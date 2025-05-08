We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 108 cm (43) UHD AI TV (UR7550), α5 Gen6 AI Processor 4K, HGIG Mode, 2025
Key Features
- α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 with AI Brightness & 4K Upscaling
- Magic Remote : Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice
- Filmmaker Mode: Enjoy your Content as the Director Intended
- AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1) for an Immersive Experience
- Smart WebOS platform with OTT Apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and many more
- ALLM, HGIG Mode for a Better HDR Gaming Experience
*HDR10 Pro is not a format LG's own Dynamic Tone Mapping applied frame by frame for HDR10 content.
Boost Your Viewing Experience
*86(218.44cm) UR80 feature α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
AI Brightness Control
LG-43UR7550PSC-A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.
LG Smart Cam
LG Smart Cam
Smart Assistant & Connectivity
The logo of alexa built-in The logo of works with Apple AirPlay The logo of works with Apple Home The logo of works with Matter
*'Matter’ supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial Connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by product and country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*Support for Amazon Alexa may vary by language and region.
*LG Magic remote required to be purchased separately for Alexa and voice services.
FILMMAKER MODE™
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Number of channels and available content may vary by product and region.
Game Optimizer & Dashboard
HGiG
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Content on box may vary by model or country.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
967 x 564 x 57.1
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
8.8
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 23
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
AI Chatbot
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Home Hub
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
LG Channels
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
967 x 564 x 57.1
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
967 x 621 x 200
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1055 x 660 x 142
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
804 x 200
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
8.8
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
8.9
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
10.7
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
200 x 200
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Country of Origin
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
-
Energy Star Rating
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
-
Imported By
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
-
Manufactured By
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
-
Net Quantity
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR23
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
BROADCASTING
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
What people are saying
-
