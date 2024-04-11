We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6.5Kg Front Load Washing Machine, Inverter Direct Drive, White
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Allergen (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle.
*HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems Allergen is a type of corona Allergen and is not a test result of new corona Allergen 19 (Covid-19).
*Image is representative. Actual product may vary.
*The result is based on 20ea of towel (1ea-100g) condition. Depending on the clothes amount and fabric type, door lock may not be released. If water temperture is higher than 40°C, door lock is not released for safety.
**Release duration time is less than 3seconds.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
6.5
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 440
-
Steam
Yes
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
6.5
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 440
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
Plastic
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
OTHER INFORMATIONS
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Plot no. A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tal-Shirur Udyog Vihar, Pune (Maharashtra) PIN- 412220
PROGRAMS
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton+
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Sportswear
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Buy Directly
FHM1065SDW
6.5Kg Front Load Washing Machine, Inverter Direct Drive, White