L'era della radio digitale inizia con OK75 DAB

Dimentica gli effetti fastidiosi delle interferenze e scopri un suono pulito, di alta qualità e che non ti abbandona mai con il nuovo tuner digitale DAB .

Senti il ritmo

L'altoparlante LG XBOOM OK75DAB riproduce i bassi con un effetto intenso e martellante dal woofer 8 pollici, per una sensazione tutta da provare.

L'illuminazione che trasforma la tua festa

Rendi perfetta la festa aggiungendo i woofer con sistema di illuminazione multicolore che funziona al ritmo della musica. Le doppie strisce scintillanti bianche e i punti di illuminazione angolari blu e rossi assicurano un divertimento senza paragoni.

Colora la tua festa con l'applicazione Bluetooth LG Audio
che ti permette di personalizzare la modalità di illuminazione direttamente dal tuo telefono.

Alt text

Musica in movimento, sempre e ovunque

Fai partire la musica ovunque ti trovi con l'altoparlante LG XBOOM OK75DAB. Afferra le maniglie e portalo dove ti serve.

Dai spazio al DJ che c'è in te

Trasformati in DJ grazie alle funzionalità professionali. Utilizza la rotella jog per scratchare e aggiungi i vari effetti a disposizione, come per esempio il loop di un pezzo del brano, semplicemente premendo un pulsante.

Dai ritmo alla tua festa

Fai il pieno di energia per la tua festa con il controller Party Accelerator, non devi fare altro che spingere in avanti l'acceleratore per intensificare il suono e illuminare con straordinari effetti l'atmosfera.

Doppia interfaccia USB con funzione DJ Sharing

Suona e mixa da due dispositivi USB. Grazie alla funzionalità DJ Sharing puoi inviare le tracce della festa direttamente sul tuo smartphone.

Tutto il divertimento del karaoke

Utilizzando un semplice pulsante è inoltre possibile rimuovere gli elementi vocali da qualsiasi brano o fonte. Cambia la tonalità della traccia per adattarla al tuo range vocale. Canta sulle note della tua musica preferita senza dover acquistare file specifici.

*Microfono non incluso.

Effetti DJ

Più voci aumentano il divertimento

Gestisci la tua voce con 18 effetti vocali diversi da utilizzare anche quando canti per rendere ancora più divertente la festa.

TV Sound Sync

Guarda la TV godendoti un suono potente e bilanciato. Collega il TV all'altoparlante LG XBOOM OK75DAB utilizzando il cavo ottico o mediante funzionalità wireless. Con i TV LG compatibili puoi regolare comodamente il volume con il telecomando della TV.

Più è meglio

La funzionalità Wireless Party Link ti permette di collegare insieme due sistemi LG Party per creare un suono assolutamente coinvolgente. E c'è di più: tutti i sistemi LG Party possono essere utilizzati in contemporanea per mixare e ottenere un suono davvero speciale.

Multi Jukebox

Fino a tre persone possono collegare i loro dispositivi al sistema tramite Bluetooth per creare una playlist al volo e senza dover mai interrompere il divertimento della festa. Scegli un brano tra quelli a disposizione e mettilo in coda.

