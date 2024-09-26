Customers purchasing LG home appliances and home entertainment products during 13th Sep ~ 7th November will be eligible to participate in the Daily LG Home Lucky Draw. Participants will get the chance to win select LG products, including the LG Dream Home Package, which consists of a Side-by-Side Refrigerator, OLED TV, Residential Air Conditioner, Front Load Washing Machine, Microwave Oven, and Water Purifier.

This offer is valid across India, except the State of Tamil Nadu. By participating in these offers, customer agrees to all terms and conditions of these offers. LG may collect personal information from participants for administration purposes and will handle personal information in accordance with its privacy policy.

Customer/participants hereby consent to the processing of its personal data provided under the terms and conditions of such offers as the privacy policy. Freebies: Customers purchasing LG home appliances and home entertainment products will get assured gifts such as glass bowl kits, stainless steel bottles, mini refrigerator (GL-M051RSWB) & extended warranty on select products during the offer period. The total perceived value of such gifts is worth up to ₹51 Crores. Customer must check with the store manager for more details on such offers before making any purchase. Offer is only valid on the products purchased through retail channel and official website of LG (https://www.lg.com/in).

Participation/Registration Process. To participate in these offers, customer needs to register himself by sending a SMS < First Name Last Name GTM Code> to 7835073507. Once the registration is complete, a customer will receive a message for successful registration and a system generated unique customer registration code. One mobile number can be registered only once. For more than one purchases, customer can register more than once with a different mobile number. Lucky Draw winners will be contacted by LG. The Invoice date should be of same date as that of registration. Any invoice date later than that of registration will not be accepted and will be disqualified.

The winner decided by LG for these offers will be final and participants waive its right to challenge & dispute the process and winner declared hereby. By participating and registering for these offers, customer expressly gives his consent to LG to be contacted for marketing and promotional activities. Draw Details Draw Frequency: One winner will be selected daily. Prize Collection: Winners must collect their prizes from the location specified in the communication from LG, and present a valid government ID and original invoice of the purchase. Prize Redemption: Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash.

Terms for lucky draw Winners:- Tax Payment: Applicable taxes including but not limited to gift tax to be borne by the winner. Winner of the Daily LG Home Lucky Draw will get 15 days from the announcement of the draw result to pay the applicable taxes. LG reserves the right to disqualify/forfeit the winner if the applicable taxes is not paid within 15 days of the announcement of such winner. Winner will be required to share his/her email ID and PAN card with LG to avail the benefit of such offer/draw. Final Decision: LG’s decision regarding winners is final. Participants agree not to challenge or dispute the process.

Home Entertainment: Three years warranty, including one year standard warranty on home entertainment products Free LG OLED Circle membership with the purchase and installation of LG OLED TVs within the offer period. For terms, visit OLED Circle Terms & Conditions. https://www.lg.com/in/oled-circle-tandc

Up to 30% off on select LG Sound bar models. Free microphone with the purchase of select X-BOOM models. Home Appliances: Free stainless steel bottle with select water purifiers. Free Borosil glass lock kit with select side-by-side refrigerators free minibar (GL-M051RSWB) with select InstaView Side-by-Side refrigerators (GL-X257ABS3 & GL-X257AMC3). Applicable on in-store purchases only.

Free glass bowl kit with select microwave models Finance Offers: Up to 26% or max ₹26000 (whichever is lower) Cashback Offer is applicable only on select models only. Cashback will be posted to the consumer account after 90 days from end of offer period, unless instant cash back is active in the store. Cash back is at the sole discretion of Bank/Finance Company and is governed by the terms and conditions of Bank/ finance company. Cash Back on Credit and Debit card, EMI / Non EMI transactions depends on bank to bank on select category.

For purchase of product, payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards). Except SBI & AU Small Finance cards, a maximum of three transactions per card is allowed during offer period. Cash back should appear on charge slip for applicability. Customers buy down charges may vary up to 4% depending upon Bank to Bank and on tenure of EMI as opted by the customer. Processing/ convenience fee charged on the transactions may also vary from Bank to Bank. Customers are advised to check with respective bank/ finance companies for details.

Offer Valid on 6 months & above EMI tenure for AU S.F./ICICI/SCB/HDFC (In case offer is live with these bank cards). LGEIL expressly disclaims any and all liability in any manner whatsoever. Pay ₹1/- and bring home select LG products and rest in easy EMI’s (₹1/- to be adjusted in the Processing charges payable by the customer) and applicable on select credit/debit cards and Bajaj Finance. ₹888/- EMI is applicable on select models of Semi-Automatic Washing Machines having load capacity of 7 Kg and above & on select models of Water Purifier.

All finance offers require approval from finance companies or banks, based on their terms and conditions. LG has no influence on these decisions and is not responsible for cashback offers. The offers can be availed online on lg.com as well as in-stores unless otherwise specifically mentioned Liability: LG disclaims liability for any loss or damage related to the offer. The offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Disputes are subject to the jurisdiction of Delhi courts. These terms and conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of India for detailed terms and conditions, visit LG India or consult the store manager. LG’s decisions on the offer are final and binding.

LGEIL has a tie-up only with leading banks for cashback. LG’s decisions on offers are final and binding. No disputes will be entertained. LG may modify, withdraw, or extend offers without prior notice. All Product images are for illustration only. Kindly visit lg.com/in and refer the detailed terms & condition or visit the store manager for more details.