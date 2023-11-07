2023 LG SMART Monitors Don’t Require PC Connection

SEOUL, Nov. 8, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling its latest LG SMART Monitor lineup (models 32SR50F and 27SR50F). The versatile, new 31.5- and 27-inch monitors don’t require any PC connection at all, and are ideal for productivity. Along with advanced IPS displays that deliver true-to-life colors and strong contrast, LG SMART Monitors feature LG’s webOS 23 platform, which provides more convenience for working remotely as well as streaming favorite shows, sports and music.

Great for entertainment and getting work done, LG SMART Monitors boast high-performance IPS displays and HDR 10 support. The vibrant, accurate images produced by the new monitors help bring content to life and also enhance the user’s experience when participating in conference calls, working on documents or researching on the Internet. With its 3-sided virtually borderless design, the 27-inch model presents a sleek, minimalist look that can elevate one’s space and boost the sense of immersion.

Equipped with webOS 23, the latest LG SMART Monitors offer outstanding convenience. The 32SR50F and 27SR50F provide easy access to streaming apps1 which offer tailored recommendations for movies, series and music from the Home Board screen, and personalized sports profiles2 – complete with customizable sports service cards – that make it simple for users to keep up with the sports they love. LG SMART Monitors store the user’s favorite leagues and teams, notify them of upcoming games and provide up-to-date schedules and key statistics. Also included is the LG Mood Music function, which serves as a personal DJ; curating playlists based on the user’s musical preferences.3

Handy solutions for those working from home, the monitors come with built-in LG Home Office software that supports various productivity programs4 including Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar. LG SMART Monitors help further enhance workflow and remove the need to connect directly to a PC by allowing users to easily share content from their smart devices via AirPlay 2 and Miracast. The new monitors can even function as smart home hubs, with support for LG’s ThinQ Home Hub making it possible for users to monitor and manage their home appliances. Through the ThinQ app, the 32SR50F and 27SR50F are able to connect with various IoT-compatible household appliances, such as refrigerators and washing machines.

“The LG SMART Monitor series is designed with a focus on meeting the personal preferences and unique demands of various kinds of users,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “Moving forward, LG plans to introduce new SMART Monitors that will be able to accommodate an even broader range of lifestyle needs.”

The new LG SMART Monitors are scheduled to be released in key markets in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and South America, with availability starting in the U.S. this November. 5

Key Specifications:

LG SMART Monitor (32SR50F) LG SMART Monitor (27SR50F) Size / Resolution Screen Size 31.5-inch 27-inch Resolution FHD (1,920 x 1,080) FHD (1,920 x 1,080) Graphic Panel IPS IPS Color Gamut (Typ.) sRGB 99% NTSC 72% HDR HDR 10 HDR10 Refresh Rate / Response Time 60Hz / 8ms 60Hz / 14ms Interface USB Type-C™ – – HDMI O (x2) O (x2) USB 2.0 O (x2) O (x2) Wi-Fi O O Bluetooth O O Speaker 5W (x2) 5W (x2) Smart Feature / Service

OS webOS 23 webOS 23 Microsoft Office O O Voice Assistant LG ThinQ, Alexa LG ThinQ, Alexa Mobile Casting / Mirroring AirPlay 2 / ScreenShare AirPlay 2 / ScreenShare Accessory HDMI / White Remote

Control HDMI / White Remote

Control

# # #