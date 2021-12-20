Brighten Up Your World With The Brand New G1 OLED TV Series

Sharp Picture

The tested 4th generation Alpha 9 image processor coupled with the new and improved AI Picture Pro and deep learning capabilities can capture unbelievable details such as hair textures and varied skin tones. Watching content with Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and Filmmaker Mode is quite like watching a movie on a big screen.

Dolby Vision IQ

The Dolby Vision IQ analyses content and genre and applies picture settings in real-time. Whereas Dolby Atmos, with its multi-dimensional surround sound, brings the world to you. Filmmaker Mode is an immersive experience and brings you an accurate picture by preserving the original ratios, colors, and frame rates and showing you what the filmmaker initially intended you to see. You can now witness the magic come alive on your favorite streaming apps: Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

Swift Response

The G1 is also meant for gamers. The new game optimizer is the new center for gamers to save their game settings and toggle between NVidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync. In addition, the 120 Hz display, 1 ms response time, HDMI 2.1, HDMI VRR, HGiG game HDR and upgraded support for VRR, ALLM and eArc mean more speed, instant gaming and more wins for you.

ALSO READ: Make Every Game A Home Game with LG OLED TV

Smooth Motion

Sports aren’t any fun with motion blur, but with LG’s OLED motion pro-technology, there’s absolutely no blur or artefacts to make motion look exceptionally clear. And, if you ever needed a buzz on your favorite team play, the G1 also keeps you updated with real-time sports alerts. Feel the intensity of a packed stadium right into your home with our Bluetooth Surround Sound technology.

Slim Design

Available in 55 (139.7cm), 65 (165.1cm) and 77 (195.58cm) size, the G1 is the flagship TV concept of the 2021 LG Gallery series. The TV is highly distinguishable by its deep black ultra-thin bezels and an infinite-looking screen display primarily intended for wall-mounting. The TV can also be mounted on LG’s unique gallery stand, which can be purchased individually.

AI ThinQ

An innovative and intelligent design to control your TV and appliances in your home. It runs on voice commands and opens up new possibilities for comfort and luxury. Say ‘Hi, LG!’ and it responds. Say your favorite movie name, and it will search through your library.

100% Color Fidelity

Global testing agency Intertek has confirmed that LG OLED displays have 100% color fidelity. This means that the colors you see on the screen closely match the colors of the original image. So everything you watch looks as the creator intended.

ALSO READ: Experience Immersive Viewing with LG OLED TV

100% Color Volume

LG OLED TVs achieve full Color-Volume, thanks to the excellent color reproduction technology of LG TVs. With 100% Color Volume, LG OLED can express 100% of the DCI-P3 spectrum across a 3D color space that covers the TV’s full luminance range. This means that colors remain vivid and lifelike with full saturation no matter how bright or dark the display.

Eco-friendly OLED

LG OLED TVs are officially eco-friendly. When compared with LED TVs, they’re safer because they don’t use backlights, they’re made with less plastic, use fewer hazardous materials, and have a lower risk of producing indoor air pollutant

Eye Comfort

Watching the TV doesn’t hurt your eyes as it’s certified by TUV Rheinland and uses low blue light and flicker-free display technology.

Magic Remote

Picking up the voice commands is the latest version of LG’s Magic Remote. The flicker-free remote cursor can drag through the content quickly and allows to input texts with greater ease. The remote is very utilitarian with hot buttons to enter Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Prime Video.

The LG G1 series comes with a stunning 4K screen, and it is a true minimalist’s find and maybe a possible answer to all your interior design challenges which makes it a must-have.

ALSO READ: 6 Reasons Why You Should Have an LG OLED TV in Your Living Room