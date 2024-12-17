Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 210L Single Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor, Anti Bacterial Gasket, Shiny Steel, 4 Star

GL-D231APZY

  • LG gl-d231apzy single door refrigerator front view
  • front view with food
  • Front view with door open
  • detail view
  • left view
  • right view
  • right prospective view
  • right side view
  • left side view
  • rear view
Key Features

  • Smart Inverter Compressor
  • Smart Connect
  • MOIST ‘N’ FRESH
  • Toughened Glass Shelves
  • Stabilizer Free 90V ~ 310V
  • 4 Star Rating
LG Single-Door Refrigerators

Where Style & Functionality Comes Together.

  • Smart Connect™

    Smart Connect

  • Smart Inverter Compressor

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • Compressor 10-Year Warranty

    Compressor 10-Year Warranty

smart inverter compressor



Smart Inverter Compressor

Unmatched performance, great savings and super silent operation; the New Smart Inverter Compressor is thoughtfully designed to provide added convenience to you.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

Anti-Bacterial Gasket

Anti-Bacterial Gasket

This door seal encloses freshness inside and keeps bacteria, mildew and dust particles outside. So everything is more hygienic and food is less likely to spoil quickly.

*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product. Feature may vary from model to model.

moist fresh

MOIST ‘N' FRESH

MOIST ‘N' FRESH is an innovative lattice-patterned box cover which maintains the moisture at the optimal level.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

wish list

Your list of wishes fulfilled

Refrigerator that makes all your wishes come true. Presenting the new range of LG Direct Cool Refrigerators with cutting edge technology, stylish and spacious design.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

smart connect

Smart Connect

The revolutionary Smart Connect technology in LG Direct Cool refrigerator helps you
connect your refrigerator to home inverter in case of power cuts. Thus providing
you the convenience of storing food for long, without spoilage.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
^As per internal test on LG 2 Star model with Inverter Compressor that consumes approximately 20 Watts compared to 1 CFL bulb consuming 15 Watts.*Results as per the test conducted internally by LG under strict test
conditions”. “Test Conditions: Machine without load, Setting at Normal notch (Temperature control knob setting at no. 4), stable condition Cycling at 32°C, Battery fully charged, Battery:- 135Ah, 12V. Make:- Luminous

Spillproof toughened glass shelves

Spillproof toughened glass shelves

Can take load of up to 175kgs^ (maximum in its class).
A feature, exclusive to LG.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
^Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.

Key Features

Other Key Features

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
^Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.

solar smart

Solar Smart*

Solar Smart Refrigerators can work on Solar Energy, however, the Solar Panel requirement may vary from model to model and need to be checked specifically. Solar Panel is not part of our product and need to be purchased separately. This feature is applicable to all Made in India Refrigerator models having Smart Inverter Compressor.

The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Note:-
- To run an appliance through solar panel, Rating should be higher than the rated run on solar.
- Battery capacity is as per the backup requirement for the load connected.
- Applicable to all Made in India Refrigerator models having Smart Inverter Compressor.

How it works?
- Solar Panel generate DC voltage which intermittent in nature due to solar radiation.
- This intermittent DC voltage is converted to a fixed DC voltage with the help of Solar Charge controller.
- Running refrigerator is not possible with this DC voltage directly.
- To run refrigerator, DC to AC converter is required. Like Inverter, CPU or UPS (please make sure the voltage range is between 100V-290V).
- Generally battery (storage system) is used along with this DC to AC converter.
- Battery system help in managing sudden high power requirement by load.
- Solar panel rating requirement will be different for different refrigerator models, if try to run without battery system.

Range Catalogue – Single Door Refrigerators

Download Now

Download Now

DIMENSIONS

DIMENSIONS

GL-D231APZY-Dimension-M

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    640 x 1505 x 665

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    107

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    4 Star

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    1Door

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    4 Star

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Manual Control

    Knob dial

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    44

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    640 x 1505 x 665

  • Product Weight (kg)

    37

FEATURES

  • Star Rating

    4

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

  • Handle Type

    Ariana

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    107

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Refrigerator Light

    Bulb Light

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Bulb Light

What people are saying

