CordZero™ A9 Air | Aspirapolvere super-leggero 1,97kg, 150 W, 40 min | 1 spazzola + 2 accessori, Autoportante | White

A9C-AIR1E
Foto aspirapolvere A9C-AIR1E con accessori
Leggero e potente aspirapolvere A9C-AIR1E
Base compatta autoportante aspirapolvere A9C-AIR1E
2 accessori inclusi aspirapolvere A9C-AIR1E
Lancia integrata aspirapolvere A9C-AIR1E
Foto ambientata aspirapolvere A9C-AIR1E
Foto aspirapolvere A9C-AIR1E
Foto aspirapolvere A9C-AIR1E
Foto aspirapolvere A9C-AIR1E
Foto aspirapolvere A9C-AIR1E tenuto tra le mani
Foto aspirapolvere A9C-AIR1E
Foto aspirapolvere A9C-AIR1E
Foto aspirapolvere A9C-AIR1E
Foto aspirapolvere A9C-AIR1E
Funzionalità principali

  • Corpo leggerissimo: l'aspirapolvere comprensivo di spazzola pesa solo 1,97kg, per affaticarti meno durante le pulizie
  • Base autoportante: puoi installare l'A9 Air ovunque tu voglia, senza forare il muro
  • Spazzola per parquet: una spazzola motorizzata con setole morbide e delicate, indicata per i pavimenti duri come il parquet
  • 2 accessori inclusi: in dotazione trovi anche la lancia e l'accessorio multifunzione 2-in-1 per facilitarti le pulizie
  • Comandi a portata di dito: basta un tocco del pollice per accendere, spegnere e regolare la potenza di aspirazione
  • Base porta accessori: riponi ordinatamente gli accessori sulla base, in modo da averli sempre a portata di mano quando ti servono
Altro

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo. 

Immagine ambientata dell'aspirapolvere CordZero A9 Air

Super-leggero

Design salvaspazio

Filtraggio a 5 fasi

Batteria rimovibile

Super-leggero

Solo 1,97kg di peso. Ben 150W di potenza.

A9 Air è super-leggero, ma non lascia scampo alla polvere. Così le pulizie ti pesano meno!

Animazione di una persona che passa l'aspirapolvere

*Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo. Il prodotto mostrato potrebbe essere differente da quello reale.

Dual Turbo Cyclone

Separa la polvere dall'aria

Il flusso di aria continuo permette di trattenere meglio la polvere nei filtri, garantendo una grande potenza di aspirazione.

Video dell'aspirapolvere che viene utilizzato in diversi ambienti.

*Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo. Il prodotto mostrato potrebbe essere differente da quello reale.

*Le prestazioni di separazione della polvere possono variare in base alle condizioni di utilizzo e all'ambiente.

Design salvaspazio

Compatto ed elegante

Abbiamo studiato il design dell'A9 Air per occupare meno spazio anche quando è riposto sulla sua base, mantenendo il tuo ambiente elegante e ordinato.

Video dell'aspirapolvere riposto sulla sua base in un ambiente domestico.

*Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo. Il prodotto mostrato potrebbe essere differente da quello reale.

*Lo spazio occupato o basato su misurazioni interne comparando i modelli 3D dell'aspirapolvere A9 Air e A9K.

Lancia integrata e accessori

Ancora più pratico

Grazie al tubo obliquo puoi aspirare briciole e superfici difficili da raggiungere senza usare altri accessori. In più, in confezione trovi l'accessorio 2-in-1 e la lancia affusolata.

Video che mostra la lancia integrata nell'aspirapolvere.
Un uomo pulisce il soffitto e un divano rosa con un aspirapolvere LG, mostrando accessori di pulizia.

*Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo. Il prodotto mostrato potrebbe essere differente da quello reale.

Sistema di filtraggio a 5 fasi

Cattura anche la polvere più sottile

Il sistema di filtraggio a 5 fasi è stato progettato per trattenere la polvere in modo da evitare che venga dispersa nel tuo ambiente domestico.

Video che mostra un'esemplificazione dei cicloni di aspirazione e il sistema di filtraggio

*Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo. Il prodotto mostrato potrebbe essere differente da quello reale.

*Le prestazioni del sistema di filtraggio possono variare in base all'ambiente e alle condizioni di utilizzo.

Filtri rimovibili

Facile da pulire

Puoi rimuovere facilmente il filtro e gli altri componenti per pulirli accuratamente dopo l'utilizzo.

*Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo. Il prodotto mostrato potrebbe essere differente da quello reale.

*Il filtro comprende la trama in metallo col ciclone secondario.

Praticità

Batteria rimovibile con un gesto

Niente cacciaviti né attrezzi: quando avrai bisogno di sostituire la batteria ti basterà un semplice gesto. Inoltre, col pratico indicatore LED puoi controllare immediatamente il livello di carica.

Video in cui una persona rimuove la batteria dell'aspirapolvere.

*Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo. Il prodotto mostrato potrebbe essere differente da quello reale.

*Il prodotto include 1 batteria.

Immagine che mostra l'aspirapolvere installato in un ambiente domestico

Design compatto ed elegante

Dettaglio del piedistallo su cui è riposto l'aspirapolvere, insieme ai due accessori inclusi

Piedistallo salvaspazio

Dettaglio del corpo principale dell'aspirapolvere.

Leggero e comodo da impugnare

Dettaglio di una persona che rimuove la batteria dall'aspirapolvere.

Batteria rimovibile

*Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo. Il prodotto mostrato potrebbe essere differente da quello reale.

Note legali

1) Leggero e potente
*Test effettuati dal Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL) il 23/11/2023 secondo lo standard internazionale IEC 62885-4:2020+AMD1:2023 CSV Clausola 5.11. La potenza di aspirazione massima è stata calcolata usando la modalità turbo, con una batteria nuova completamente carica, contenitore della polvere vuoto e senza tubo di prolunga né bocchette di aspirazione.
*La potenza di aspirazione (unità: W) è calcolata moltiplicando il vuoto (unità: kPa) e il flusso d'aria (unità: l/s) misurati dall'apparecchiatura per il test dei dati dell'aria.
*Durante l'aspirazione  la potenza  del prodotto viene ridotta alla presenza di un corpo estraneo. In caso di ostruzione persistente, il prodotto si spegne.

*La potenza di aspirazione effettiva può variare a seconda dell'ambiente e delle condizioni di utilizzo.
*Il peso totale del prodotto è inteso come la somma del peso del corpo dell'aspirapolvere, della batteria, del tubo di prolunga e della bocchetta per pavimenti.
*Il peso effettivo del prodotto può variare a seconda del processo di fabbricazione e dell'ambiente di misurazione.

2) Batteria rimovibile
* Sulla base dei risultati dei test interni LG, il tempo di funzionamento di una singola batteria (batteria nuova e completamente carica) è di fino a 40' in modalità normale senza bocchetta collegata (modalità Power fino a 20', modalità Turbo fino a 7') e fino a 30' con la bocchetta motorizzata collegata (modalità Power fino a 15', modalità Turbo fino a 6')
*Il tempo di funzionamento effettivo può diminuire quando si utilizza una bocchetta motorizzata, e può variare a seconda dell'ambiente e delle condizioni di utilizzo.

Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

