller portfolio for AI data centers, spanning from chillers, Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) and cold plates.

SEOUL, July 27, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) has secured official NVIDIA certification for its 600kW Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU). This milestone validates the reliability and efficiency of LG’s liquid cooling solutions and thermal management technology with NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure standards, supporting the company’s continued expansion in the AI data center cooling market.

Reliable Partner for Global Hyperscalers

As one of the select few companies globally to pass NVIDIA’s technical verification process, LG successfully validated its 600kW CDU against more than 100 technical evaluation criteria. These metrics are designed to standardize cooling performance, reliability and failover capabilities for high-density AI data centers.

The certification marks a strategic milestone for LG, strengthening the company’s position as an officially verified NVIDIA partner for AI data center infrastructure. For global hyperscalers and data center operators, this designation provides greater confidence in supplier selection by reducing procurement risks and accelerating qualification for large-scale AI infrastructure deployments.

Chip-To-Chiller Cooling Solution Provider

LG’s NVIDIA-certified 600kW CDU is engineered to manage the thermal demands of high-heat AI GPUs. By implementing a Direct-to-Chip (DTC) liquid cooling solution that delivers coolant directly to heat-generating components such as GPUs and CPUs, the unit creates a highly efficient “hybrid cooling” system that operates in synergy with existing air-cooling infrastructure.

The unit is designed to achieve a temperature control precision of ±0.25 degrees Celsius*, helping enhance system thermal stability and support reliable AI server operation. It also integrates virtual sensor technology for real-time monitoring and leak detection capabilities. Paired with LG’s Data Center Cooling Control Manager (DCCM), the solution enables predictive control and centralized monitoring, while supporting seamless integration with data center management systems through standard communication protocols.

To ensure comprehensive reliability, LG evaluates these solutions at its dedicated Chip-to-Chiller validation site in Pyeongtaek. Here, the company tests system-wide transient responses, temperature changes and low-load stability across the entire cooling chain—from the AI chip load and cold plates to the CDU and chiller. By meeting NVIDIA’s strict failover requirements, the CDU is engineered to maintain operational stability even under highly demanding conditions.

LG aims to further solidify its position as a trusted AI data center infrastructure partner with a comprehensive “Chip-to-Chiller” portfolio, offering end-to-end thermal management solutions from the chip level to the cooling plant. The company’s end-to-end offering includes chillers that produce chilled water, CDUs that distribute coolant and cold plates that deliver cooling directly to AI chips—the core components of liquid cooling systems for AI data centers.

Expanding AI Infrastructure Capabilities

This certification serves as the starting point for LG’s broader AI infrastructure business expansion. Moving forward, LG plans to sequentially secure NVIDIA certifications for entire large-capacity CDU lineups, including its 1MW, 2.5MW and 4MW models.

Backed by 60 years of engineering expertise in the HVAC sector, LG’s CDUs are designed for high-density AI data center environments, offering precise temperature control, advanced control capabilities and high reliability. The company also strengthens its competitiveness by producing key components in-house, including inverter systems and magnetic bearing compressors—core technologies widely applied across its chiller portfolio.

LG has recently secured major global data center cooling projects, including hyperscaler facilities in North America and the Sinar Mas data center, SM+ Data Center’s flagship AI-ready facility in Jakarta, Indonesia. By leveraging its core technological capabilities, LG aims to expand global orders and strategic partnerships in the next-generation AI data center market.

“As AI data centers continue to scale, the need for highly reliable liquid cooling solutions has never been greater,” said James Lee, president of the LG ES Company. “Leveraging our advanced cooling technologies together with the LG Group’s integrated infrastructure capabilities, we are expanding our AI infrastructure business with end-to-end solutions that help enable Physical AI, where AI creates value in real-world environments.”

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* Performance results, including temperature control precision and component lifespan, may vary depending on actual operating environments, server loads and conditions.