11.11 Home Appliance Offer

01/11/2025 - 16/11/2025

From 1 to 16 November, home appliance can enjoy different special offer :

1)  All home appliances can enjoy UP TO 11% OFF*
 
*Offer until 12th November, 2025
 
2) Purchase selected home appliance get the FREE GIFT - LG PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier* x 1 piece (Valued$2,590)

Selected items included :
  • Objet Collection | 13KG 1400rpm WashTower™ FWT1310GB 
  • Objet Collection | 14 KG 1400rpm WashTower™ WT1410NHB 
  • 647L Side By Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor S654MEEMFX 
  • 442L Side By Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor  F554GBBV3B 
  • 442L Side By Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor F554GBMB7B
  • 349L InstaView™ Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M344GBEVKC
  • LG Styler Mirror Black (Built-in HandySteamer™) SC5GMR80H

*Offer until 16th November, 2025

*Please add the free gift on 'Add-On-Bundle' section and discount will be applied automatically

 

3)  Special Bundle Price*

  • LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X Wireless Vacuum Cleaner (Calming Green) + LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster (Pet Version) A9X-STEAMZ7
    SPECIAL PRICE : $8,988


  • LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum Cleaner - A9KMAXPLUS (Iron Grey) + LG PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier (Pet Version) A9KMAXPLUSZ
    SPECIAL PRICE : $4,288

  • LG CordZero™ A9 Air + LG PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier A9LSLIMZ7
    SPECIAL PRICE : $3,188

*Bundle special price cannot use with other offer

