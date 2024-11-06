Soundbar per TV con audio a 3.1 canali LG

Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
L'unione perfetta



L'unione perfetta

Collega la nostra soundbar al tuo TV LG
per un’esperienza audio più coinvolgente.

Sfrutta al massimo il tuo TV LG

Le nostre soundbar sono state progettate per migliorare le prestazioni del tuo TV LG e per integrarsi con il suo design. Un'accoppiata vincente per creare la migliore esperienza audio.

WOW Interface: pieno controllo nelle tue mani

Finalmente potrai vedere l'interfaccia per il controllo della soundbar direttamente sullo schermo del tuo TV LG, in modo da poterla controllare con un unico telecomando. Basta un clic per vedere il menu e le impostazioni della soundbar, ad esempio il volume, lo stato della connessione e la modalità audio. Il controllo è nelle tue mani, ed è ancora più semplice.

*La funzione Soundbar Mode Control può variare a seconda dei modelli di soundbar.

**L’uso del telecomando del TV LG è limitato solo ad alcune funzionalità.

***TV compatibili: OLED serie Z3, M3, G3, C3, B3, Z2, G2, C2, CS, B2 e A2; QNED serie 99, 95, 90, 85, 80 e 75, NanoCell serie 80 e 75, UHD serie UR e UQ80, FHD serie 63.

****Questa funzione supporta il controllo dello stato della Sound Bar e la modifica delle impostazioni tramite lo schermo del televisore, la corrispondenza del livello del volume (40-100) e il controllo della modalità Sound Bar.

*****WOW Interface viene abilitato con un aggiornamento software attraverso la connessione a Internet.

Disegnata per l'eccellenza

Abbiamo progettato le nostre Soundbar per abbinarsi alla perfezione ai nostri TV, in modo da valorizzare il tuo arredamento.

Un suono migliore grazie al processore con AI del TV LG

L'accoppiata vincente per il tuo TV LG. La funzione TV Sound Mode Share consente alla soundbar LG di sfruttare la potenza di elaborazione del televisore per migliorare il suono e renderlo più chiaro e cristallino. Dalle notizie al gaming, otterrai sempre il massimo dal tuo TV LG.

*Verifica che la funzione TV Sound Mode Share sia supportata dal tuo TV LG.

**La versione del processore AI del TV LG potrebbe variare a seconda dei modelli.

Audio a 3.1 canali per un’esperienza immersiva completa

Con i suoi 3.1 canali e 420W di potenza, la Soundbar S65Q ti garantisce un’esperienza audio surround più coinvolgente. Sarà come portare il cinema a casa tua!

In the living room, LG TV is on the wall. A moive is playing on TV screen. LG Sound bar is right below TV on a grey shelf with a sub-woofer right next. A set of 2 rear speakers are on the back of the living room. Sound effect graphics are coming out from every speakers. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced logo shown on middle bottom of image.

Suono stereo? Rendilo più ricco con l'esperienza audio multicanale

Con la nostra soundbar puoi goderti un'esperienza sonora corposa e nitida, anche quando stai ascoltando un programma o della musica con un semplice audio stereo. L'audio a 2 canali, infatti, viene convertito in un suono surround multicanale per un'immersione sonora più ricca.

*Disponibile con le modalità audio AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro e Game

Collage. From left, an image of sub-woofer, Close up of LG TV, showing the mountain on the TV screen, and LG Sound Bar below. On the right, Clockwise from top-bottom: close-up of center up-firing channel. LG Sound Bar, sub-woofer, and LG TV which displays a beach at sunset is placed in the living room.

Tecnologia audio Meridian

Insieme, per creare un suono più evoluto

La nostra partnership con Meridian Audio - leader nelle tecnologie audio ad alta risoluzione - è sinonimo di soluzioni innovative che hanno portato la fruizione della musica e dei film a un livello superiore. Grazie a questa collaborazione, le nostre soundbar ti permettono di goderti un suono ad alte prestazioni.

L'esperienza di Meridian al tuo servizio

Meridian si impegna a darti la migliore esperienza di ascolto possibile in ogni tipologia di ambiente. Grazie alla competenza nel campo della psicoacustica, ovvero la scienza che studia come ascoltiamo e percepiamo il suono, Meridian sa cosa è più importante per l’orecchio umano. Proprio per questo, ha sviluppato delle tecnologie DSP e delle tecniche di regolazione del suono su misura che garantiscono prestazioni audio più accurate e autentiche indipendentemente da ciò che ascolti e dove lo ascolti.

Elaborazione del segnale digitale (DSP)

A differenza del suono analogico che si utilizzava in passato, il suono digitale permette un'elaborazione più approfondita. Per questo, il DSP di Meridian svolge un ruolo fondamentale nell'esperienza di ascolto: controlla il suono in tutti i suoi attributi e ne regola le caratteristiche per regalarti un audio migliore.

Audio ad alta risoluzione come dovrebbe essere ascoltato

L’High Resolution Audio utilizza frequenze di campionamento a 96kHz e profondità a 24bit per un suono più preciso e un’esperienza di ascolto più piacevole. Goditi la musica come è stata realmente concepita dagli artisti grazie all'audio ad alta risoluzione per una precisione cristallina.

Un'esperienza home entertainment completa

Collega la nostra soundbar al tuo TV per ascoltare un suono incredibile e goderti i tuoi contenuti al 100%.
DTS Virtual:X ti immerge in ogni film
Film

DTS Virtual:X ti immerge in ogni film

Goditi la migliore esperienza surround con DTS Virtual:X
Connessione semplice e intuitiva con Bluetooth
Musica

Connessione semplice e intuitiva con Bluetooth

Goditi la tua musica preferita grazie alla connessione Bluetooth.

