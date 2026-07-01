LG Electronics Boosts Global Installation and Service Capabilities With HVAC Academy Expansion

News Summary

LG Electronics is expanding its HVAC Academy network to reinforce its installation and service capabilities in line with its Global South strategy.

LG HVAC Academy provides comprehensive training on the installation, maintenance, system design and servicing of diverse LG HVAC products, helping improve local technical expertise and service quality.

LG operates approximately 70 HVAC Academies in over 40 countries, with regional hub academies developing standardized educational content and training instructors for neighboring countries.

SEOUL, July 2, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) is expanding its Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Academy network to strengthen the installation and service capabilities of its global HVAC business. The company has opened new facilities and relocated existing ones within key markets in Asia, Europe, Latin America (LATAM) and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), helping to develop HVAC expertise at the local level and support consistent service delivery across countries as part of its Global South strategy.

In Asia, LG opened a new HVAC Academy in Taichung, Taiwan, in June. The facility includes product exhibition areas, classrooms and practical training spaces, allowing customers and partners to directly experience a range of LG HVAC solutions and receive related technical training. Recently, LG also reopened its relocated Singapore HVAC Academy with an official ceremony attended by regional representatives. The new facility features a variety of LG HVAC technologies for display and training purposes, including advanced data center cooling solutions such as the LG Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs).

In Europe, LG operates HVAC Academies in multiple countries, including a newly opened HVAC Academy in Poland this year. LG’s European HVAC Academies provide local HVAC professionals with training on the latest LG air conditioning and heating solutions, including hands-on modules on installation, as well as insights into key industry trends.

LG has also been actively expanding its HVAC Academy network across LATAM and MEA this year. LG opened an HVAC Academy at the Universidad de Santiago de Chile (USACH) in Santiago, Chile. Developed in collaboration with the university, the academy offers comprehensive training for future HVAC professionals and provides ongoing training programs for certified technicians.

In March, the company opened a new academy in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. The facility features an integrated showroom where visitors can experience LG’s principal B2B and B2C HVAC products, a technical training classroom, an applied learning area for Air Handling Unit (AHU)-based piping and control system training and a practice space for using engineering tools.

LG operates approximately 70 HVAC Academies in over 40 countries, including Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America and Africa. Regional hub HVAC Academies are responsible for developing localized training content and training instructors from neighboring countries, while all academies provide essential training for local customers and distributors. Through this differentiated network structure, LG is improving customer access to training while supporting the development of in-market HVAC professionals and bolstering the company’s own technical capabilities.

“Strong installation and service capabilities are essential for delivering reliable HVAC solutions and long-term customer value,” said James Lee, president of the LG ES Company. “We will continue to expand our global network of HVAC Academies to strengthen local technical expertise, support workforce development and build the service infrastructure needed for the continued growth of the LG HVAC business.”

# # #