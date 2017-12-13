LG launches the V30plus

LG LAUNCHES THE V30+ WITH OLED DISPLAY& PREMIUM CINEMATOGRAPHY FEATURES

Features OLED FullVisionTM display,F1.6 aperture glass Crystal Clear Lens, Cine Video mode along with other great features

New Delhi, 13th December 2017 - LG Electronics India today announced the launch of LG V30+, its new addition to the V series. The V30+flaunts many industry-first innovations such as the F1.6 aperture camera lens, glass Crystal Clear Lens, OLED FullVision display, Cine Video mode for producing movie-quality videos, premium sound with advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC, Voice Recognition and Wireless Charging. Built on the strengths of the V series phones, LG LG V30+, is a perfect device for tech fanatics, as it offers optimal multimedia features.

Mr. Kim Ki Wan – Managing Director, LG Electronics India said, “We are extremely happy to announce the launch of yet another flagship smart phone from the house of LG. We received a great response for previously launched smart phone in the V series and we are confident that LG V30+, will also receive the same love from our consumers. The LG V30+, is an amalgamation of some great features that will lure all tech lovers, it’s a great blend of many industry-first offerings.”

Mr. Amit Gujral- Head Marketing , LG Electronics India said, “The LG V30+, smart phone is a proud offering from LG that truly captures the brand’s vision of performance excellence. It comes loaded with features that will set it apart from the rest. Nowadays, consumers are looking for smart phones that are a great package and can be utilized for a plethora of multimedia options. This phone is all set to offer them the best solutions to all such needs. Our endeavor is to deliver the best to our consumers and LG V30+ is the validation of the same.”

Some of the key features include:

OLED FullVision Display in Compact Body

The LG LG V30+, builds on the strengths of the OLED FullVision display in a body that is compact, slim and light. The QHD+ (2880 x 1440) OLED FullVision display offers faster response time with minimal afterimages when viewing an action-packed movie or playing a game with quick movements. With a large 6-inch 18:9 OLED FullVision display, the LG V30+, is 8mm shorter and 3mm narrower than its predecessor, resulting in a firmer, more confident grip. With a thickness of only 7.3mm and tipping the scale at 158g, the V30+ is the lightest among smart phones in the 6-inch and over category. The tempered glass that covers both the front and back is curved all the way around the edge, resulting in a sleek, integrated look and feel.

Dual Camera Module with Optimal Image Stabilization

The advanced dual camera module featuring a 16MP standard angle camera and a 13MP wide angle camera results in the near flat rear profile of the LG V30+, . For the smoothest and sharpest images, the main standard angle camera is supported by Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and Hybrid Auto Focus that combines both Laser Detection Auto Focus and Phase Detection Auto Focus.

Photo capturing is even more advanced with the new LG V30+, . The camera’s Manual Mode takes on a whole new level of capability with Graphy. With Graphy, any shutterbug can produce quality photos simply by choosing the image and pressing the shutter. Available in Manual Mode, users can select professional images from the Graphy website or mobile app and apply the same presets such as white balance, shutter speed, aperture and ISO to photos taken with the LG V30+, .

Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 835 Mobile Platform to support Daydream

The LG V30+, takes full advantage of this rapid response time and the exceptional graphics delivered by the robust Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 835 Mobile Platform to support Daydream, Google’s platform for high quality, mobile VR. With Daydream, users can explore new worlds, enjoy personal VR cinema and play games that put them in the center of the action.

Videos with F1.6 Crystal Clear Lens and Cine Video

The LG V30+ features powerful video capabilities that make it a leader in the era of smart phone videography. The main camera on the rear of the LG V30+, features an F1.6 aperture that lets in more light for brighter, more dynamic shots. Paired with the glass Crystal Clear Lens which delivers more accurate colors and clearer images than a plastic lens, the LG V30+, is the most capable image-capturing device in a smart phone. The second lens in the LG V30+, dual camera is an upgraded 13MP wide angle lens.LG’s new Cine Video mode allows anyone to produce movies like a pro, thanks to its powerful Cine Effect and Point Zoom features. Users can now take high-quality videos enhanced by the cinematic hues of various movie genres with only a smart phone. While typical cameras only allow one to zoom in on the center of the frame, Point Zoom allows users to zoom in on any subject smoothly using the zoom slider, regardless of its position in the frame, another industry first. And Cine Effect provides a palette of 15 presets to give videos a unique movie-like look, from romantic comedy, summer blockbuster, mystery, thriller and classic movie, among others.LG LG V30+, supports LG-Cine Log which allows for greater creative flexibility when capturing videos. With the ability to preserve a wide dynamic range and color gamut, LG-Cine Log videos files can save far more accurate image details. LG-Cine Log also allows for recording video using log gamma curve for maximum flexibility in producing the look the user wants during post-production.

