Disclosure Under Regulation 46 of SEBI (LODR Regulation)
|Sl. No.
|Particulars
|Links
|1
|Details of its business
|Click Here
|1.(i)
|Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association
|Click Here
|1.(ii)
|Brief profile of Board of Directors
|Click Here
|2
|Terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Directors
|Click Here
|3
|Composition of various committees of Board of Directors
|Click Here
|4
|Code of Conduct of Board of Directors and Senior Management Personnel
|Click Here
|5
|Whistle Blower policy
|Click Here
|6
|Criteria of making payments to Non-executive directors
|7
|Policy on Related Party Transactions
|Click Here
|8
|Policy for determining ‘Material’ subsidiaries
|Click Here
|9
|Details of familiarization programmes imparted to Independent Directors
|10
|Email address for grievance redressal and other relevant details
|Click Here
|11
|Contact information of the designated officials of the listed entity who are responsible for assisting and handling investor grievances
|Click Here
|12
|Financial information including:
|12.(i)
|Notice of meeting of the board of directors where financial results shall be discussed
|Click Here
|12.(ii)
|Financial results
|Click Here
|12.(iii)
|Annual Report
|Click Here
|13
|Shareholding pattern
|Click Here
|14
|Details of agreements entered into with the Media companies and/or their associates
|NA
|15.(i)
|Schedule of analysts or institutional investors meet
|Click Here
|15.(ii)
|Presentations prepared by the listed entity for analysts or institutional investors meet, post earnings or quarterly calls prior to beginning of such events.
|Click Here
|15.(iii)
|Audio recordings, video recordings, if any, and transcripts of post earnings or quarterly calls, by whatever name called, conducted physically or through digital means.
|Click Here
|16
|New name and the old name of the listed entity for a continuous period of one year, from the date of the last name change
|NA
|17
|Advertisements in Newspapers as per Regulation 47(1)
|Click Here
|18
|All credit ratings obtained by the entity for all its outstanding instruments
|Click Here
|19
|Audited Financial Statements of Subsidiaries Companies
|Click Here
|20
|Secretarial Compliance Report under Regulation 24A
|21
|Disclosure of the policy for determination of materiality of events or information
|Click Here
|22
|Disclosure of Contact Details of Key Managerial Personnel as required under sub-regulation (5) of Regulation 30
|Click Here
|23
|Disclosures under sub-regulation (8) of Regulation 30
|Click Here
|24
|Statement of Deviation (s) or Variation (s) as specified in Regulation 32.
|NA
|25
|Dividend Distribution Policy under Regulation 43A
|Click Here
|26
|Annual Return as provided under section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013
|Click Here
|27.(i)
|Employee Benefit Scheme Documents, excluding commercial secrets and such other information that would affect competitive position of the listed entity, framed in terms of the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021
|NA
|Confirmation that the above disclosures are in a separate section as specified in regulation 46(2)