What To Look For When Buying a Gaming Monitor in 2022?

The most basic thing to consider when buying a gaming monitor is the screen size. The most common sizes of gaming monitor are:

• 24 (60.96cm) or Lower : This screen size is ideal for 1080p monitors.

• 27 (68.58cm) : This screen size is ideal for 1440p monitors.

• 32 (81.28cm) : This screen size is ideal for 4K monitors.



These screen sizes are best with the screen resolutions mentioned. In order to yield the best results avoid pairing high resolution like 4K with small screen.





Finally after the above mentioned tips, you also have to consider the physical ergonomics of the monitor itself. This includes factors like the monitor size, the quality of the stand, and the degree of movement offered by the stand.





