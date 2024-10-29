Illuminate Your Diwali with LG’s AI-Powered OLED Evo and QNED TVs

As Diwali approaches, it's time to create a celebration that's as bright and unforgettable as the festival itself. LG's AI-powered OLED Evo and QNED TVs perfectly transform your Diwali nights into extraordinary experiences.

Imagine watching your favorite movies and shows with vibrant colors, deep blacks, and immersive sound. LG's TVs bring every scene to life, making you feel like you're right in the middle of the action.

This Diwali upgrade your entertainment game with LG OLED Evo and QNED. But not before knowing all about these TVs and their advanced features.

OLED Evo & QNED: By Definition

OLED technology revolutionises the TV industry with self-lit pixels that result in deep blacks, perfect contrast, and wide viewing angles. LG's OLED Evo enhances this with Brightness Booster Max, increasing brightness by 150% for vibrant, detailed images, even in well-lit environments. While OLED technology reflects the premiumness of entertainment, QNED is your gateway to LG’s all-upgraded entertainment.

QNED, or Quantum Nano-Emitting Diode, combines Quantum Dot and NanoCell technology for exceptional picture quality. It delivers vibrant, lifelike colors and enhanced accuracy with wider viewing angles. Ideal for sports, documentaries, and movies, QNED offers a captivating visual experience.

LG TVs In 2024: Entertainment A Notch Higher

• α11 & α8 AI Processor: Next level OLED Processor with 4X AI Performance, 2.5 GB RAM & superb graphic processing.

• Brightness Booster Max: Images can be up to 70% brighter than conventional OLED TVs.

• 144 Hz Refresh Rate: Gamers watch out for 144Hz in the OLED G4 & C4 series for ultra-smooth motion without any stutter or blur.

• Experience webOS 24: webOS has established itself as the premiere TV platform. It will now allow for platform updates for up to 5 years. So you have a new TV experience every year.

• Big Screen Sizes in All Segments: An entertainment upgrade is available in all TV sizes like 86, 75, and 70.

• Dolby Vision & Atmos in QNED: LG QNED TVs level up with Dolby Vision & Atmos.

Why LG’s New AI-Powered TVs Are Called the Next-Generation AI-Enabled Viewing Experiences?

By introducing cutting-edge AI features to improve usability and performance, LG is enhancing the TV experience. The viewing experience is completely transformed by the incorporation of LG's Alpha AI processor, which prioritises efficiency and customisation for every user.

Innovations in LG TVs 2018-2023:

• 6.7x faster AI performance: Ensures seamless content optimization, delivering sharper visuals and more intelligent processing.

• 6.7x improved graphics: Offers a richer, more immersive viewing experience with significantly enhanced image quality.

• 2.8x faster processing speed: Boosts responsiveness, ensuring fluid navigation and faster load times for apps and services.

Turning to Next-Gen AI: 2024 Additions in LG TVs

The next generation of LG TVs is not just about hardware performance; they are pushing the boundaries with advanced features designed for convenience and long-term value with:

• webOS: webOS operation system ensure your tv gives you an interactive and seamless experience.

• webOS Re:New program with 5-Year Guaranteed New Smart Platform Experience: By continually evolving your viewing experience, LG guarantees that your TV never feels outdated and upgrades for 5 years with the latest software features.

• Ease of Use with Quick Card: Quick and convenient access to all your favorite apps, making everyday use seamless and effortless.

These innovations make LG’s AI-powered TVs a clear choice for anyone seeking the next-level home entertainment experience.

TVs that reflect your choices through:

• AI Song: Know the song with simple words

• AI Picture Wizard: Match your taste in picture quality

• AI Concierge: Recommends content that suits your preference

• AI Magic Remote: The easiest way to operate your TV with AI remote control

• AI Chatbot: Customer inconveniences are instantly solved with AI Chatbot

Content Improvement Features:

The LG OLED Evo TV enhances picture and sound quality, automatically optimising settings based on the content and your viewing environment. Read the features below to know more:

AI Customization: Whether it’s a movie, sports show or news, customisation enables you to have an optimum experience each time.

• AI TV Understands the viewing environment

• AI brightness control

• AI Acoustic Tuning

AI Picture Pro: AI Picture Pro enhances visuals with AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping, delivering lifelike clarity through advanced AI Director Processing.

• AI Super Upscaling

• Dynamic Tone Mapping

• AI Director Processing

AI Sound Pro: AI Sound Pro delivers immersive 11.1.2ch virtual sound, with AI Voice Remastering and AI Clear Sound ensuring crisp, refined audio.

• Virtual 11.1.2ch Sound

• AI Voice Remastering

• AI Clear Sound

LG Electronic Festive Offers for Diwali 2024

Home Entertainment Cashback & Discounts

Bring an LG TV home this Diwali with heavy discounts and unmissable deals! Also, stand a chance to win various exciting prizes. Read Diwali deals & discount offers below:

• Up to 45%* Off | Get up to 13% cashback* | Max 26000* off using coupon code.

• LG Dream Home Package*

• 5% Membership Discount

• Free Delivery

• No Cost EMI on Select Products*

• Easy Exchange up to 21000*

• 1 EMI Free* on select paper finance

• Fixed EMI starting from 999*

• Up to 30% off on LG Soundbar* (with select 4K TVs)

• No cost EMI for Soundbar & Xboom

Also, stand a chance to win a free mic with select Xboom models. Be prepared to rock with your favorite songs with Xboom and a mic, whether it's a DJ party, a Diwali gathering, or a karaoke night at home.

Please note that offers are subject to Diwali T&C . Also check Home Entertainment Purchase T&C . Please read the detailed terms and conditions carefully.

LG TV with 3-Year Warranty

LG offers peace of mind and worry-free after-service with a 3-year warranty on its select home entertainment products! Enjoy 1 year of standard warranty, plus 2 additional years, ensuring your experience is backed by authentic brand protection. With LG’s trusted warranty, you get dependable service and trust-worthy support, keeping your entertainment running smoothly. Whether it is a TV or sound system, your investment is covered for the long haul with zero worries and maximum enjoyment!

Free LG OLED Circle Membership

Get a free LG OLED Circle membership (with benefits up to 50000*) with the purchase and installation of LG OLED TVs within the offer period*. To read detailed terms, visit OLED Circle Terms & Conditions .

From family movie nights to Diwali parties, these offers make sure your entertainment game is unbeatable. Get ready to celebrate Diwali in style with LG!

*There are multiple offers running for LG home entertainment products. Please read the separate offer T&C carefully or check with your favorite retailer or LG brand website before purchasing.