Sound progettato per quello che ti piace

AI Sound Pro analizza i contenuti per regalarti un suono ottimale indipendentemente dal fatto che stia guardando un film, sentendo il notiziario o ascoltando la musica.

Eco-sostenibile, dall’inizio alla fine

Dalla produzione alla spedizione, l’intero processo è eco-certificato.

From left ENERGY STAR (logo), UL VALIDATED (logo), Global Recycled Standard (logo), SGS ECO PRODUCT (logo) are shown.

Parti interne realizzate in plastica riciclata

UL ha certificato le soundbar LG come prodotti ECV (Environmental Claims Validation): i componenti superiori e inferiori della struttura sono infatti realizzati in plastica riciclata. La scelta di questi materiali dimostra il nostro approccio ecologista nella produzione delle soundbar.

Parti interne realizzate in plastica riciclata

Tessuto jersey realizzato con bottiglie di plastica

Le nostre soundbar sono stati progettate con grande attenzione all'ambiente e ci stiamo impegnando per garantire che per i nostri prodotti vengano utilizzati sempre più materiali di recupero. Per questo il tessuto che abbiamo utilizzato è jersey di poliestere ottenuto dal riciclo di bottiglie di plastica, come certificato dal Global Recycled Standard.

Tessuto jersey realizzato con bottiglie di plastica

Imballi riprogettati per ridurre le emissioni di CO2

Abbiamo riprogettato l'imballo delle nostre soundbar scegliendo un design più intelligente, con una forma dalle dimensioni ridotte in cui la soundbar e il subwoofer sono disposti a L. Questa nuova configurazione ci permette di spedire più prodotti alla volta, riducendo il traffico su strada e di conseguenza le emissioni di CO2.

Imballi riprogettati per ridurre le emissioni di CO2

Imballaggi realizzati con polpa di cellulosa riciclata

Le nostre soundbar sono state certificate da SGS come Eco Product, perché gli imballaggi interni non usano più la schiuma EPS (polistirene espanso) e sacchetti in plastica, ma polpa di cellulosa riciclata. Un’alternativa che rispetta l’ambiente e allo stesso tempo protegge il prodotto.

Imballaggi realizzati con polpa di cellulosa riciclata

*SGS è una multinazionale svizzera che fornisce servizi di ispezione, verifica, test e certificazione.

Tutte le specifiche

SPECIFICHE

  • Canali

    3.1

  • Potenza totale

    420W

  • Potenza diffusori frontali

    90W(45W+45W) x 2

  • Potenza diffusore centrale

    40W

  • Potenza subwoofer

    200W (Wireless)

FORMATI AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    No

  • Dolby Digital

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    No

  • Dolby TrueHD

    No

  • DTS:X

    No

  • DTS Virtual:X

  • DTS Digital Surround

  • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

    No

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    No

  • IMAX Enhanced

    No

  • LPCM

FORMATI FILE

  • MP3 - C4A / USB

    No / Sì

  • WMA - C4A / USB

    No / Sì

  • AAC - C4A / USB

    No / No

  • FLAC - C4A / USB

    No / Sì

  • OGG - C4A / USB

    No / Sì

  • WAV - C4A / USB

    No / Sì

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

    Sì / Sì

MODALITÀ AUDIO

  • AI Sound Pro

  • Meridian

  • Hi-Res Audio Sampling

    24 bit, 96KHz

  • Hi-Res Audio Up-Sampling

    No

  • Cinema

  • Standard

  • Music

    Sì (con Meridian)

  • Clear Voice

  • Sport

  • Game

  • Bass Blast

FUNZIONALITÀ AGGIUNTIVE

  • HDR10

    No

  • Dolby Vision

    No

  • Radio FM

    No

  • AI Room Calibration

    No

  • Soundbar Mode Control

  • TV Sound Share

  • Simplink

  • Sound Sync

    Bluetooth (TV LG) e ottico

  • Canale di ritorno audio (ARC / eARC)

    ARC

  • Predisposizione altoparlanti posteriori

    No

  • App per smartphone (iOS e Android)

  • Accensione e spegnimento automatici

    Bluetooth (TV LG) e ottico

CONNESSIONI

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Portable in (jack 3,5mm)

    No

  • Optical In

    1

  • Bluetooth

    4.2

  • Google Assistant compatibile (Google Home)

    No

  • Google Cast

    No

  • Google Multi Zone

    No

  • Compatibile Alexa

    No

  • AirPlay 2

    No

  • Spotify Connect

    No

DIMENSIONI E PESO

  • Principale (L x A x P) mm ; Peso kg

    1000 x 63 x 105 ; 2,88

  • Subwoofer (L x A x P) mm ; Peso Kg

    171 x 390 x 261 ; 5,3

  • Imballo (L x A x P) mm ; Peso kg

    1071 x 465 x 247 ; 12,4

NETWORK

  • Cavo Ethernet

    No

  • Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

    No

COLORE

  • Unità Centrale e Subwoofer

    Black

ACCESSORI

  • Manuale d'uso

  • Telecomando

  • Batterie

  • Garanzia

  • Cavo ottico

    No

  • Cavo HDMI

    No

  • Staffe montaggio a parete

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

Trova in negozio

Trova questo prodotto presso un rivenditore vicino a te.

