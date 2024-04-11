We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3 Star (1.5), DUAL Inverter Window AC, AI Convertible, 2023 Model
*10 Year Warranty Applicable only on Inverter Compressor.
Gas charging is included only when compressor is defective or inoperative else standard charges apply.
*Ocean Black Protection feature is available in Window AC on front side as shown in the above image.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*When in sleep mode.
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Color(Body)
White
-
Display
Digital LED
GENERAL
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
5000
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
1700
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
660x450x779
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
5000
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
46
-
Product Type
Window AC
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
230/50
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
-
Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
44
COOLING
-
4way
Yes (Manual)
-
Airflow direction control (Left & Right)
Yes
-
Airflow direction control (Up & Down)
Yes
-
4-in-1 Cooling
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Fan Mode
Yes
-
Low Noise
Yes
-
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Stabilizer Free Operation
Yes
-
Tropical Night Comport Sleep
Yes
COMPLIANCE
-
Country of Origin
INDIA
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD
-
Net Quantity
1
Buy Directly
RW-Q18WUXA
3 Star (1.5), DUAL Inverter Window AC, AI Convertible, 2023 Model