Living room with a TV mounted on the wall. Screen shows a high quality image of a whale leaping out of the water.

What is good TV picture quality?

LG has pioneered major advancements in TV technology and image quality. Explore our diverse lineup from LG OLED, LG QNED, LG NanoCell, 4K,

and 8K TVs—all offering an

exceptional viewing experience.

What do 4K and 8K mean?

This is resolution as measured by pixel density on your display. 4K is at 3840x2160 pixels while 8K is at 7680x4320 pixels.

Side-by-side comparison of a mountain range image with a grid representing the number of pixels per screen resolution type. FHD has the least amount of pixels with 4K and 8K having much more detail.

What is 4K TV? And how good is 4K resolution?

4K TVs have 8.3 million pixels that's four times more than a Full HD TV. This results in a viewing experience with incredible detail even on larger screens. Soon, 4K will replace 1080p as the new standard. UHD (Ultra High Definition) is identical to 4K.¹ ² ³ ⁴

4K TV screen indicating it's 3840 by 2160 pixels. Within it is a smaller square labeled FHD. This shows the difference in quality and pixel density between FHD and 4K.

What kind of 4K content is available?

Enjoy a wide range of 4K content from popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, YouTube, and more. From blockbuster movies to TV series, documentaries, and live sports, 4K content is now widely available. Even classic films can be enhanced to near 4K quality with our AI Super Upscaling technology.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

What is 4K
AI Super Upscaling?

LG OLED evo with AI Super Upscaling delivers clearer, more detailed images by making use of the improved NPU performance of alpha 11 AI Processor. This advanced technology analyzes images in detail, optimizing quality for OTT content, so you can have a significantly better viewing experience.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

What is 8K TV?

8K TVs have over 33 million pixels. But despite this high resolution, not a lot of 8K content has been released in the market yet.

How do you choose between a
4K and 8K TV?

When choosing between a 4K and 8K TV, it’s important to consider your personal needs and your viewing environment.

• 8K TVs have incredible resolution if you want to experience the highest image quality possible. However, 8K content may not be as widely available.

• 4K TVs offer impressive quality and importantly, 4K content is much more accessible on OTT and streaming platforms making it a smarter choice for now. With LG AI Super Upscaling 4K technology, even non-4K content can be enjoyed with 4K-like quality.² ⁴ ⁵ ⁶

Discover 4K TVs and find the one for you

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.² ³

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85 QNED99
LG OLED M5 product image
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
LG QNED85 product image
QNED85
LG QNED99 product image
QNED99
Display LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inch) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inch) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED 8K MiniLED
Size Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65 inch) Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48 inch) Up to 100 inch (100, 86, 75, 65, 55, 50 inch) Up to 86 inch (86, 75 inch)
Resolution 4K 4K 4K 8K
Processor αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 9 AI Processor Gen4
AI Upscaling AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 8K
Smart Tips for Choosing Your TV

What's the right TV size for your space?


What's the best lifestyle TV for you?

How do AI TVs enhance Smart TVs?

Explore All TV Buying Guides

¹Screen images simulated.

²Features may vary by model and screen size. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

³Support for this feature may vary by region and country.

⁴Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

⁵Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

⁶LG QNED99 is 8K.

*Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.

 Shop for a New TV with the Latest TV Technology at LG India

 

 

LG offers advanced audio and video equipment for your TV that will exceed your home entertainment standards. Whether its family movie night in 3D, surround sound on your home theatre or festive game nights projected on the wall, LG delivers more than entertainment. Explore the world of televisions offered by LG, along with the advanced video accessories and audio equipment for all of your home electronics needs.

 

 

How to decide which Television is the best for you?

 

Buying your first TV or upgrading to a better one has now become easier than we thought. You can buy TV online just as easily as buying clothes online. If you are in search of an upgrade or a new TV, a good smart TV will be a great choice for the entire family. Not only everyone is able to enjoy it equally, but also make use of it for various purposes.

 

A high-definition TV functions more like a computer, it runs various apps and offers you with high resolution video quality. Upgrading to a smart android TV will allow you to watch shows and movies without the need for cable services. You can also browse the internet, play games or access compatible data from your computer. With upgraded versions and stylish new models, it’s time you finally bring home a new television of the best TV brand in India.

 

The first thing to consider is the type of panel you want to get, this can be a function of your budget, or of the picture quality and performance you desire from your television. The general most selling options are LED, QLED and OLED with a basic trade-off between price and performance as you move up the ladder towards OLED.

 

Talking about the screen size, the general rule here is bigger equals better, but be sure to keep your room requirements in mind when deciding upon your screen size. Resolution is an essential factor to consider, as HD Ready, Full High definition TV are widely available while 4K (Ultra-HD) is becoming more popular than ever. Be sure to get either HDR or Dolby Vision with a 4K LED TV for you to enjoy that superior picture quality.

