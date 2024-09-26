Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Congratulates the Lucky Winner of the LG Dream Home Package for Diwali 2024!

Sr. NoWINNER NAMEBRANCHActual Winner Date
1PARESHKUMAR PATELAHM13-09-2024
2Nagaling HooliHBL14-09-2024
3GURUPRASAD TNMAN15-09-2024
4HARCHARAN SINGHJAL16-09-2024
5ANANT KRISHNARAO NEWARENAG17-09-2024
6Sharmistha HalderCAL18-09-2024
7Jitendra SinghDEH19-09-2024
8Paratha mohanGUW20-09-2024
9BAMBAM SAHPAT21-09-2024
10Mahender KumarjatHYD22-09-2024
11BAMBAM SAHPAT23-09-2024
12Mahender KumarjatHYD24-09-2024
13Jaymala PhadnisIND25-09-2024
14ASIF PANJARAJ26-09-2024
15KAILASH DHAMALEPUN27-09-2024
16A appalarajuWAR28-09-2024
17Bherulal KaharJAI29-09-2024
18ANKIT GOELDEL30-09-2024
19BENNETBAN01-10-2024
20NIRANJAN PARAMANIKBHU02-10-2024

Copyright © 2009-2024 LG Electronics. All Rights Reserved

This is LG Electronics' official homepage. If you want to connect to LG Corp, or other LG affiliates, please click