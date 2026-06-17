LG Electronics Strengthens European Heat Pump Position With Diverse Portfolio

News Summary

LG Electronics is strengthening its presence in Europe’s residential heat pump market with a broad portfolio of high-efficiency heat pump solutions.

The company’s diverse product lineup includes Therma V R290 Monobloc, Multi V i, Multi V S and various indoor units.

As demand for energy-efficient heat pump solutions using low-GWP refrigerants rises across Europe, LG is offering solutions tailored to local residential needs, with recent supply achievements demonstrating its product competitiveness.

SEOUL, June 17, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) is strengthening its position in Europe’s residential heat pump market with a diverse portfolio of high-efficiency heat pump solutions. As demand for energy-efficient heat pump solutions using low-GWP refrigerants continues to grow across Europe, LG is enhancing its market responsiveness by offering a broad product lineup tailored to local residential environments.

High-Efficiency Heat Pump Portfolio for Europe

LG is addressing demand in Europe’s residential heat pump market with a broad portfolio spanning air-to-water heat pumps, Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) solutions and integrated hot water systems. Among its key offerings is the Therma V R290 Monobloc, an air-source heat pump outdoor unit that uses R290 refrigerant with a very low Global Warming Potential (GWP).1 It is designed to deliver reliable heating in outdoor temperatures as low as minus 28 degrees Celsius and can supply domestic hot water of up to 75 degrees Celsius.2 With a monobloc design, the system connects indoor and outdoor units through water piping only, enabling easier installation and reducing the need for refrigerant piping indoors.

LG also provides Multi V i and Multi V S as part of its VRF lineup. Multi V i combines low-GWP R32 refrigerant with a high-efficiency inverter compressor and advanced smart control to support efficient operation. It also includes safety functions, such as sensors that activate automated protection responses when a refrigerant leak is detected, helping maintain operational continuity and on-site safety. Multi V S is a compact VRF solution that offers flexible system integration, energy management capabilities, smart individual controllers and a user-friendly interface, making it ideal for buildings with varied usage needs. Combined with indoor units, it’s an all-in-one system that integrates a hot water tank and key water piping components into a compact indoor unit. Designed to reduce installation time while improving space efficiency, the system is well suited to European residential environments.

Furthermore, LG recently introduced new indoor units for air-to-water heat pump systems, the Combi Unit, Hydro Unit and Control Unit,3 which received a 2026 iF Design Award and a 2026 Red Dot Design Award in recognition of their unified design and user convenience.

Tailored Solutions for Major Residential Projects in Spain and Serbia

Based on its product competitiveness, LG continues to secure major residential project wins across Europe. In Spain, LG supplied Multi V i and indoor units for approximately 1,000 residential units at Calle Fuerzas Armadas, a build-to-rent residential development project. From the project’s early stages, the company worked with local partners to review design, certification and installation requirements, offering support aligned with European environmental regulations and site-specific installation conditions.

LG also supplied a tailored solution to King’s Circle Residences in Belgrade, Serbia. After multiple technical discussions, LG provided each residential unit with a system combining Multi V S and indoor units which produce chilled and hot water. The integrated configuration allows unit-by-unit energy monitoring and brings cooling, heating and domestic hot water supply into one system to enhance operational efficiency and energy management. LG supplied Multi V i, Multi V S and residential air conditioners to The One residences in Belgrade, Serbia, working with design stakeholders to propose a heating and cooling system suited to the building’s structure and installation conditions. Simulation-based technical reviews were also conducted to verify operational stability and installation suitability.

“As Europe’s residential heat pump market continues to evolve, demand is growing for solutions that are energy efficient, environmentally responsible and easy to install,” said James Lee, president of LG ES Company. “We will continue to strengthen our competitiveness through a diverse heat pump portfolio and engineering capabilities tailored to real site needs.”

# # #

1 GWP is 0.02 for R290 refrigerant based on regulation EU-2024/573(IPCC 6th).

2 Operational temperature range may vary depending on installation conditions.

3 The Combi Unit supports space heating, cooling and hot water supply while the Hydro Unit helps make installation easier with its front-access design and bracket-type mounting system. The Control Unit has built-in heater control logic that reduces the need for separate accessory components.