Personalized Superior Sound Backed by Hi-FiQuad DAC

LG V30+, delivers an authentic and superior acoustic experience. Digital filters adjust the pre- and post-ringing of the impulse response of music with three filters which users can select. Four pre-programmed presets mix and match sound frequencies and decibel scales to produce the quality of audio found in professional earphones.

The V30+ is the first global smart phone to support MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) technology that allows for the streaming of high-resolution audio. MQA captures the sound of the original studio master and folds it into a small file to make high-resolution audio easy to stream. The LG V30+, ’s recording capability is upgraded as well, with a receiver that doubles as a microphone to capture a broader sound spectrum, from gentle chimes to thunderous drums.

Google Assistant and Voice Recognition equipped

The Google Assistant on the LG LG V30+, will feature unique capabilities specific to the phone. Saying “Ok Google, take a romantic Cine Video” will activate Cine Video preset to Romantic. Say “Ok Google, take a wide-angle selfie” to launch the camera app with the setting on the front-facing camera wide angel mode. The Google Assistant on the LG V30+, takes advantage of advanced signal processing enabling users to use the voice command, “Ok Google” even when loud music is being played.

Easy-to-access Second Screen for shortcuts to Quick Tools

The convenience of the Second Screen which was introduced in past V series smart phones has evolved into a new Always-on Display (AOD) feature and Floating Bar. When the display is off, the AOD replaces the Second Screen by providing shortcuts to Quick Tools and Music Player without having to turn on the display. The optional semi-transparent Floating Bar can be customized with up to five apps for easy access to the most used applications. When not needed, the Floating Bar can be dragged off to the side so it doesn’t take up any screen space.

Improved Security Features

Now with four different options, security on the LG V30+ is more advanced than ever. With Face Recognition, the LG V30+, can be unlocked instantaneously using the front facing camera and without pressing any buttons even when the phone’s display is off. Voice Recognition uses a combination of the user’s voice and user-defined keywords (optimally three to five syllables) to unlock the LG V30+, . The reliable Fingerprint Sensor resides on the rear of the phone for fast, accurate security and Knock Code allows tapping a pattern on the screen to unlock the LG V30+, .

Solid Durability and Safety

The LG V30+, combines solid durability with safety with a slim and light design. One of the design aspects in the V30+ that enhances durability and makes for tensile strength is an H-Beam structure, a construction technique found in modern buildings that integrate the edge with a metal frame. The phone also features Gorilla Glass 5on both the front and rear. The V30+ meets U.S. Department of Defense requirements for durability, having passed 14 categories of the MIL-STD 810G Transit Drop Test making it compliant for military operations.

LG applied a heat pipe and a cooling pad in the V30+ to dissipate heat quickly. The V30+ can be used in any situation without worry thanks to its IP68 water and dust resistance. The phone is perfectly sealed from dust and can be immersed in up to 1.5 meters of water for as long as 30 minutes without impacting the function. With Quick Charge 3.0, the V30+ charges from empty to 50 percent in around 30 minutes. The V30+ also offers wireless charging for the ultimate in convenience.

Customers of LG V30+ will receive INR 6500 worth of in-game purchases when downloading and installing the popular game Beat Fever by WRKSHP. The games take full advantage of the phone’s immersive OLED FullVision display and high-quality audio capability.

Key Specifications –

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 835 Mobile Platform Display 6.0-inch 18:9 QuadHD+ OLED FullVision Display (2880 x 1440 / 538ppi) Memory V30+: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM / 128GB UFS 2.0 ROM / MicroSD (up to 2TB) Camera -Rear Dual: 16MP Standard Angle (F1.6 / 71°) / 13MP Wide Angle (F1.9/ 120°) -Front: 5MP Wide Angle (F2.2 / 90°) Battery 3,300mAh Operating System Android 7.1.2 Nougat Size 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3mm Weight 158g Network LTE-A 4 Band CA Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible) Colors Aurora Black / Cloud Silver Others IP68 Water and Dust Resistant / MIL-STD 810G Compliant / Crystal Clear Lens / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / HDR10 / Daydream / Google Assistant / UX 6.0+ / Voice Recognition / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / Wireless Charging

LG V30+, is priced at 44,990/- and will be exclusively available at Amazon.

About LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, IT hardware and mobile communications space. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture Air Conditioners, LED TVs, washing machine, refrigerators and monitors.