 



Best Features of LG TVs

 

• α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K

With deep learning algorithms, α9 Gen4 AI Processor analyses the on-screen content to deliver content at its most immersive. All adjustments are automatic, enhanced for the ultimate picture and sound, to make every viewing a spectacular one.


• Gallery Design

LG’s best LED TV and OLED TV can be hung on your wall like a piece of art, giving your space more elegance. While sitting flush with your wall, this TV also delivers the same exquisite view from every angle.


• Dolby Vision IQ & Atmos

Watch movies the way they should be – absolutely breath-taking just like the theatre experience. With Dolby Vision IQ, screen brightness, color, and contrast are intelligently adjusted for content genre and lighting conditions. Dolby Atmos delivers the immersive audio experience, for maximum enjoyment of all content.


• Dynamic Color Enhancer

The advanced image processor adjusts color for richer, more natural images. Enjoy the beauty of nature's true colors on your TV screen.


• Active HDR

Active HDR optimizes every scene, delivering delicate detail and rich color. The multi-HDR format, including HDR10 and HLG, coupled with LG's dynamic scene-by-scene adjustment technology, lets you enjoy any video content in amazing HDR quality.


• Dolby Audio™

Experience clearer, more immersive theatre-quality sound at home with the Dolby Audio on your TV.


• Quad Core Processor

Four fast, accurate processors eliminate noise and create more dynamic color and contrast. Low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images.



Different types of TVs you can buy at LG


• Rollable OLED TVs

Out-of-this-world picture quality combined with our new extraordinary rollable technology lets you step into the future every time you use your TV.


• OLED TVs

Designed after how life should be, the LG OLED TV boasts perfect picture quality, rich colors and deeper black.


• NANOCELL TVs

LG Nano Cell TV promises to deliver a viewing experience which is clearer than reality. Empowered by its 4K technology and the wide-viewing angles, one can enjoy a breath-taking experience with more vibrant colors and details.


• UHD 4K TVs

The LG 4K UHD TV now comes with AI ThinQ built-in, along with Ultra high-definition picture quality to give you a complete viewing experience.


• Smart TVs

LG smart TVs are Internet-connected televisions that offer access to a world of entertainment. Enjoy movies, TV, games, videos and apps; LG’s smart TVs make entertaining the family easier than ever.


• LED TVs

LG’s full LED slim backlighting technology delivers incredibly vibrant colors, a modern design, deep blacks and precise image detail. With LG’s best LED TV in India you won’t believe your eyes.



Get the Perfect Television within your Budget



TV Under Rs. 15,000

Perfect for today's modern home, you can get a sleek LED Smart TV with HD video quality and features like voice recognition.

 

TV Under Rs. 20,000

LG smart TVs that are Internet-connected televisions offering access to a world of entertainment are the best choice in this budget. Enjoy movies, TV, games, videos and apps; LG’s smart TVs make entertaining the family easier than ever. Do a smart TV comparison to buy the best.

 

TV Under Rs. 25,000

LG’s full LED TV with slim backlighting technology delivers incredibly vibrant colors, a modern design, deep blacks and precise image detail and is the best buy under this budget. Check TV price in India on our website to compare.


TV Under Rs. 30,000

Get home theatre-like experience with Full HD LED TV along with AI Smart TV options with features like noise reduction, Chromecast Screen Sharing, and Wide Viewing Angle.


TV Under Rs. 50,000

Treat yourself to a fantastic visual experience with Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV, offering features like Built-in Set Top-Box, Quad core processor, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and data storage.


TV Under Rs. 70,000

OLED TVs take movies, TV shows and gaming to a different level. Packed with 4K resolution and even deeper shades of black, you'll enjoy every minute of your entertainment. Explore the range of LG OLED TV's in this budget.

 

 

Should you buy a TV online or from a store?

 

As long as you are clear about what you want, you can choose either option. At LG, we strive to offer a seamless buying experience—whether in-store, online, or via mobile. In addition to a range of benefits, we provide personalized exclusive offers and convenient EMI payment options

 

 

Browse with Ease, Shop with Confidence with LG India

 

• Free Shipping

Avail Free & Safe shipping in serviceable pin codes, whenever you shop from https://www.lg.com/in we take pride in delivering most of our orders on priority.

 

• Secure Payments

Your Data security & privacy is our priority. Pay securely through 128-bit encrypted payment gateway. We support credit cards, net banking, and debits cards.

 

• Exclusive Offers

Now enjoy the benefits of LG exclusive offers. Subscribe to LG.com to remain updated on the latest offers.

 

• Hassle-Free Installation

Once you place an order on LG.com your installation request will be generated post-delivery and our expert engineers will guide you through user manual.



