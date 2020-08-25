LG WASHTOWER SETS NEW EXPECTATION FOR PERFORMANCE AND CONVENIENCE

SEOUL, Aug. 25, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG) is introducing its newest laundry solution “virtually” at IFA 2020 to an audience that is eager for a higher level of convenience when it comes to housework. A washing machine and dryer combined in a single unit with LG’s latest technologies and smart features, LG WashTowerTM offers total clothing care and ultimate user convenience. This innovative new home appliance will be available worldwide this year, with availability starting next month in North America.

Unlike competing stacked washers and dryers, LG’s WashTower is designed from the ground up as a “one body” solution. At the beginning of the wash cycle, the integrated unit indicates how long it will take to complete both washing and drying. The washer also shares information with the dryer, which automatically sets the optimal course and preheats the drum, contributing to better results and shorter overall laundry times.1

For the unique design of WashTower, LG designers went to great lengths to ensure maximum ease-of-use. Unlike a stackable washer and dryer where each appliance has its own control panel, the WashTower boasts the convenience of a single, intuitive interface. Located between the washer and dryer for easy access, the all-in-one Center Control makes it simple to manage every aspect of LG’s complete laundry solution.

With the height of LG WashTower approximately 87 millimeters lower than the average combined height of stackable units, loading and unloading the top-mounted dryer is measurably easier. And WashTower doesn’t scrimp on capacity, with a maximum load of 17 kilograms for the washer and 16 kilograms for the dryer.

Incorporating LG’s most-advanced laundry and smart technologies, LG WashTower provides customers with both outstanding performance and ease-of-use. Thanks to TurboWash™ 360° and Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive™ (AI DD™), the washer feature guarantees fast, gentle and cleaner clothes, detecting the weight and softness of clothing to calculate the best setting for every load. Its advanced AI reduces cycle times and energy usage without sacrificing effectiveness while the dryer utilizes LG’s steam technology to deliver maximum hygiene, eliminating 99.99 percent of common bacteria.2

“Through groundbreaking products like TWINWash, and now the WashTower, LG continues to demonstrate its commitment to enhancing user convenience and space efficiency in the home,” said Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “This complete solution is the result of our continuous efforts to streamline household chores to give consumers more freedom for a better life.”

At this year’s IFA, LG will present a virtual exhibition throughout the month of September featuring all its latest innovations, such as LG WashTower in the Clothing Care Zone. An augmented reality option will help visitors envision LG products in their own homes. Visit http://Exhibition.LG.com .

