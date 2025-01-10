LG WashTower™: The Stylish 2-in-1 Washing and Drying Powerhouse

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG WashTower™–a single-unit washer and dryer that serves looks. The stackable unit is no less than a renaissance-inspired art, meditated by an artist in their prime. And this one is not to be kept just in a corner of the laundry room. You can find a proper place for WashTower and make it a central part of your home decor. The know-how is here.
From Quick feature brush over to how beautifully it carries the decor in your home, this short blog covers your precise guide to LG WashTower, an artistic and high-functional way to do the laundry.
Features of WashTower™
1. AI DD™ Technology:
AI DD™ identifies the most suitable washing pattern for your clothes, delivering gentle yet effective care with every load.
2. Direct Drive Motor:
The reliable and noise-free Inverter Direct Drive Motor ensures long-lasting performance and is backed by a 10-year warranty for added peace of mind.
3. TurboWash™ 360:
Experience lightning-fast wash with TurboWash™ 360 technology, which thoroughly cleans your clothes in just 39* minutes while maintaining superior fabric care.
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash. The results may be different depending on the environment. For more details, visit www.lg.com.
4. DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer:
Save energy efficiently with the DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer, which adjusts circulation speeds seamlessly without turning the system on and off.
5. Auto Cleaning Condenser:
Enjoy a maintenance-free experience with the Auto Cleaning Condenser*, which self-cleans to ensure consistent performance and convenience.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
6. Smart Pairing™:
Smart Pairing™ automatically selects the optimal drying cycle for your freshly washed clothes. Simply press start for perfect results.
7. Smart Connectivity with ThinQ™:
Control and monitor your WashTower™ from anywhere using the LG ThinQ™ app. Start and manage your laundry cycles with just a tap.
Nature-Inspired Color
Beige and green, inspired by nature, infuse your modern home with a soothing, organic vibe. LG's WashTower takes these colours beyond the utility room, redefining their role in contemporary interiors. These shades balance simplicity and sophistication, offering a peaceful yet striking aesthetic. Perfectly suited for sleek, urban designs, they blend practicality with nature’s warmth, creating a refreshing and enduring elegance that transforms any living space into a tranquil haven.
2-in-1 Washing and Drying Machine
The LG WashTower™ seamlessly integrates a 13 kg washer and 10 kg dryer into a single, space-saving unit, offering unparalleled convenience for modern living. Its sleek design, complemented by a central control panel, allows for effortless operation, while the AI Direct Drive technology ensures optimal fabric care. This all-in-one solution not only enhances your home's aesthetic but also elevates your laundry experience to a new level of sophistication.
Built for Performance, Styled By You
Designed to harmonize with your style, the LG WashTower™ boasts a refined beige and green finish & subtle platinum black finish that adds a touch of elegance to any interior. Beyond its visual appeal, it delivers exceptional performance with features like TurboWash™ 360 and AI Direct Drive, ensuring efficient and gentle care for your garments. This appliance embodies the perfect fusion of form and function, making it a luxurious addition to your home.
LG WashTower Models
FWT1310BG - 13/10kg WashTower™ Smart Washer Dryer in Beige and Green Color
Key Features:
AIDD
Turbowash 360
Steam+
Dual Inverter Heat Pump
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Stackable 2-in-1 unit
Wash + Dry in 59 Mins with prepare to dry
Center Control Panel
The LG WashTower™ model has a compact design and smart technology to properly care for your clothes, even when time is short. The LG tower stackable washer and dryer has Auto Sense AIDD™ to detect the most suitable wash cycle, an LG Allergy Care cycle, an Auto Cleaning Condenser, a Dual Inverter Heat Pump™, a 59-min wash dry cycle and it can be controlled from anywhere using the LG ThinQ™ app. Our LG wash tower also boasts an Inverter Direct Drive Motor that is super reliable and quiet, making it perfect for apartments and smaller homes.
The model is also available in a premium Platinum Black finish.
More Than Just Laundry
The LG WashTower™ is more than a laundry appliance—it's a statement piece for your modern home. With its 2-in-1 washer-dryer design, TurboWash™ 360, DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, and Smart Pairing™, it offers exceptional performance while saving space. Its AI DD™ technology and ThinQ™ app elevate convenience, ensuring optimal care and effortless control. Available in soothing beige, green, or sleek platinum black colour, it harmonizes with any decor, from laundry rooms to living spaces. The WashTower™ combines nature-inspired aesthetics with cutting-edge innovation, redefining laundry as a luxurious, hassle-free experience. Elevate your home and lifestyle—choose the LG WashTower™ today!