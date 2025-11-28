Get Rid of the Plastic Tank & Choose a Stainless Steel Water Purifier Tank

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
When it comes to your family members, your baby or even your elderly parent, your definition of care changes completely. From what they eat to what they wear, everything suddenly demands more thought. But there’s one thing that most people still overlook–the quality of the water stored in their purifier tank.
You may already have a water purifier in your kitchen and assume that’s good enough. After all, isn’t that what water purifiers are for? But here’s a hard truth: just installing a purifier doesn’t guarantee your water is safe. Not if your purifier stores it in a plastic tank. And yes, plastic tanks can be a hidden risk.
When Safety Looks Clean but Isn’t
At first glance, clean water flowing from a purifier feels trustworthy. If the tank that stores it isn’t hygienic, all that purification can go to waste.
Plastic tanks, especially those that are not BPA-free or aren’t cleaned frequently, can gradually become a hub for bacteria and invisible contaminants. While adults may not feel the immediate effects, infants, toddlers, and even immuno-compromised people might feel them immediately.
Is Plastic Tank Storage Really That Bad?
Yes, and there is a reason for that. Plastic tanks, by design, aren’t ideal for long-term water storage. Over time, they develop micro-scratches on the surface, and those scratches can trap germs, bacteria, and even biofilms. Regular rinsing doesn’t always reach into these tiny grooves.
If that isn’t alarming enough, low-grade plastic can also release harmful chemicals like BPA (Bisphenol A) into the water, especially when exposed to sunlight or heat. BPA is a well-documented disruptor that affects hormone function in children and adults alike. You may think that your purifier brand uses food-grade plastic. Maybe it does. But plastic, even in its best form, isn’t immune to degradation. It stains and holds on to odour. And eventually, it holds on to risk.
But What About Bacteria? Let’s Talk About E. Coli
Among the many bacteria that could thrive inside a stagnant plastic tank, E. coli is one of the most serious. This bacterium enters water systems through contaminated sources and can multiply quickly in warm, closed environments, especially inside storage tanks not sterilised.
Now, imagine preparing formula milk for your baby with water that has invisible traces of E. coli. It doesn’t smell. It doesn’t taste off. But it can cause severe diarrhoea, vomiting, dehydration, and in extreme cases, kidney complications in children and elderly people.
Plastic tanks don’t just allow bacteria to exist — they create a surface where bacteria like E. coli can thrive. The porousness of old plastic, combined with inconsistent cleaning and lack of in-tank sterilisation, sets the stage for bacteria to grow unchecked.
So, What's The Alternative?
Switching to a stainless steel tank water purifier may seem like a minor detail, but it makes a massive difference to your home’s water safety.
Here’s why stainless steel should be non-negotiable if you’re buying a new purifier, especially for a home with toddlers or elderly members.
1. Non-Porous
Stainless steel is non-porous. It doesn’t develop scratches the way plastic does, and that makes it highly resistant to bacterial accumulation. Even if water sits inside the tank for a longer period, such as during power outages or travel, it remains safe and fresh. Bacteria like E. coli or Salmonella struggle to survive on such surfaces.
2. No Chemical Leaching
Unlike plastic, stainless steel doesn’t release toxins or chemicals into the water . There’s no BPA, no phthalates, and no microplastics to worry about. This is particularly important for infants, who have developing immune systems and are more vulnerable to even low-level chemical exposure.
3. Maintains Freshness Longer
Stainless steel doesn’t absorb odour or flavour. That means water stored in a stainless tank remains neutral and palatable even after hours of storage. Stainless steel helps maintain the water’s original purity without altering its taste or quality.
4. Easy to Clean & Maintain
Thanks to its smooth, corrosion-resistant surface, stainless steel is easy to clean and doesn’t allow algae, grime, or residue build up. It also handles hot water or chemical sterilisation better, meaning it can be deep-cleaned without damage.
5. Long-Term Durability
Durability is another practical edge. Stainless steel doesn’t crack, warp, or degrade like plastic does over time. It resists external damage and internal corrosion, even in hard water zones. This means fewer replacements, fewer hygiene concerns, and a better return on your investment in the long run.
6. Safer for Babies, Elderly, and Immunocompromised Individuals
Infants and elderly individuals are not just m ore sensitive — they’re also less able to fight off minor contaminants that wouldn’t affect a healthy adult. Stainless steel tanks reduce this risk by maintaining a safer water environment with minimal bacterial exposure. For parents making formula or for families mixing medication with water, this added safety layer becomes essential.
Why Are LG Water Purifiers A Smarter Choice?
If you’re ready to move away from plastic tanks and are actively looking for a trustworthy water purifier for your family, it’s worth knowing that LG water purifiers come with 304-grade 8-litre stainless steel storage tanks as a standard, not a luxury.
LG's Stainless Steel water storage tanks have 94.4% less E.Coli growth in 24 hours as compared to plastic tanks.
This means from the moment water is filtered, it’s stored in a bacteria-resistant, non-leaching environment — a big step up from typical plastic tank purifiers. But that’s just one part of the story.
LG water purifier models go further in ensuring clean, fresh, and consistently safe drinking water with technologies that cover every stage of purification and storage.
Why Do They Stand Apart?
LG Water Purifiers stand apart because of the following features:
• True RO Filtration
• Stainless Steel Tank with EverFresh UV Plus
• Digital Sterilising Care
• Multi-Stage Filtration
When you go into the details of these features, you will realise water purification is more than just water filtration. LG water purifiers counter impurities consistently, not allowing bacteria to grow in the tank, so you and your family consume only pure water.