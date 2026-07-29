LG Electronics Launches Mid Static Ducted Unit, Delivering “Comfort Anywhere”

News Summary

LG Electronics is launching its new mid static ducted unit, an HVAC solution designed for residential and light commercial use.

The unit’s compact design and flexible air intake options allow for versatile installation, with key technologies, including the hybrid sirocco fan, AMS and an Auto ESP Control, delivering quiet, powerful and consistent airflow at up to 150 Pa of external static pressure.

A built-in DC drain pump, corrugated fin heat exchanger structure, BLDC motor and Safe Plus Insulation improve hygiene and durability for stable long-term performance.

The new model will be available starting in August 2026 across key markets in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe.

SEOUL, July 29, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) is introducing its mid static ducted unit, designed to deliver powerful, quiet climate control for residential and light commercial applications where ceiling space is limited. The new unit expands LG’s HVAC portfolio with an efficient ducted solution that balances space-saving design and installation flexibility, reflecting LG’s “Comfort Anywhere” approach to delivering consistent comfort across diverse spaces.

Compact Design With Flexible Installation

The new mid static ducted unit combines a compact height of 245 millimeters and a depth of 692 millimeters with a capacity range of 5 to 54 kilobtus per hour, allowing installation in narrow ceiling spaces and accommodating a wide variety of room sizes and uses. Rear and bottom air intake options also provide greater placement flexibility, while side and bottom service access simplifies maintenance in constrained spaces. To further reduce setup complexity, LG’s Auto External Static Pressure (ESP) control maintains consistent airflow by automatically adjusting fan speed based on duct length and layout. The model also provides powerful, stable airflow at up to 150 Pa of ESP,1 helping maintain consistent comfort in long or complex duct systems.

Strong Yet Quiet Performance

The unit’s hybrid sirocco fan features a hybrid structure that brings together the benefits of sirocco and turbo fan designs to deliver high airflow and strong static pressure while minimizing noise. As a result, the unit operates at a minimum noise level of approximately 20.5 A-weighted decibels, creating a quieter indoor environment than a typical library.2 Dual Band Acoustic Meta Structure (AMS) technology enhances quiet performance.3

Enhanced Durability and Hygiene With Reliable Components

The unit’s high-efficiency BLDC motor promotes durability through high-viscosity lubrication that reduces wear and a double coating shaft that protects against corrosion. Its built-in DC drain pump features a low-heat design for stable, long-term performance and a drainage lift of up to 900 millimeters. For improved hygiene, a corrugated fin heat exchanger structure improves drainage, while Safe Plus Insulation adds antimicrobial protection along the airflow path to help prevent mold growth and support cleaner air.

Smart Control and Intelligent Temperature Management

The new model offers smart control through the LG ThinQ™ app, enabling users to remotely manage power, temperature, operation modes and scheduling via mobile devices. It also includes a dual temperature sensing system with sensors in both the indoor unit and remote controller that analyze temperature differences within a space. The system then automatically selects the optimal control point to help maintain balanced indoor conditions.

“The new mid static ducted unit brings together compact design, high performance, durability and smart control technologies to bring “Comfort Anywhere” across residential and light commercial spaces,” said James Lee, president of the LG ES Company. “We will continue to build on our extensive expertise as we expand our HVAC solutions to meet diverse building needs and deliver practical value to customers.”

The mid static ducted unit will be available starting in August 2026 in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe.

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1 ESP range may vary by capacity.

2 The approximately 20.5 A-weighted decibels noise level is based on measurements from the 9 kilobtus per hour model under Cooling mode. According to the Hearing Health Foundation, typical library noise levels are approximately 40 A-weighted decibels.

3 Based on internal test results from the M30A model under Fan mode at a low airflow rate.