Introducing Active Noise Cancellation to LG Tone Free Lineup With Uvnano Case

SEOUL, Oct. 26, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG) is expanding its LG TONE Free lineup with the introduction of its most advanced true wireless earbuds yet. LG HBS-FN7 offers all the benefits of its LG HBS-FN6 sibling – intuitive user experience, incredibly comfortable in-ear fit and noise isolation performance, Meridian-tuned premium sound, hygienic UVnano charging case – and adds Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to provide even greater listening pleasure and enhanced personal audio experience.

LG TONE Free FN7 builds on the already great passive noise isolation of LG TONE Free FN6 by neutralizing external sounds using three microphones in each earbud that monitor soundwaves coming from all directions. Adjustable ear gels with patented twist-fit Vortex Ribs design deliver a tighter in-ear seal to minimize outside noise seepage. With ANC activated, environmental noises are now almost completely neutralized, making every note and voice sound clearer, more natural, without losing the details from turning up the volume to maximum. Whether you’re in an airplane, at an outdoor café or on a noisy street, everything sounds as though you’re in the quiet comfort of your personal space.

Like all LG TONE Free earbuds, the HBS-FN7 features technology from Meridian Audio, the renowned British audio technology company and LG’s trusted partner in delivering superior sound. Powered by Digital Signal Processing, a technology that Meridian has been perfecting for over 25 years, the LG TONE Free FN7 can recreate a realistic soundstage that simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers while also delivering vocals with pristine clarity, completely immersing the listener. Accessible through the LG TONE Free app available for both Android and iOS devices, Meridian’s EQ sound settings provide an elevated listening experience via four customized presets: Natural for a clean, balanced sound, Immersive for a more three-dimensional performance, Bass Boost for extra power and depth and Treble Boost to bring greater clarity to vocals. The LG TONE Free FN7 also delivers fuller, richer bass with high quality silicone-infused drivers, dome featuring a stronger metal layer and denser texture dampers for better resolution of mid-high frequencies.

The HBS-FN7 also includes LG’s innovative UVnano charging case, first introduced with LG TONE Free FN6. Using ultraviolet light, the case helps to keep the wearer’s ears cleaner by eliminating 99.9 percent of E. coli and S. aureus bacteria on the earbuds’ inner mesh.* New for LG TONE Free FN7, LED lighting on the top of the case makes it easy to monitor charging level and UVnano status.

“LG has always striven to deliver more options to consumers and with our newest TONE Free earbuds we are expanding our lineup to audiophiles who desire the very best that audio technology has to offer,” said Park Hyung-woo, head of LG Home Entertainment Company’s audio and video division.

Launching today in South Korea, the LG TONE Free FN7 will also be available in key markets of North America, Europe and Asia starting in the fourth quarter.

Key Specifications:

Earbud Size: 16.2 x 32.7 x 26.8 mm

Charging Case Size: 54.5 x 54.5 x 27.6 mm

Battery Capacity

– Earbuds: 55mAh x 2

– Case: 390mAh

Battery Life

– Play: 7 hours (ANC off), 5 hours (ANC on)

– Earbuds + Case: 21 hours (ANC off), 15 hours (ANC on)

– Play: 7 hours (ANC off), 5 hours (ANC on) – Earbuds + Case: 21 hours (ANC off), 15 hours (ANC on) Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1 (Single Device Connection)

Speaker: 2 Layered Dynamic

Microphones: 2 Outer, 1 Inner

Compatibility: Android / iOS

Bluetooth Audio Codec: SBC / AAC

Colors: Stylish Black / Modern White

# # #

*2019 tests conducted by TÜV SÜD and Underwriters Laboratories (UL).

Disclaimer: Not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device. Device or any of its parts not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions.