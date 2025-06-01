Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UHD TV UR75 139 cm (55) 4K Smart TV | WebOS | ThinQ AI | 4K Upscaling

55UR75506LC
LG 55ur75506lc 4k uhd tvs front view
front view
side view
perspective
back view
perspecive
top view
edge view

Key Features

  • α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 with AI Brightness & 4K Upscaling
  • Magic Remote : Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice
  • Filmmaker Mode: Enjoy your Content as the Director Intended
  • AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1) for an Immersive Experience
  • Smart WebOS platform with OTT Apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and many more
  • ALLM, HGIG Mode for a Better HDR Gaming Experience
The nature image with rock mountain facing each other from above and below shows the contrast and details.

Reveal the Last Detail

LG UHD TV with HDR10 Pro brings optimized brightness levels for vivid color and remarkable detail.

*HDR10 Pro is not a format LG's own Dynamic Tone Mapping applied frame by frame for HDR10 content.

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

Boost Your Viewing Experience

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 enhances the LG UHD TV to provide you with an immersive experience.

*86(218.44cm) UR80 feature α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

A view of nature, compared picture quality that non 4K content and upscaled 4K content.

Redefine Scale of 4K

Watch non-4K content in 4K on big UHD screens to enjoy clarity and precision in every moment.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

AI Brightness Control

AI Brightness Control ensures the perfect brightness level for any environment, adapting to brightness by surrounding ambient lighting.

A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.

LG Smart Cam

With easy TV installation and a slim design, LG Smart Cam makes your remote meetings a breeze to put on the big screen.

 

Smart Assistant & Connectivity

LG UHD TV takes convenience to a new level with support for Amazon Alexa Built-in*, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and Matter. Conveniently monitor connected appliances, check information almost instantly with your voice.

The logo of alexa built-in The logo of works with Apple AirPlay The logo of works with Apple Home The logo of works with Matter

*'Matter’ supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial Connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by product and country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*Support for Amazon Alexa may vary by language and region.
*LG Magic remote required to be purchased separately for Alexa and voice services.

Image showing a couple watching a show using an LG UHD TV.

Cinema-Like Immersion at Home

Watch in 4K and enjoy a viewing experience like the ones in the cinema.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Enjoy movies as the director intended, without adjustments to the texture or other visual settings of the film.

A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.

*Support for FILMMAKER MODE™ may vary by country.

A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.

There are logos of streaming service platforms and matching footages right next to each logo. There are images of Paramount+'s Tulsa King, sky showtime's TOP GUN, and LG CHANNELS' leopard.

Entertainment

Endless Content On Demand

Easily enjoy content from the biggest streaming platforms directly on LG UHD TV.

*Supported services may differ by country.
*Number of channels and available content may vary by product and region.

A video following a car from behind in a video game as it drives through a brightly-lit city street at dusk.

AAA Gaming Begins Here

Transform your experience with fast, smooth gaming and feel like you're truly immersed in the game.

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Find all the settings you need for optimal gameplay in one place. Game Dashboard allows you to change the current game genre settings quickly.

HGiG

LG is partnered with some of the big names in the gaming industry, allowing you to enjoy the latest HDR games and immerse yourself in your gameplay.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

A flower box upcycled using an LG UHD TV box packaging.
Sustainability

Greener for Better

LG UHD TV's redesigned packaging uses single color printing and a recyclable box.

*Content on box may vary by model or country.

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1235 x 715 x 57.5

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    14.0

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 23

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1235 x 715 x 57.5

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1235 x 780 x 230

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1360 x 810 x 162

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    948 x 230

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    14.0

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    14.1

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    18.9

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 300

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Country of Origin

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Energy Star Rating

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Imported By

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Manufactured By

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Net Quantity

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR23

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

