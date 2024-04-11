Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Ultra large screen Where to buy
Ultra large screen

LG's best ultra large TV.

Ultra large OLED represents the pinnacle of LG TV. Unrivaled picture quality on a massive scale delivers an experience you won't find anywhere else.

Room overlooking a seaside town. A TV is installed in front of the window showing a view of a city skyline. There is a chair next to the TV.

What makes OLED unlike anything else?

The answer is self-lit pixels. A self-luminous display technology that gives you the ultimate viewing experience. Unlike LED TVs that are restricted by backlight technology, LG OLED TVs are capable of extreme realism and unique designs

Experience OLED quality on a grand scale.

Enjoy perfect black, rich color, and the magnificence of self-lit pixels across a variety of models on massive 77 (195.58cm), 83 (210.82cm) and 88 (223.52cm) screen sizes.

OLED TVs displaying a close up of a face of a lion in 195.58cm, 210.82cm, and 223.52cm each are standing diagonally in a dark blue wave background.

 Find the  right ultra large OLED TV for you. 

Table Caption
Features Z1 G1 C1
A product image of 88Z1
The Zenith of LG OLED TV
A product image of G1
Our Greatest 4K OLED TV
A product image of C1
Our Most Chosen OLED TV
Large screen 8K (7680x4320) 88 (223.52cm) / 77 (195.58cm) 77 (195.58cm) 77 (195.58cm), 83 (210.82cm)
Display 77 (195.58cm), 88 (223.52cm) 4K (3840x2160) 4K (3840x2160)
Audio 88 (223.52cm): 4.2ch / 80W 77 (195.58cm): 4.2ch / 60W 4.2ch / 60W 2.2ch / 40W
Stand 88 (223.52cm): Stand 77 (195.58cm): Wall-mount Wall-mount Stand optional Stand
Processor α9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K
Processing 100% Color Fidelity / Color Volume AI Picture Pro AI Sound Pro AI Picture Pro AI Sound Pro
Where to buy Where to buy Where to buy
A large flatscreen TV mounted against a pink wall surrounded by natural furnishings. The screen shows a lush forest.

TV simulator

See how a big screen fits your space.

Unsure which size screen is right for you? Simply enter the dimensions of your room on the LG TV Simulator to check the actual product size and discover which TV is the best fit for your space.

See how a big screen fits your space. Try it now

More choice of ultra large OLED, QNED, and NanoCell TVs

Self-lit OLED

88 (223.52cm), 83 (210.82cm), 77 (195.58cm) screen

OLED

QNED Mini LED

86 (218.44cm), 77 (195.58cm) screen

QNED

NanoCell

86 (218.44cm), 77 (195.58cm) screen

NanoCell