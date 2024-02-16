What factors to keep in mind before you buy an air purifier in India?

In India, the number of households buying air purifiers is mounting. It is one of the crucial household equipment’s that promote people's health, fitness, and ability to breathe clearly. However, selecting the best air purifier for your home is still a herculean task, though.



For many people, this question remains unanswered and often they have to settle for air purifiers, not fit for their home. With this blog, we will try to answer your questions regarding air purifiers and save you from making a bad decision.

We've spoken about health benefits of air purifiers, factors before purchasing an air purifier, air purifier features, and the best LG air purifiers to buy.

Source: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/india-air-purifier-market

Air Quality in India

India, with its rapid urbanization and industrialization, grapples with air pollution issues that affect the health of its citizens. From vehicular emissions to industrial pollutants, the air quality index (AQI) in many cities often reaches alarming levels. Air purifiers emerge as essential companions for healthier living in a polluted landscape where AQI reaches above 400 at times.

Health Benefits of Using Air Purifiers

Air purifiers play an essential role in eliminating pollutants, allergens, and particulate matter from the air. This deciphers to a substantial improvement in respiratory health, decrease in allergy symptoms, and an overall boost in well-being. LG, a brand known for its commitment to innovation, introduces air purifiers designed to deliver these health benefits effectively.

Features of LG Air Purifiers

1. 360º Purification: LG Air Purifiers with 360º Purification deliver clean air throughout the room, not just in one direction. This is because they have a 360-degree air inlet system that draws in air from all sides of the room. This ensures that even the most stubborn pollutants are removed from the air.

2. PM1.0 Smart Sensor & Display (Smart Indicator): LG Air Purifiers enabled with PM1.0 Smart Sensor & Display (Smart Indicator) have a sensor that can detect even the smallest particles, down to 0.1 microns. This means that they can effectively remove dust, smoke, and other pollutants from the air. The display also shows you the real-time air quality in your home, so you can always know when it's time to change the filters.

3. Clean Booster: LG Air Purifiers with Clean Booster can quickly remove large particles from the air, such as dust and pet dander. This is especially useful for when you have guests over or if you're using your air purifier in a room with a lot of traffic.

4. 6-Step filtrations: LG Air Purifiers with 6-Step filtration have six filters that work together to remove a wide range of pollutants from the air. The filters include a pre-filter, a HEPA filter, a carbon filter, a UV-C light, a deodorizing filter, and a plasma filter.

5. Baby Care: LG Air Purifiers with Baby Care mode are designed to create a clean and comfortable environment for babies. They have a special filter that removes bacteria and viruses from the air, and they also operate at a lower noise level so as not to disturb sleeping babies.

6. LG ThinQ: LG ThinQ has intertwined convenience and technology. You can control and monitor the LG Air Purifiers from your smartphone. You can turn your air purifier on or off, set the timer, and check the filter status, all from the palm of your hand.

Things to consider before buying an Air Purifier

1. Purification Technology:

Understanding purification technology is crucial. High-efficiency particulate Air (HEPA) filters, UV-C technology, and activated carbon filters are common in air purifiers. LG, at the forefront of technological innovation, integrates advanced purification technologies into their air purifiers, ensuring that you breathe the purest air possible.

The LG PuriCare Air purifiers are equipped with the following filters:



• Pre-Filter: The LG PuriCare air purifier is equipped with a pre-filter, an initial layer designed to capture larger particles like dust, pet hair, and pollen. It extends the lifespan of the other filters and improves overall system efficiency by preventing clogging and build-up.



• HEPA 13 Filter: The High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter is a core component of the LG PuriCare air purifier. It targets small particles down to 0.1 microns with remarkable efficiency, removing allergens, fine dust, and even bacteria from the air. This filter helps ensure a higher indoor air quality level, especially for those with respiratory concerns.



• Harmful Gas Care Filter: The Harmful Gas Care Filter addresses gaseous pollutants, such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and odours. This filter employs an advanced adsorption process to capture and neutralise harmful gases, enhancing the purifier's capability to provide cleaner and fresher air. It is particularly beneficial for environments with sources of indoor air pollution, like cooking or chemicals.



