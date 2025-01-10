LG WashTower™: The Stylish 2-in-1 Washing and Drying Powerhouse

LG WashTower™–a single-unit washer and dryer that serves looks. The stackable unit is no less than a renaissance-inspired art, meditated by an artist in their prime. And this one is not to be kept just in a corner of the laundry room. You can find a proper place for WashTower and make it a central part of your home decor. The know-how is here.

From Quick feature brush over to how beautifully it carries the decor in your home, this short blog covers your precise guide to LG WashTower, an artistic and high-functional way to do the laundry.

Features of WashTower™

1. AI DD™ Technology:

AI DD™ identifies the most suitable washing pattern for your clothes, delivering gentle yet effective care with every load.

2. Direct Drive Motor:

The reliable and noise-free Inverter Direct Drive Motor ensures long-lasting performance and is backed by a 10-year warranty for added peace of mind.

3. TurboWash™ 360:

Experience lightning-fast wash with TurboWash™ 360 technology, which thoroughly cleans your clothes in just 39* minutes while maintaining superior fabric care.

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash. The results may be different depending on the environment. For more details, visit www.lg.com.

4. DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer:

Save energy efficiently with the DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer, which adjusts circulation speeds seamlessly without turning the system on and off.

5. Auto Cleaning Condenser:

Enjoy a maintenance-free experience with the Auto Cleaning Condenser*, which self-cleans to ensure consistent performance and convenience.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.

*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

6. Smart Pairing™:

Smart Pairing™ automatically selects the optimal drying cycle for your freshly washed clothes. Simply press start for perfect results.

7. Smart Connectivity with ThinQ™:

Control and monitor your WashTower™ from anywhere using the LG ThinQ™ app. Start and manage your laundry cycles with just a tap.





Nature-Inspired Color