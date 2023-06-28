LG Smart Cam Pairs With LG TVs to Deliver a Smarter, More Interactive Experience

SEOUL, June 28, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) announces the global rollout of its new Smart Cam (model VC23GA). A Full HD (FHD) video camera with built-in dual microphones and multi-view function, the Smart Cam seamlessly integrates with LG’s webOS-powered smart TVs* to provide enhanced user interaction with a host of premium apps and services. The pairing offers convenient video calling and conferencing, an elevated home fitness experience and much more to cater to the diverse needs of customers as they enjoy various services offered by LG Smart TVs.

Compatible with many of the services available on LG TV’s webOS platform, LG Smart Cam opens up a range of diverse and compelling interactive experiences. For example, users can now conveniently connect with co-workers, clients, family or friends via RemoteMeeting, an innovative web-based video conferencing service that also works across PCs, laptops and smartphones. The FHD resolution (1,920 x 1,080) Smart Cam provides smooth, crisp video that looks remarkably clear and lifelike when displayed on LG’s large screen TVs, which are known for their excellent picture quality. Setting up the RemoteMeeting app on LG TV is fast and simple and conveniently eliminates the need for a laptop or PC connection. Moreover, the Smart Cam’s built-in mics mean no extra peripherals are required.

Those who enjoy fitness and wellbeing apps will love the benefits of pairing LG Smart Cam with an LG TV. Exercite, a home fitness app that utilizes advanced AI motion- and exercise-recognition algorithms, accurately tracks the user’s body throughout each movement with the Smart Cam to provide real-time feedback on exercise technique – helping users optimize their performance. FlexIt, a platform boasting camera-assisted live one-on-one sessions with top fitness and wellness professionals, takes full advantage of the Smart Cam-LG TV integration. The powerful combo enhances the customized user experience offered by FlexIt, which delivers tailored programs and motivational tips and tricks to support users to achieve their fitness and wellbeing goals and maintain a healthier lifestyle.

Additionally, the duo of Smart Cam and LG TV enables new entertainment options including the new selfie app, Fun Mirror and the popular dance tutorial app, 1M HomeDance. Fun Mirror brings users a wide array of filters, fun photo effects and editing options to choose from, while Home Dance by 1M, a collaboration between LG and South Korea’s iconic 1 MILLION Dance Studio, one of K-Pop’s most popular choreography teams, provides a variety of tutorials and dance clips to help users hone their dancing skills. With Smart Cam connected, users can perform alongside the instructor in Camera Mode and learn the choreography of their favorite routines more efficiently.

LG Smart Cam’s integrated cover effectively blocks the camera lens when not in use to safeguard users from potential security breaches.

Stylish as well as functional, LG Smart Cam has a slim design that fits perfectly with the modern aesthetic of compatible LG Smart TVs launched since 2022, including its lifestyle TV lineup. Attaching firmly with its magnetic connectors, LG’s camera discreetly blends in with the TV to give the appearance of a single device. And thanks to its built-in dual microphone, the new camera ensures crystal-clear voice quality.

LG is committed to elevating users’ everyday lives with innovations that deliver exceptional value and differentiated user experiences. The flawless integration of the Smart Cam and LG TV enhances convenience, interactivity and entertainment opportunities for LG TV owners. LG Smart Cam is currently available from LG’s online stores in Korea and the U.S., and is scheduled to roll out in other major markets worldwide.

* LG Smart TV models running webOS 23 and webOS 22.