• Ionizer: Releases ions to attract and neutralize airborne particles.



2. Coverage Area:

Selecting an air purifier with the appropriate coverage area is essential for optimal performance.

It directly impacts purification effectiveness, energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. An appropriately sized purifier ensures it can efficiently filter the air in a given space, contributing to lower energy consumption and noise levels. It also extends filter longevity, reducing maintenance costs. To achieve a cost-effective, efficient, and satisfying experience with the air purifier, align the coverage area with the room size.

LG offers a diverse range of air purifiers suitable for various room sizes, allowing you to choose the perfect fit for your living space.



3. Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR):

The CADR rating indicates the efficiency of an air purifier in removing particles of different sizes. LG air purifiers boast competitive CADR ratings, demonstrating their efficacy in swiftly purifying the air in your home.

4. Noise Level:

In spaces like bedrooms, a quiet air purifier is a necessity. LG recognizes this need and prioritizes silent operation in their air purifiers, ensuring clean air without disruptive noise. The Smart Inverter provides clean air while your room remains peaceful and quiet.

It’s quiet operation can keep noise levels as low as 23 dB. This is why parents with toddlers must choose LG Air Purifiers as they never hinder their sleep & keep the air pure and fresh.



5. Energy Efficiency:

Beyond purifying the air, considering the energy efficiency of an air purifier is pivotal for long-term cost savings. LG's commitment to energy efficiency is evident in its range of air purifiers, providing an eco-friendly solution for your home.



6. Filter Replacement:

Regular filter replacement is crucial for maintaining the effectiveness of an air purifier. LG simplifies this process with user-friendly filter replacement systems, ensuring that upkeep is hassle-free and efficient.



7. Smart Features:

The integration of smart features in air purifiers adds a layer of convenience to your life. Working individuals and new parents specifically do not have time beyond their daily routines. They lead hectic lives and rely on technology to make everyday life easier & convenient for them. LG ThinQ’s innovative technology gives them peace of mind and much-needed ease of remote operation and Wi-Fi connectivity.



8. Design and Portability:

The design of an air purifier is not merely aesthetic; it also influences its functionality. LG strikes a balance between style and substance, offering air purifiers with a compact and stylish design without compromising their purifying capabilities.

Aesthetically designed home appliances contribute to the surroundings as well, imparting a sleek look to your living spaces. Our air purifiers can seamlessly blend with your interiors, making a holistic, cleaner, and safer living space.



9. Price Consideration:

Price consideration is crucial when buying an air purifier. It directly impacts your budget and the overall cost of ownership. Assessing the upfront cost, filter replacement expenses and energy consumption helps you make a financially sound decision. While it's essential to invest in air quality, finding a balance between affordability and functionality ensures you get the best value for your money. LG offers wide-ranging air purifiers, so you can choose one that suits your pocket.



10. Brand Reputation and Customer Reviews:

When investing in an air purifier, the reputation of the brand matters. LG has earned the trust of consumers with its commitment to quality. Positive customer reviews and testimonials affirm LG's position as a reliable choice for air purifiers in India.



11. After-Sales Service and Warranty:

Reliable customer support and warranties are essential considerations for any electronic appliance. LG prioritizes excellent after-sales service, providing customers with the assurance that their air purifiers are backed by a trusted brand.

Top LG Air Purifier Models:

• AS60GHWG0 - 360° purification with 3 step filtration, PM 1.0 Sensor & Wi-Fi enabled - Best Mid range air purifier



This s an ideal Mid-range air purifier you can use in a Full space. With multi-filtration, all-round purification, and ThinQ™, you must consider this home appliance if you are looking for a mid range air purifier. CADR (CMH) : 483 ㎥/hr

Key Features:

• 360˚ Purification

• Multi-filtration System

• PM 1.0 Smart Sensor & Indicator

• LG ThinQ

• Compact in Size