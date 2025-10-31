1) All home appliances can enjoy UP TO 11% OFF*

*Offer until 12th November, 2025

2) Purchase selected home appliance get the FREE GIFT - LG PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier* x 1 piece (Valued$2,590)



Selected items included :

Objet Collection | 13KG 1400rpm WashTower™ FWT1310GB

Objet Collection | 14 KG 1400rpm WashTower™ WT1410NHB

647L Side By Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor S654MEEMFX

442L Side By Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor F554GBBV3B

442L Side By Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor F554GBMB7B

349L InstaView™ Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M344GBEVKC

LG Styler Mirror Black (Built-in HandySteamer™) SC5GMR80H

*Offer until 16th November, 2025

*Please add the free gift on 'Add-On-Bundle' section and discount will be applied automatically

3) Special Bundle Price*

LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X Wireless Vacuum Cleaner (Calming Green) + LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster (Pet Version) A9X-STEAMZ7

SPECIAL PRICE : $8,988







LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum Cleaner - A9KMAXPLUS (Iron Grey) + LG PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier (Pet Version) A9KMAXPLUSZ

SPECIAL PRICE : $4,288





LG CordZero™ A9 Air + LG PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier A9LSLIMZ7

SPECIAL PRICE : $3,188

*Bundle special price cannot use with other offer